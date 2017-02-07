₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:55pm On Feb 11
It was indeed amazing day for Kado Primary school, Abuja as some of the kids bagged scholarship honours from ex- Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria NGO - Isabella Ayuk Foundation. The excited school children and management celebrated her presence as they also received school bags, Uniforms and writing materials for pupils.
It would be recalled that since the inception of Vanessa- Manyo Memorial Foundation in 2012, which is now referred as Isabella Ayuk Foundation, they have been advocating for women and children by creating Small scale businesses, typhoid vaccinations, renovation of widows houses, catering for welfare of less priviledged and distribution of food items amongst others.
The large heart beauty queen, who reigned supreme in 2012 as MBGN winner did some impactful projects and charity oriented campaigns. After her reigned, she has gone ahead to diversify into different showbiz and fashion sectors amongst which is flagging of Bellasabel modelling & grooming agency, launching of Cross River Most Beautiful Girl and nollywood acting involvements.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:58pm On Feb 11
clap for yourself
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:12am
@alexreports
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:27am
More
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by doublewisdom: 10:39am
And she had to brand the bags boldly like that? That money should have been used to upgrade the quality of the bags.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 10:39am
Chidinma Okeke come and see oh
Cos if naaaa u , naaaa crate of cucumber u for de share
Naaaa devil go solder/sandpaper that ur goat kpekus with devil's beans
#quoters I de wait una galantly #
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:40am
and this woman is not even as rich as that nnpc chairman but she is still giving back to the society.
God Bless U Ma'am
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by hemartins(m): 10:40am
You are not truly happy if you can't make people happy.
You are not truly rich if you can't help with your wealth.
God bless you richly for giving back to the society.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:40am
.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by jamex93(m): 10:41am
cool
feels good to be back from a long barn
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by pacski: 10:41am
nigerians and name cresting sef
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 10:42am
nice
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Sweetie25(f): 10:42am
isoryt
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by HenryDion(m): 10:43am
Those kids look unhealthy. Is better you give them food than that lame scholarship. Life before education abeg. Smh
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Kayendy(m): 10:43am
That first boy should be used for one funny meme.... Nice work though
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by mployer(m): 10:43am
Eye service
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by babdap: 10:44am
This is commendable.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 10:45am
i nid Garri to step down.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Monalisa185(f): 10:46am
mployer:
Nigerians ehhhh, if only every polithiefcian in this country can be doing this kind of eye service after winning an election... Mtchewww
giving back to the society.... Nice one
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by GreenMavro: 10:47am
y
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by LaDolceVida(f): 10:52am
Putting smile on people's faces
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by martynz50(m): 10:53am
The smile on d faces of those kid's, priceless!
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:56am
Rubbish, just trying to garner cheap fame, you only gave one child scholarship and left the others with cheap bags
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:57am
I have nothing to say
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 10:57am
Haba she should have sponsored them for the whole term now .. just ONE
Well every little helps at least she is giving back ... and few children are happy .. God will continue to bless her hand ..
More of this needed
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by ventilation: 10:57am
Poverty stricken children. Nigeria, Land of Poverty.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Jofez: 10:58am
God bless you ma
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by vioment: 11:02am
Good actions from her. kudos. On a side note, one thing I can say about Nigeria is that the elementary and secondary school academics has strong foundation, especially in maths. It is the environment of the school that is lacking more, in terms of having secure fans in every class, structural building maintenance, computer integration and accessibility, and free meal and juice a day for the students especially in elementary schools. The academics could be improved. As for universities, I don't have even 15% faith in their system.
We need to get our acts really strengthen our resolve as a country; we are slacking big time.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 11:04am
Bless anyone who put smiles on someone face.
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by Nathan2016: 11:04am
Atleast shes doing something....What are you doing for your society, if not come online to show how angry you are.....Those kids are not on nairaland, neither is their parents....but what matters is she put a smile in someones face...not one person, a host of people ... but yourselve, you realease all negativity in the picture...NEGATIVE NIGERIAN,,,,
doublewisdom:
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 11:05am
ventilation:hm what a pathetic life u live in
|Re: Isabella Ayuk's Back To School Foundation Gives Scholarship, Uniforms (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:06am
@ Berlynn
you copy that?
