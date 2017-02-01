₦airaland Forum

Two porn movies shot in Makurdi as associations disassociate selves


Benue Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and Actors Guide of Nigeria (AGN) have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies recently shot in Makurdi.

The two movie productions; the “IPhone 7 Babes and Feast of Death”, were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

The associations on Saturday in Makurdi, condemned the content of the movie productions and said the actors that featured in them were not their members.

A joint statement by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the AMP and AGN, Rose Okwoli and Benjamin Ukwueze, respectively, described the productions as “archaic, barbaric, uncivilized , illegal and against acceptable moral and cultural norms which they are out to project”.

They also distanced themselves from the conduct and character of the artists shown in the obscene movies.

“They are not registered members of the bodies and the producer did not seek approval from AMP/AGN as is the usual practice for the production of the movies under reference.

“The associations strongly condemn the entire project; the abuse of professionalism exhibited by the producer, Mr Derrick Walter, owner of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

“We also condemn the desperation and profanity showcased by the so called artists in a bid to gain fame and popularity in the movie industry and the abuse of dignity and decency.

“The artists involved are not our registered members; the said producer did not seek the approval of AMP/AGN, none of the bodies gave approval for the production of such movies.”

They claimed to have been aware of the movies through various platforms on the social media and Internet.

The associations, however, assured that efforts were underway to correct the negative impact created by the movies in the state, adding that several vetting agencies were already contacted.

“We have already contacted the National Film and Video Censors Board, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Copyright Commission for necessary actions.”

They pledged to ensure the integrity and professionalism of all movies and actors involved in film production in the state, and urged all stakeholders to assist the Benue movie industry meet its set goals.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/two-porn-movies-shot-makurdi-associations-disassociate-selves/
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Beckham14: 9:51am
The National Film and Video Censors Board should do the needful.




This one don pass parental guidance. (PG)

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Chikelue2000(m): 10:05am
Hmmm hearing dis for d ist time

OP where is d video
Edited- don't eat me raw, I was just joking

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Bujumbura(m): 10:16am
Strange things happening in Omenka state that's why he is looking for Yoruba Citizenship

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Flexherbal(m): 12:14pm
No more positive stories to tell?

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by infogenius(m): 1:12pm
Are the movies in the market?

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by SeunEgbegbe(m): 3:04pm


Buhari, you will never go unpunished

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by unclezuma: 3:04pm
grin grin grin grin



Like say nah new thing...
Go Oturkpo make you see, every lungu nah porn set.

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by yinkzzboy: 3:05pm
Clip of those po*rn scrne or adontbive angry

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Bumbae1(f): 3:05pm
Lol grin
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by dhamstar(m): 3:05pm
wow
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by pappyshun(m): 3:05pm
Nigeria is desperately in need of God's intervention...What actually is the problem sef? cry

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by NiteCrawler: 3:05pm
Like if you want to see the video.

Share if you don't

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by KingLennon(m): 3:07pm
That will be good news for the vaseline crew....


I don't watch Nigerian films. Its clueless and pointless....
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by bejeria101(m): 3:07pm
Beckham14:
The National Film and Video Censors Board should do the needful.




This one don pass parental guidance. (PG)

Na ancestors guidance dis one be.

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Suspect33(m): 3:07pm
what goodnews has this buhari administration brought?? angry

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by zpakln: 3:07pm
What a shameless world!



Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Suspect33(m): 3:08pm
NiteCrawler:
Like if you want to see the video.

Share if you don't
if only nairalanders hustle for money the way they hustle for likes, Nigeria would have been a better place angry

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by temitemi1(m): 3:08pm
Benue undecided
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:08pm
mama bomboy no dey sell Vaseline again. no need to ask for link
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by ajalawole(m): 3:08pm
Beckham14:
The National Film and Video Censors Board should do the needful.




This one don pass parental guidance. (PG)
what of BB9ja, that one never pass PG abi cheesy
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by 12345baba: 3:08pm
Were I fit buy am? Wanna know what Naija porn looks like
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by oloriLFC(f): 3:09pm
Clips of d movies no dey?
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by ragiluhivo: 3:09pm
Here is the trailer on YouTube.. Thank me later grin


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJiGkY4sOSU

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Samakus(m): 3:09pm
Saw the clip for Feast of Death. Not bad for something Nigerian. No bedsheet things.

Log on to xnxx.com, search for nollywood and watch if you want.


*quote me and your dead!

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by dingbang(m): 3:10pm
Naija porn is dull annoying and boring!
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Jerryojozy(m): 3:10pm
That's serious. hope marketers have not distributed the movies ?
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Richy4(m): 3:10pm
Hmm!! this one might sell more...I know that a lot of people like what the management or those in authority doesn't ....

Two whole porn movies in one location...It seems Makurdi is Las Vegas version in Nigeria... cheesy

Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by babseg(m): 3:11pm
oloriLFC:
Clips of d movies no dey?

seriously?
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by bbbabes: 3:11pm
when is it coming out
Re: Two Porn Movies Shot In Makurdi by Opeedo(m): 3:11pm
Choi grin grin grin tongue

