Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded (12138 Views)

Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsman In His Farm In Delta. Graphic Pics / Herdsman Caught In Enugu With AK47 Rifle / Hausa Flee Lagos Community As Northerners Slaughter 33-year-old (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Rotimi Ojomoyela



Barely two days after some assailants trailed a farmer from Orisunmibare in Oye Local Government Area to his farm and had his head and hands chopped off, a herdsman, Ahmed Dele was yesterday beheaded by unidentified persons in Omu town, in the same local government.



The victim, it was learnt was pursued by his assailants while on grazing expedition before they caught up with him few kilometers away from the town where he was killed and his head removed.



Confirming the incident, Secretary Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter, Idris Salaudeen said the victim was a member of the association. According to him, Dele, 26, a Fulani from Kwara State was declared missing by his boss, Jimoh Dele last Monday, after he failed to return home with his Cattle.



He added that the victim’ body was later discovered around 4.30 am in the bush, two kilometers away from the town.



Salaudeen disclosed that with this ugly incident, many of them were afraid of going about with their legitimate business since they didn’t known the motive behind the gruesome killing of one of their members. The Fulani’s scribe therefore called on Federal Government and security agencies to save the Fulani community from “unprovoked and unwarranted attack by unmasking the killers and bring them to justice.”



“This is a very sad frightening development considering what the country is going through in terms of insecurity. There has been a lot of misconceptions and negative reports about the activities of Fulani herdsmen in recent time. But I want to tell you that we are peace loving people and we have been living peacefully with our various host communities in Ekiti State.”



Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olomu of Omu,Oba JA Ogundeyi described the incident as strange and condemnable.



The monarch described the victim as peace loving individual who has been found wanting in his business.



He explained the community had been thrown into a mourning mood since the news broke out .



“The deceased is personally known to me in the Palace because he was a jovial person. Whenever he was going leading his cattle for grazing he would stop by and play with me. The whole community is very sad about this. Our community played host many tribes and ethnic groups and we have been living together peacefully.”



Oba Ogundeyi ,who,appealed for calm ,however said that the Palace in collaboration with other stakeholders have swung into action with the view to unearth the mystery behind the incident.





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/tension-ekiti-community-herdsman-beheaded/ 2 Likes

Mmmm

An eye for an eye 27 Likes 1 Share

everyday behead this, behead that, when will u people start giving head self. 8 Likes 2 Shares

simplemach:

An eye for an eye makes the world go blind makes the world go blind 24 Likes 2 Shares

Are they now calling on government for justice?..i won't be surprise if the government swings into action



Tit for tat at times curbs menace of which the government is silent about 17 Likes





they will attack their fellow herdsman, kill him and rustle his cattle then their terrorist command an control centre called MIYETIALLAH will attack the innocent community where the crime was perpetrated blaming them for the death of their kinsman and accusing them of stealing 600 cows!



while in actual fact, its only the fulanis that knows and fully understand the language of the cows and can therefore move them fast!





I REPEAT! FULANNIS ARE THE ONES KILLING THEIR FELLOW KINSMEN SO AS TO STEAL THEIR CATTLE! nobody kills the fulani except themselves!they will attack their fellow herdsman, kill him and rustle his cattle then their terrorist command an control centre called MIYETIALLAH will attack the innocent community where the crime was perpetrated blaming them for the death of their kinsman and accusing them of stealing 600 cows!while in actual fact, its only the fulanis that knows and fully understand the language of the cows and can therefore move them fast!I REPEAT! FULANNIS ARE THE ONES KILLING THEIR FELLOW KINSMEN SO AS TO STEAL THEIR CATTLE! 74 Likes 5 Shares

Where are we heading to!

k

Bad news



Sarrki how is your neck feeling? 1 Like

.""Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olomu of Omu,Oba JA Ogundeyi described the incident as strange and condemnable. The monarch described the victim""







I've never seen northern traditional rulers speak against the genocide taking place daily in their region or else where by their muslim brothers



hey ! they want justice to be done but they go Scott free when they cause havoc in different parts of Nigeria



this is the reason buhari installed housa/fulani muslim as the head of all security agencies because he knew it was a war btw housa/fulani and the rest of Nigerians

. 5 Likes

Get prepared guys, no need to panic jor 1 Like

u pple av bitten wat u can't chew.........they WL come in mass! they WL come in mass!! they WL come in mass!!!....those idiots wey no dey hear come 1 Like

Fayose





Historically, the western Africa region that became known as Nigeria, was best known for Peaceful coexistence between ethnic and political entities. This was how Nigeria became a heterogeneous hotspot of many ethnic groups.



These ethnic groups, many of which had migrated from thousands of miles to espace either persecution, economic hardship, or where in search of serene environment to lay 'corner stones' for their various cultures, communicated and had relatively good rapport with their neighbours.



Bitter rivalry wasn't known in this region. How did we get so foolish with ourselves to let selfish politicians sow discord among us, when our Father's had lived together happily for ages What happened Sudanic soldiers? How did we get here?Historically, the western Africa region that became known as Nigeria, was best known for Peaceful coexistence between ethnic and political entities. This was how Nigeria became a heterogeneous hotspot of many ethnic groups.These ethnic groups, many of which had migrated from thousands of miles to espace either persecution, economic hardship, or where in search of serene environment to lay 'corner stones' for their various cultures, communicated and had relatively good rapport with their neighbours.Bitter rivalry wasn't known in this region. How did we get so foolish with ourselves to let selfish politicians sow discord among us, when our Father's had lived together happily for ages 5 Likes

Hmmm

Don't wanna comment about any fulani issue .. Cuz last time I did they banned me for 3 days 3 Likes



Fayose is in control. No cause for alarm.Fayose is in control. 3 Likes

No pictures

to HELL with the herdsmen!! 2 Likes

Now this is Fayose's handiwork!

This is their hero!

This is their saviour!

This is the god of the flatttiess

The Jesus of Biafra whom the albino has been announcing!

He is poised for war now, but has draw the first blood! Lets see if he will be able to withstand the after-effect

Go on, Fayose t flatrons are waiting for you to save them after saving the Ekiti people! 1 Like

Someone is stirng poo or it is some ritual killer hunting victims irrespective of religion or tribe 1 Like









nice one 1 Like

fowosh:

u pple av bitten wat u can't chew.........they WL come in mass! they WL come in mass!! they WL come in mass!!!....those idiots wey no dey hear come Yes they will come in mass to pick their brother's corpse. Yes they will come in mass to pick their brother's corpse. 4 Likes

why is it that when one of their members is killed, they cry to the fg to help them stop unprovoked violence. but i wonder why when their own kills an innocent citizen, their leaders are no where to be found to speak against evils perpetrated by their members. 5 Likes

..