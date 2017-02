Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage, Diddy And Jay Z Pictured At Grammy Event (2294 Views)

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/tiwa-savage-pose-with-diddy-and-jay-z.html Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage is still in California attending various pre Grammy events and at the ROC Nation brunch held hours ago, the 'Standing Ovation' singer was snapped in the midst of music mogul, Diddy and her label boss, Jay Z.See more photos below... 1 Share

Wetin Iya Jamal dey do there? 1 Like

And we blaim dady Jamil for inviting Edible Catering when lya Jamil is busy taking pinture advertising her laps in far away country. 5 Likes

What is she wearing? 4 Likes

Tiwa is beginning to annoy me.What is going on in her head? 2 Likes

Tiwa is going places with her body exposure 2 Likes

Last I checked, they're divorced. That gives em the right to do whatever they want...it's just some of us that can keep our mouths shut that keep worrying about them. Last I checked, they're divorced. That gives em the right to do whatever they want...it's just some of us that can keep our mouths shut that keep worrying about them. 3 Likes

posing with international artistes for more exposure....okay.





#careerbooster #positivevibes 1 Like

Last I checked they are not divorced yet. Last I checked they are not divorced yet. 7 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-ZU1JSdbuI Watch the video here





It's like TBillz cannot 'catch up' with this madam again. O ma she ooo Why is she wearing a pyjamasIt's like TBillz cannot 'catch up' with this madam again. O ma she ooo 1 Like

This is not new of Tiwa. Before she even became popular in Naija, She had worked with Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé etc. This is not new of Tiwa. Before she even became popular in Naija, She had worked with Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé etc.

Onye nzuzu Pata ego odi ya ka Obu chukwu.





















Tiwa ur foolishness is obvious.

Is she not cold?

They wont make her name heard in america whyThey wont make her name heard in america

Diddy is getting old oh 1 Like

Biggest female artist in Africa. No rival

remember when u used to watch them on tv...now u r also on tv with them tiwa hawt mama remember when u used to watch them on tv...now u r also on tv with themtiwa hawt mama

going places

Fame Fame

Tiwa is fast becoming an intl H0e.



This would increase Tbillz headache, nodoubt

One day, Wizkid will meet his idol, Drake

she's doing well for herself. wehdone ma

Her dressing is gawky.

Jay Z baba ibeji toe be