|Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by TruthNigeria(m): 7:48am
By Rotimi Ojomoyela
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/tension-ekiti-community-herdsman-beheaded/
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by TruthNigeria(m): 7:48am
Mmmm
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by simplemach(m): 7:50am
An eye for an eye
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by SUPERPACK: 8:13am
everyday behead this, behead that, when will u people start giving head self.
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by casttlebarbz(m): 8:22am
simplemach:makes the world go blind
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by subtlemee(f): 8:29am
Are they now calling on government for justice?..i won't be surprise if the government swings into action
Tit for tat at times curbs menace of which the government is silent about
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by nwaanambra1: 9:40am
nobody kills the fulani except themselves!
they will attack their fellow herdsman, kill him and rustle his cattle then their terrorist command an control centre called MIYETIALLAH will attack the innocent community where the crime was perpetrated blaming them for the death of their kinsman and accusing them of stealing 600 cows!
while in actual fact, its only the fulanis that knows and fully understand the language of the cows and can therefore move them fast!
I REPEAT! FULANNIS ARE THE ONES KILLING THEIR FELLOW KINSMEN SO AS TO STEAL THEIR CATTLE!
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Flexherbal(m): 9:50am
Where are we heading to!
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by MuyiRano(m): 10:09am
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by searchng4love: 11:53am
Bad news
Sarrki how is your neck feeling?
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by carmag(m): 11:59am
.""Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olomu of Omu,Oba JA Ogundeyi described the incident as strange and condemnable. The monarch described the victim""
I've never seen northern traditional rulers speak against the genocide taking place daily in their region or else where by their muslim brothers
hey ! they want justice to be done but they go Scott free when they cause havoc in different parts of Nigeria
this is the reason buhari installed housa/fulani muslim as the head of all security agencies because he knew it was a war btw housa/fulani and the rest of Nigerians
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Chikelue2000(m): 12:00pm
Get prepared guys, no need to panic jor
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by fowosh: 12:57pm
u pple av bitten wat u can't chew.........they WL come in mass! they WL come in mass!! they WL come in mass!!!....those idiots wey no dey hear come
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by GameGod(m): 1:53pm
Fayose
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by givan(m): 1:56pm
What happened Sudanic soldiers? How did we get here?
Historically, the western Africa region that became known as Nigeria, was best known for Peaceful coexistence between ethnic and political entities. This was how Nigeria became a heterogeneous hotspot of many ethnic groups.
These ethnic groups, many of which had migrated from thousands of miles to espace either persecution, economic hardship, or where in search of serene environment to lay 'corner stones' for their various cultures, communicated and had relatively good rapport with their neighbours.
Bitter rivalry wasn't known in this region. How did we get so foolish with ourselves to let selfish politicians sow discord among us, when our Father's had lived together happily for ages
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by AngelicBeing: 3:16pm
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by philtex(m): 3:16pm
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by unclezuma: 3:17pm
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Hades2016(m): 3:17pm
Don't wanna comment about any fulani issue .. Cuz last time I did they banned me for 3 days
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by RichDad1(m): 3:17pm
No cause for alarm.
Fayose is in control.
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Afonjanightmare(m): 3:18pm
No pictures
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by temitemi1(m): 3:18pm
to HELL with the herdsmen!!
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by divicoded: 3:18pm
Now this is Fayose's handiwork!
This is their hero!
This is their saviour!
This is the god of the flatttiess
The Jesus of Biafra whom the albino has been announcing!
He is poised for war now, but has draw the first blood! Lets see if he will be able to withstand the after-effect
Go on, Fayose t flatrons are waiting for you to save them after saving the Ekiti people!
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by delishpot: 3:18pm
Someone is stirng poo or it is some ritual killer hunting victims irrespective of religion or tribe
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Anticorruption: 3:19pm
nice one
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by delishpot: 3:19pm
fowosh:Yes they will come in mass to pick their brother's corpse.
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by prettyboi1989(m): 3:20pm
why is it that when one of their members is killed, they cry to the fg to help them stop unprovoked violence. but i wonder why when their own kills an innocent citizen, their leaders are no where to be found to speak against evils perpetrated by their members.
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by Hemanwel(m): 3:20pm
|Re: Tension In Ekiti Community As Herdsman Is Beheaded by dangotesmummy: 3:20pm
Will violence ever leave Africa
