|Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Islie: 6:57pm
Woman admits poisoning her 2 children
Says she did it: ‘because their father failed to buy us Christmas dresses’
By Ngozi Uwujare
In what appeared to be a classic tale of someone who cut her nose to spite her face, a heartless mother who felt the best way to deal with a husband for failing to provide for the family was to poison their two children that subsequently killed one of them, the son, is facing the wrath of the law.
The fincident took place last December in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government area, Bayelsa State, where 32 year old Helen Okwata Azibabeh forced her two children to drink Parafox, a popular herbicide used for curbing weeds. Although, her one year old daughter, Gloria, escaped death by the whiskers, her two year old brother, Innocent, was not so lucky as he died instantly after swallowing the lethal substance.
Azibabeh’s atrocity was subsequently discovered by her elder sister who promptly reported to the police when she ran to her for help.
Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amba Asuquo, confirmed the transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department where the suspect is languishing in detention. He told.
Saturday Sun of the suspect’s claim that frustration arising from her husband’s failure to buy Christmas dresses for her and her children triggered her homicidal instinct.
When Saturday Sun spoke with the suspected murderess, she stressed that her anger was really directed at her husband. “I didn’t see any of the Christmas clothes my two children could wear,” Azibabeh said.
She reconstructed the dark drama of December 22, 2016: “Early in the morning, I went to the market and bought Parafox, a substance that is used to kill grasses and I gave it to my two children to drink.
Gloria was able to survive due to self-medication and hospital treatment, but her brother, Innocent died on the spot after he drank the poison.”
Continuing her dark tales, she said: “I ran to my elder sister’s house and confessed to her what I have done to my two children. She assisted me to rescue Gloria by administering some medication, and we later took her to the hospital. Thereafter, she reported me at Kolo Police station and I was arrested.”
A remorseful Azibabeh told.
Saturday Sun: “I used to have two children. I killed one by myself, now I am left with only one. I want God to forgive me and intervene in my life. I have learnt my lesson. Nigerians should forgive me,” she wailed.
According to CP Asuquo, police have recovered the poisonous substance, but the corpse of the two- year -old victim would not be buried until after a postmortem.
The suspect is to be charged to court for murder as soon as investigation is concluded, the police boss said. “In the meantime, she will continue to be in police custody,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Abdul of the State Criminal Investigation Department.
http://sunnewsonline.com/killer-mum/
lalasticlala
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by fran6co(m): 7:40pm
.
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Bizzyliss(m): 9:59pm
Booked
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Bizzyliss(m): 9:59pm
Omg
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Phonefanatic: 9:59pm
Even Satan is surprised
13 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by ukejeprecious(m): 9:59pm
na woman b dis such a wicked mother
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by kindnyce(m): 9:59pm
SO MANY MAD PEOPLE ROAMING THE STREETS,ONLY WE HARDLY NOTICE THEM.
6 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by 247NaijaGist: 9:59pm
Chei!!!!!
Meanwhile enjoy the below gist...

|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:00pm
na buhari do this poor woman
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:00pm
nothing is more peaceful and stress free like having a baby mama... marriage is over rated
3 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by RockHard: 10:00pm
Oh hell no.
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:00pm
Bayelsa just they trend today na w ooo
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Theyveedo(m): 10:00pm
Shr should be hanged
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by sleeknick(m): 10:00pm
Before u come marry dis kind pesin ur sense no tell u sey u fit no last?
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by oatzeal(m): 10:00pm
CHAI
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by chordrylateral: 10:01pm
Next person can have a say for me nothing to say
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Airforce1(m): 10:01pm
Because of Christmas dress
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 10:01pm
Awon ti GEJ!
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Ifexxy(m): 10:01pm
y
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by babdap: 10:01pm
Enjoy the rest of your miserable life in prison.
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by wemmieslim(f): 10:02pm
She must be mad!!!
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:02pm
see her like female goat with aids
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by AlexCk: 10:02pm
Stupidity at its best.
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:03pm
olaolulazio:u like trouble ba
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by bishop4life(m): 10:03pm
she actually look insane. I think that's just the case.
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:03pm
Nigeria and Wahala
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 10:04pm
EWAagoyin:Awon ti Buhari
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Einl(m): 10:04pm
May the boy's soul rest in peace.
The woman needs help. Keeping her in custody won't solve anything. Problem in Nigeria is we think imprisonment and violence solve issues. They don't always.
She needs to be treated for mental issues that are clearly her problem.
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by StFrank2(m): 10:05pm
Damn!!! Illiteracy is indeed a diseases. What a wicked world
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by Julietcutie(f): 10:05pm
stupid woman... just Christmas dress and the best way to make your husband pay is by killing your own child.... I pray you rot in jail
1 Like
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by crispyvick(f): 10:06pm
seriously can sm1 borrow me words to say.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayelsa Woman Out To Punish Husband Poisons Her Children, Killing One (pic) by focus7: 10:06pm
I came to check if was a Jew but was disappointed.
Couple Smuggle N3.2M Worth Of Cannabis Concealed In A Car’s Engine / Boko Haram Kills 1,900 Fulani Herdsmen / Herdsmen Kill 2, Rape Women In Imo
