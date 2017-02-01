₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by LivingHuman: 8:13pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two suspects, Otojareri Governor Lucky (alias Sam Lewis) and Otorojareri President Mayor (alias John Jacob Carlson) before Justice J.K.Omotosho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and sending of fraudulent messages to foreigners.
According to a statement released by the commission, the suspects were arrested in their hideout by operatives of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, based on intelligence reports.
Specifically, the suspects were allegedly operating as a syndicate using false identities to deceive foreigners and receive fraudulent sums
through Moneygram and Western Union Money transfer from a branch of an old generation bank in Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.
One count read: "You Otojareri Governor Lucky ‘m’ (a.k.a) Sam Lewis and Otojareri President Mayor ‘m’ on or about of 8 of May, 2016 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006".
Another count read that: "you Otojareri Governor Lucky, m, (a. K.a) Sam Lewis and Otojareri President Mayor ‘m’ on or about of 8th of May, 2016 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of $240.00 (USD) through MoneyGram from one John Carlson under the pretence that the said sum is an advance fee for the processing of loan from Norton Finance Loans, Springfield, United Kingdom, a pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the said Act.
In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, M.T. Iko asked the court for a trial date. However, the defence counsel, B.N. Erhire applied orally for bail
The matter was later adjourned to 3rd March, 2017 for hearing of bail applications while the accused persons were remanded in prison custody".
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by gedidiah: 10:32pm
See their faces
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by kayDooo(m): 10:41pm
Na waaaaa oooh. Dis nigga no wan repent sha
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by josephine123: 10:41pm
baddooo ss
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by delishpot: 10:41pm
Their own Don better. We all know police is their friend. What better place to be than in the midst of good friends?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Flexherbal(m): 10:41pm
Game over !
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Category1: 10:42pm
FOR SURE THEY ARE AFONJAS!
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by abdulyaro66(m): 10:42pm
Proud to be a picker
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by haske7(f): 10:42pm
Hungryyyu yahoo boysss... owu na bastard... Stc!
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by morereb10: 10:42pm
sowieeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:42pm
Some babe will be crying now cos their ATM has be arrested
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by raphael4u2c: 10:42pm
Yahoo boys. Una for use gmail fa.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by anonymuz(m): 10:44pm
advance Pls when you are out of that mess
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by PublicAssurance: 10:44pm
when Yoruba boys are becoming pros at Yahoo it means yahoo is no longer reigning and the igbos must be up to a new scheme....find the illegal igbos and follow them to wealth and then prison.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by chuose2: 10:44pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Segadem(m): 10:45pm
hmmmm,
...by their hair style you shall know them
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by desquad: 10:45pm
they left their brownroof republic to our beautiful Biafra state with this nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by dgifted: 10:45pm
Ha see my guys o
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by monajit(m): 10:46pm
I suppose the $249.00 written there is a typo and should have been$240,000
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Sylverly(m): 10:47pm
Abeg which one be Governor and President for their names
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Segadem(m): 10:47pm
Category1:you read the news ba?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Freedom4us: 10:47pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Sleezwizz: 10:48pm
Category1:
Does that name look like that of an afonja? E b like say your brain need formating...
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by luckybaddest(m): 10:48pm
$240 WTF,dat kinda small for a real gee though
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Scatterscatter(m): 10:49pm
desquad:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two suspects[b], Otojareri Governor Lucky (alias Sam Lewis) and Otorojareri President Mayor (alias John Jacob Carlson)[[b]/b] before Justice J.K.Omotosho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and sending of fraudulent messages to foreigners.
Use your head
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by odehaj: 10:49pm
haske7:you de insult them now oooh
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by Sleezwizz: 10:49pm
chuose2:
Does that name look like that of an afonja? Your brain needs reset... grin grin
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by dreamwords: 10:50pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam by zinaunreal(m): 10:50pm
Now compare $240 to millions of $$$$$$$ stolen and no one is doing anything.. EFCC should be ashamed to even arraign them when they have never done like wise to any prominent politician. When they do that i would beginto throw respect at them. For now to hell with them. GEE FOR LIFE!!
