|4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 4:00pm
Goats and sheep found straying in the state will be arrested
The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) has arrested 4 goats, 4 sheeps and 2 kids for straying. The board had warned urban residents to manage their domestic animals such that they do not constitute nuisance.
According to Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya, ‘Operation arrest all stray animals’ has begun in Lokoja.
The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board (KGSSWMB) Law 2013 provides for payment of fine within 48 hours and option of auction by the Board after 3 days.
She disclosed that arrests were made yesterday of four goats, four sheep and two kids at the premises of the new State secretariat in Lokoja.
She advises all urban residents to manage their animals such that they do not constitute a nuisance to others and the society.
http://politicsngr.com/4-goats-arrested-kogi-straying/
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:03pm
rubbish,Sunday meat don sure them for inside pot of stew.
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Jibril659: 4:09pm
Lol, what is their offence?
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by TheABOMINATION: 4:16pm
Arrested?
Don't they mean captured and then slaughtered?
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by tens4real(m): 4:20pm
Hmm dis Kogi state don dey popular with Strange strange things like kenya
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by marshalcarter: 4:30pm
lolzzzz....see meat sha
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by josephine123: 5:06pm
hmmmm.... jobless people
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by matrixme(m): 5:57pm
Visionlessness. When their counterparts are increasing their IGR through industrial growth and all, they are taxing goat and sheep owners. Why don't they go after Fulani herdsmen who are real menance to everyone anyway?
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Atmmachine(m): 9:31pm
Innocent goats
They didn't do anything wrong
I know how they will end up
The 4 goats were arrested for fighting and arm robbery and their punishment would be ending up in the pots of those fat police officers that arrested them.
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by MidolsStudent(m): 9:32pm
D fact dat dis topic was put in crime section is wat made me laff
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by AntiWailer: 9:32pm
matrixme:
I taya oo
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by imdeymolee(m): 9:32pm
abeg free those goat jhoor. i even tire for this country.
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:32pm
Abeg is buhari bak
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by greatgod2012(f): 9:33pm
Ok, so goat and sheep are in police net now as ordered by the state government
Directionless government!
Wonders shall never end!
I'm sure those goats and sheep are gone for good!
Rest in pot of soup to the animals!
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Nmeliville(m): 9:33pm
Useless [color=#550000][/color]
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:33pm
Somebody come and collect my eyes oh! There's nothing left for me to see in naija!
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by ellechrystal(f): 9:34pm
Stupid news, is this what Nigeria want at the moment?
Chai. This is what happens when the govt has no direction.
Smh.
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by freezy9: 9:34pm
The funniest post ive seen today.
GOATS?
Buhari look at what uve caused.....see matured and agile men dont even have work to do again.....they are arresting goats while theives, kidnapers, are still out there
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Daviestunech(m): 9:34pm
Nigerians ND stupidity
Anyway Sunday Asun don show b dat
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by monaPhilz(m): 9:34pm
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by salabscholar01(m): 9:34pm
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by UcheCokoro: 9:34pm
Anytime Buhari is sick he will order them to release one of the arrested Biafrans they will kill him in the night and take his kidney and fly it to London and put for Buhari.
This is the reason Buhari has being alive for decades.
When Buhari had ear cancer they collected the ear drum of a Biafran and give Buhari the 20 billion dollars Buhari carried he didn't use it o buy ear drum but our brothers own.
But now they have tried so many Biafra kidney for Buhari to no avail.
God have finally taken him. Because only God we serve has the power to do so.
I got this secret from senior coordinators of Biafra
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Articul8(m): 9:34pm
Heya...hope it is a bailable offense. Abi who go con bail them now?
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 9:35pm
KOGI STATE IS A HILLARIN STATE SINCE 1990. ASK DINO MELAYE AND HE WILL TELL YOU MORE ABOUT THAT STATE
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by mykelmeezy(m): 9:35pm
There was a country
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by amclimax(m): 9:35pm
EVEN WHEN I THOUGHT THAT I HAVE SEEN IT ALL.....NAIJA WHIC WAY
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:36pm
pepper soup things
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by larrymoore(m): 9:36pm
your arrest warrant
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by nNEOo(m): 9:37pm
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by dyabman(m): 9:37pm
And it made FP , What should i do to this MOD ?
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by Generalkorex(m): 9:37pm
|Re: 4 Goats Arrested In Kogi For Straying (photos) by findbitcoins(m): 9:37pm
so now they will auction the kids if d parents no come ?
