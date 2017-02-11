₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 2:31pm
The burial of fast rising showbiz Entrepreneur and CEO of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, Royhill Edozie two days ago at his hometown in Imo state, was indeed a heartbreaking one as he was laid to rest.
The late humble and hard-working member of ABPFEON ( Association Of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria) died on 30th January, after a brief illness. Among those that put appearance are some pageant producers like Mr Chris Ikoku- Ceo Mr & Miss Imo State Pageant and Mr Val Peterson- MTN Ambassador and pageant director.
Rest in Peace!
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 2:36pm
@alexreports
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by HungerBAD: 2:37pm
Rest in Peace.
God knows best.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 2:37pm
ok
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by sexyglow(f): 2:40pm
This life eh! Farewell Mr Edozie
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by SeunEgbegbe(m): 2:42pm
Rest in peace
May God comfort his family
Buhari, you will never go unpunished
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by momodub: 2:43pm
Chio
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:43pm
So sad
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 2:43pm
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by Preca(f): 2:44pm
Another person again...God continue to keep us alive with your mercy
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by valuedammy(m): 2:44pm
Chain! See this life we are , vanity upon vanity.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 2:45pm
Life is like an egg hold it and preserve it, drop it and it gets destroyed...R.I.P to the deceased
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 2:46pm
ọnwụ mberede agaghi abụ òkè m
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by samtinx(m): 2:47pm
Dust we came, Dust we shall return......... RIp to the Dead
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by kings09(m): 2:48pm
Chai.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 2:49pm
see the hair style 6th picture sharp
rip rest in peace
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by shapman: 2:51pm
SeunEgbegbe:Must you involve Buhari in every damn issue?! o sunmi hoo
RIP to the dead. God be with us wey dey struggle for obodo Naija
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by makoota: 2:51pm
MMADU, WE ALL ARE NOTHING. OUR REAL US IS OUR SOUL.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 2:52pm
Adieu Dude.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 2:53pm
Hope he will not be reincarnated as cow in his next life.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by RGem(f): 2:53pm
RIP . This will sooner or later happen to everyone. No one knows the time. Making heaven is the best bet.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by valariz: 2:53pm
Rip bro. Very saddening to see young talents waste like this
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 2:56pm
Nna laa nkeoma.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by juman(m): 2:57pm
His day of judgement begins.
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by mhizoma(f): 2:59pm
it's a painful death . very young . sorry for the loss
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by victorazy(m): 2:59pm
SeunEgbegbe:
Wetin koncy Buhari with this?
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by malware: 3:00pm
SeunEgbegbe:
Let's argue constructively, why would God punish Buhari and leave you?
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by deb303(f): 3:00pm
R. I. p to him... this world is just like a market place... where we come to sell and go... I just hope he died in Christ ...r. I. p once again
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by inemani: 3:02pm
Check my signature, life is but nothing. Live right!
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by glossy6(f): 3:03pm
RIP dude
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by rexchazy: 3:03pm
Abeg where the tears? make ina no vex o. RIP to the dead
|Re: Royhills Edozie Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) by luswitz(f): 3:04pm
We are visitors on earth. We will leave some day.
