The late humble and hard-working member of ABPFEON ( Association Of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria) died on 30th January, after a brief illness. Among those that put appearance are some pageant producers like Mr Chris Ikoku- Ceo Mr & Miss Imo State Pageant and Mr Val Peterson- MTN Ambassador and pageant director.



Rest in Peace!

Rest in Peace.



God knows best. 4 Likes

ok

This life eh! Farewell Mr Edozie 2 Likes



Rest in peace



May God comfort his family



Buhari, you will never go unpunished 1 Like

Chio

So sad

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ‎‎ 5 Likes 1 Share

Another person again...God continue to keep us alive with your mercy 1 Like

Chain! See this life we are , vanity upon vanity. 2 Likes

Life is like an egg hold it and preserve it, drop it and it gets destroyed...R.I.P to the deceased 1 Like

ọnwụ mberede agaghi abụ òkè m 4 Likes

Dust we came, Dust we shall return......... RIp to the Dead

Chai.

see the hair style 6th picture sharp

rip rest in peace

Rest in peace

May God comfort his family

Buhari, you will never go unpunished Must you involve Buhari in every damn issue?! o sunmi hoo



RIP to the dead. God be with us wey dey struggle for obodo Naija Must you involve Buhari in every damn issue?! o sunmi hooRIP to the dead. God be with us wey dey struggle for obodo Naija 1 Like

MMADU, WE ALL ARE NOTHING. OUR REAL US IS OUR SOUL. 1 Like

Adieu Dude.

Hope he will not be reincarnated as cow in his next life.

. This will sooner or later happen to everyone. No one knows the time. Making heaven is the best bet. RIP. This will sooner or later happen to everyone. No one knows the time. Making heaven is the best bet.

Rip bro. Very saddening to see young talents waste like this

Nna laa nkeoma.

His day of judgement begins.

it's a painful death . very young . sorry for the loss

Wetin koncy Buhari with this? Wetin koncy Buhari with this?

Let's argue constructively, why would God punish Buhari and leave you? Let's argue constructively, why would God punish Buhari and leave you?

R. I. p to him... this world is just like a market place... where we come to sell and go... I just hope he died in Christ ...r. I. p once again

Check my signature, life is but nothing. Live right!

RIP dude

Abeg where the tears? make ina no vex o. RIP to the dead