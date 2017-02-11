Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) (14806 Views)

Fualni Herdsmen In Kogi Stab A Man With Knife On His Way To Office (photos) / Soldiers Arrest Notorious Cattle Rustlers, Recover 209 Cows, 1062 Goats / Man Beaten In Ilorin For Stealing Goats (graphic Pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Goats and sheep found straying in the state will be arrested



The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) has arrested 4 goats, 4 sheeps and 2 kids for straying. The board had warned urban residents to manage their domestic animals such that they do not constitute nuisance.



According to Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, ‘Operation arrest all stray animals’ has begun in Lokoja.



The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) Law 2013 provides for payment of fine within 48 hours and option of auction by the Board after 3 days.

She disclosed that arrests were made yesterday of four goats, four sheep and two kids at the premises of the new State secretariat in Lokoja.



She advises all urban residents to manage their animals such that they do not constitute a nuisance to others and the society.



http://politicsngr.com/4-goats-arrested-kogi-straying/ The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) has arrested 4 goats, 4 sheeps and 2 kids for straying. The board had warned urban residents to manage their domestic animals such that they do not constitute nuisance.According to Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, ‘Operation arrest all stray animals’ has begun in Lokoja.The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) Law 2013 provides for payment of fine within 48 hours and option of auction by the Board after 3 days.She disclosed that arrests were made yesterday of four goats, four sheep and two kids at the premises of the new State secretariat in Lokoja.She advises all urban residents to manage their animals such that they do not constitute a nuisance to others and the society. 2 Likes 2 Shares

rubbish,Sunday meat don sure them for inside pot of stew. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, what is their offence? 1 Like 1 Share

Arrested?



Don't they mean captured and then slaughtered? 2 Likes

Hmm dis Kogi state don dey popular with Strange strange things like kenya 42 Likes 3 Shares

lolzzzz....see meat sha 2 Likes

hmmmm.... jobless people 2 Likes 2 Shares

Visionlessness. When their counterparts are increasing their IGR through industrial growth and all, they are taxing goat and sheep owners. Why don't they go after Fulani herdsmen who are real menance to everyone anyway? 21 Likes



Innocent goats



They didn't do anything wrong



I know how they will end up



The 4 goats were arrested for fighting and arm robbery and their punishment would be ending up in the pots of those fat police officers that arrested them.



7 Likes

D fact dat dis topic was put in crime section is wat made me laff 13 Likes

matrixme:

Visionlessness. When their counterparts are increasing their IGR through industrial growth and all, they are taxing goat and sheep owners. Why don't they go after Fulani herdsmen who are real menance to everyone anyway?

I taya oo I taya oo 2 Likes 1 Share

abeg free those goat jhoor. i even tire for this country. 2 Likes

Abeg is buhari bak 3 Likes





Directionless government!





Wonders shall never end!







I'm sure those goats and sheep are gone for good!



Rest in pot of soup to the animals! Ok, so goat and sheep are in police net now as ordered by the state governmentDirectionless government!Wonders shall never end!I'm sure those goats and sheep are gone for good!Rest in pot of soup to the animals! 4 Likes

[color=#550000][/color] Useless[color=#550000][/color]

Somebody come and collect my eyes oh! There's nothing left for me to see in naija! 3 Likes

Stupid news, is this what Nigeria want at the moment?

Chai. This is what happens when the govt has no direction.

Smh. 3 Likes



GOATS?

Buhari look at what uve caused.....see matured and agile men dont even have work to do again.....they are arresting goats while theives, kidnapers, are still out there The funniest post ive seen today.GOATS?Buhari look at what uve caused.....see matured and agile men dont even have work to do again.....they are arresting goats while theives, kidnapers, are still out there 3 Likes



















Anyway Sunday Asun don show b dat Nigerians ND stupidityAnyway Sunday Asun don show b dat

Yeye dey smell. 2 Likes

ok

Anytime Buhari is sick he will order them to release one of the arrested Biafrans they will kill him in the night and take his kidney and fly it to London and put for Buhari.



This is the reason Buhari has being alive for decades.



When Buhari had ear cancer they collected the ear drum of a Biafran and give Buhari the 20 billion dollars Buhari carried he didn't use it o buy ear drum but our brothers own.



But now they have tried so many Biafra kidney for Buhari to no avail.

God have finally taken him. Because only God we serve has the power to do so.





I got this secret from senior coordinators of Biafra

Heya...hope it is a bailable offense. Abi who go con bail them now?

KOGI STATE IS A HILLARIN STATE SINCE 1990. ASK DINO MELAYE AND HE WILL TELL YOU MORE ABOUT THAT STATE 2 Likes

There was a country 2 Likes

EVEN WHEN I THOUGHT THAT I HAVE SEEN IT ALL.....NAIJA WHIC WAY

pepper soup things 1 Like

your arrest warrant 2 Likes

And it made FP , What should i do to this MOD ? 1 Like

Lol