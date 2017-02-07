Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) (12997 Views)

It was indeed amazing day for Kado Primary school, Abuja as some of the kids bagged scholarship honours from ex- Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria NGO - Isabella Ayuk Foundation. The excited school children and management celebrated her presence as they also received school bags, Uniforms and writing materials for pupils.



‎It would be recalled that since the inception of Vanessa- Manyo Memorial Foundation in 2012, which is now referred as Isabella Ayuk Foundation, they have been advocating for women and children by creating Small scale‎ businesses, typhoid vaccinations, renovation of widows houses, catering for welfare of less priviledged and distribution of food items amongst others.



The large heart beauty queen, who reigned supreme in 2012 as MBGN winner did some impactful projects and charity oriented campaigns. After her reigned, she has gone ahead to diversify into different showbiz and fashion sectors amongst which is flagging of Bellasabel modelling & grooming agency, launching of Cross River Most Beautiful Girl and nollywood acting involvements. 2 Likes

clap for yourself

@alexreports

More 1 Like

And she had to brand the bags boldly like that? That money should have been used to upgrade the quality of the bags. 5 Likes





Cos if naaaa u , naaaa crate of cucumber u for de share



Naaaa devil go solder/sandpaper that ur goat kpekus with devil's beans





and this woman is not even as rich as that nnpc chairman but she is still giving back to the society.





God Bless U Ma'am 5 Likes

You are not truly happy if you can't make people happy.

You are not truly rich if you can't help with your wealth.



God bless you richly for giving back to the society. 3 Likes

. 5 Likes







feels good to be back from a long barn

nigerians and name cresting sef 1 Like

nice

isoryt

Those kids look unhealthy. Is better you give them food than that lame scholarship. Life before education abeg. Smh 2 Likes

That first boy should be used for one funny meme.... Nice work though

Eye service

This is commendable. 1 Like

i nid Garri to step down.

mployer:

Eye service



Nigerians ehhhh, if only every polithiefcian in this country can be doing this kind of eye service after winning an election... Mtchewww





giving back to the society.... Nice one 1 Like

y

Putting smile on people's faces 1 Like

The smile on d faces of those kid's, priceless!

Rubbish, just trying to garner cheap fame, you only gave one child scholarship and left the others with cheap bags

I have nothing to say



Well every little helps at least she is giving back ... and few children are happy .. God will continue to bless her hand ..





Haba she should have sponsored them for the whole term now .. just ONE

Well every little helps at least she is giving back ... and few children are happy .. God will continue to bless her hand ..

More of this needed

Poverty stricken children. Nigeria, Land of Poverty.

God bless you ma

Good actions from her. kudos. On a side note, one thing I can say about Nigeria is that the elementary and secondary school academics has strong foundation, especially in maths. It is the environment of the school that is lacking more, in terms of having secure fans in every class, structural building maintenance, computer integration and accessibility, and free meal and juice a day for the students especially in elementary schools. The academics could be improved. As for universities, I don't have even 15% faith in their system.





We need to get our acts really strengthen our resolve as a country; we are slacking big time.

Bless anyone who put smiles on someone face. 1 Like

doublewisdom:

And she had to brand the bags boldly like that? That money should have been used to upgrade the quality of the bags. Atleast shes doing something....What are you doing for your society, if not come online to show how angry you are.....Those kids are not on nairaland, neither is their parents....but what matters is she put a smile in someones face...not one person, a host of people ... but yourselve, you realease all negativity in the picture...NEGATIVE NIGERIAN,,,,

ventilation:

Poverty stricken children. Nigeria, Land of Poverty. hm what a pathetic life u live in hm what a pathetic life u live in