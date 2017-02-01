₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens (5825 Views)
Man Treks From Lagos To Zaria For Lover / Accident Along Kaduna-zaria Express Way(graphic Pic) / Fuel Tankers Collide And Explode In Zaria, Burn People Alive(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by stephenduru: 2:19pm
CONTRACTOR ABANDONS N37M AIRPORT HANGAR, ABSCONDS AS SENATE THREATENS ARREST
A mild drama ensued at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria this week when the Senate Committee on Aviation, led by its Deputy Chairman, Senator Bala Nallah, went on oversight to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) only to find that a contractor, Mushaj Farah Nigeria Ltd., had absconded after receiving thirty seven million naira (N37m) meant for the completion of the colleges’ third hangar project.
Rector and Chief Executive of the college, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed, gave a brief presentation of the challenges of the college since its establishment in 1964, stressing that some of them include the non release of funds meant for projects within the college.
He also identified other problems such as fluctuating exchange rate for dollar denominated projects, non-availability of foreign exchange, high cost of Aviation gasoline (AV GAS 100LL), inadequate number of instructors and personnel, insufficient office space for staff, cafeteria and hostel accommodation for students of the college, lack of equipment for instrument flight training and absence of runway lights for night flying and security of college premises because of a lack of perimeter fencing which has led to encroachment of the college land.
Mohammed said the challenges are affecting operations of the college but however disclosed that in the midst of all these the college had tried to be optimistic thereby recording several gains.
Captain Mohammed said that in 2016 alone, 716 students graduated from the college offering 44 courses in the various fields of aviation technology and three hundred and ninety-five students are still enrolled in twenty-nine courses.
He also disclosed that several projects have been completed such as establishment of an airfield lighting workshop, provision of infrastructure for aircraft piston overhaul, provision of a water treatment plant, provision of airfield advance guard security equipment and successful completion of several international certifications.
Five members of the committee which paid the visit; Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa east, Senator Mohammed Lafiagi representing Kwara North, Senator Rilwan Akanbi representing Oyo South, Senator Ahmed Ogembe representing Kogi Central and Senator Bala Nallah, all commended the school for a job well done.
They however maintained that the 53 year old institution should be upgraded to meet 21st century challenges so as to be able to compete with its counterparts globally.
Senator Na'Allah criticized the absence of key infrastructure especially runway lights which he said that had they been installed within the last fifteen years, they would have saved the nation millions of dollars in foreign exchange.
They committee which visited several ongoing projects within the school premises were incensed upon realization that the school’s third hangar project had not been completed, Senator Nallah threatened the arrest of the contractor upon realization that he had been mobilized with about thirty-seven million (37M) naira and had only performed a job valued at about eleven million (11M) naira.
The college principal architect said all efforts to get the contractor back on site had proved abortive.
The committee finally agreed that if a one week ultimatum given to the contractor was not honored, he would be reported to the economic and financial crimes commission for due prosecution and full refund of the sum.
After the visit at the college of technology, the committee proceeded to the Kaduna International Airport to assess the ongoing repair works at the airport.
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce commended the contractor for a job well-done but appealed to the Ministry of Aviation for prompt release of funds so that the job can be completed within the next two weeks as promised by the contractor.
Other projects at the Airport such as the computerized landing system and painting of the runway were also assessed by the committee.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/contractor-abandons-n37m-airport-hangar.html
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by vedaxcool(m): 2:26pm
this criminals should be vandalized ... 37m and you just disappear
2 Likes
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by iambijo(m): 2:48pm
Wollahi nigeria is a joke
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Nutase(f): 2:51pm
Na dem dem. Nothing dey happen.
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:52pm
Naija I Dey Hail Oh
1 Like
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by OreMI22: 3:53pm
Why nah?
I need to land from jeddah at zaria
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Ahmadgani(m): 5:07pm
The contractor has not given them their share, that is why they are calling for his head
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Atmmachine(m): 7:11pm
37 million naira ??
That must be a very poor and hungry contractor
What is he gonna do with 37 million naira ??
6 Likes
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Codes151(m): 7:12pm
Tomorrow he will bid for another contract and still win it! Useless people
1 Like
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by ChubbychummyICE(f): 7:12pm
Empty threat
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by IamUdo(m): 7:14pm
Like wtf is wrong with these people. Don't they have heart or human feelings at all. Tufiakwa for black man!
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by tydi(m): 7:15pm
Where is all this so much money in circulation coming from and goin to?
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by AntiWailer: 7:16pm
Thieves every where.
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Arogunmasa(m): 7:16pm
iambijo:A crime scene, i tell u.
3 Likes
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by medolab90(m): 7:17pm
Nothing we no see for Nigeria
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Dicksonpussy: 7:18pm
So Zahra Harry has an airport and abandoned it
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Eibams60(m): 7:18pm
em own share of national cake
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Tazmode(m): 7:18pm
They should fast track the thief's arrest.
He's a bonafide thief
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by Mrsugoefe: 7:19pm
Bad
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by frenchwine(m): 7:19pm
I thought Buhari's body odour had put a stop to all these
We need to go the Chinese and NKorean way. Steal and face firing squad.
No time for nonsense jare
1 Like
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by dayleke(m): 7:23pm
The contractor know say na Naija we dey fa
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by plainmirror(m): 7:26pm
Arogunmasa:Nigeria is a 'yellow-taped area'
CRIME SCENE
3 Likes
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by nonjebose(m): 7:27pm
How much of the mobilization fee was paid as kick back to interested ministry officials? If he has done a job worth 11m, maybe that is actually what got to him from corrupt officials
1 Like
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by curvilicious: 7:31pm
How many succesful pilots have graduated from this college?
When they arrest the contractor he shld mention all the pple he gave something(bribe) so that everybody will be inside EFCC net.
He gave them 11m worth of job cos that's what's remaining
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by kekilika: 7:37pm
Yes, one man there doesn't have hair on his head...
|Re: Contractor Abandons Zaria Airport Project, Absconds With N37m, Senate Threatens by princeonx: 7:39pm
How busy is Zaria airport to even spend such amount on their Airport?
Nigeria Excluded In EU Airline Blacklist / Arik Again? Passenger Hold Arik Plane Hostage For 3 Hours / Belize Visa
Viewing this topic: thesis(m), jafardambatta(m), Jenniferjames16, Emeskhalifa(m), IBpaul(m), samhimself(m), lumidee2580(m), Halo22, zlatan(m), SIRmuel86(m), jnrremedy(m), AYODEJI94(m), XaintJoel20(m), ojomide, Aquarazy(m), olawale780, hannyjay(f), agbado1(m), engineerboat(m), Bossontop(m), Carrottop(m), mjmoney, Spark01(m), morningsta(m), jboy01(m), ADAMUdaCOWBOY, afamaustin(m), Hugoboy, RepentedZombie, nabegibeg, dejisky(m), KyrianOkeke, micky249, jeff1607(m), alsudaes1(m), chidebe, Toylove, AntiIPOB, petrich10(m), sojics(m), icehood(m), giles14(m), konny1(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9