''HE KNOCKED OFF THE WIFE'S TEETH AND STABBED HER WITH A FORK.



This guy is going to prison to cool off his temper. If you agree, "Yes prison". If you don't agree, say "No prison".





This is crime against humanity. 3 Likes 1 Share

Some men are monsters and wolves in a sheep's clothing... . 9 Likes 2 Shares

eyan mayweather.... yes prison#





#saynotowifeabuse #positivevibes 7 Likes

make dem put am for lion cage naaa 2 Likes

Let justice be delivered quickly. In jail let him go fight with his mates. The beating he will get he will never beat anyone in his life. 1 Like

Must you marry a killer 2 Likes 1 Share

Bail things

Marriage is for better you stay, for worse you run o. It has turned to a deception tool by men to pleasure themselves while holding women in bondage.



You can't cheat on him but he can cheat on you without any regret, you can't raise your hands against him but he can pull your teeth off. That's why I'll never encourage marriage. Just screw them, have a child if you want and dump them.



No man is worth the headache. If you can't abstain, get a Love Machine and masturbate to porn. 26 Likes 6 Shares









No man is worth the headache. If you can't abstain, get a Love Machine and masturbate to porn. LAWD, have mercy! Not all men are bad. Do not demonise all because of some bad eggs. 1 Like

Black Valentine for her. Men sabi f*uck but to take responsibility go hard dem.

Area F things

the husband na eyon may weather

No man is worth the headache. If you can't abstain, get a Love Machine and masturbate to porn.

Please leave men alone and face the topic. Stop masturbating on issues about men.



It's not about the gender it's about the personality. Get that in2 your empty skul



Dnt give us reason why you are still single at 35yrs.







Back to d topic: the man is a devil and should b hanged upside with his balls roasted at the same time. Please leave men alone and face the topic. Stop masturbating on issues about men.It's not about the gender it's about the personality. Get that in2 your empty skulDnt give us reason why you are still single at 35yrs.Back to d topic: the man is a devil and should b hanged upside with his balls roasted at the same time. 13 Likes

Must you married a killer Must you gbagaun? Must you gbagaun? 14 Likes

Igbafo primary school!!!



Oh lord....

Damn!!!.



Sinister happenings...



Irresponsible man

Na my brothers go first beat am before him go prison. Idiot, why u no use condom do the do 1 Like

So u just sit down, the man dey chook u Bleep, then next thing he blow ur teeth? Funny woman, u sure say no be bite u bite am before the knock out punch for ur teeths? 2 Likes 1 Share

Pls like if you feel this poster is a fool

How is she a fool? How is she a fool? 4 Likes

yes prison

No man is worth the headache. If you can't abstain, get a Love Machine and masturbate to porn.





Come lemme screw you and have a kid with me.... No need for marriage Come lemme screw you and have a kid with me.... No need for marriage 1 Like

Ok stay be snapping pictures till he kill you properly then we can type rip.

What !

After if they wnt to take the case up its u that will still say "pls he is my husband"

If he is beating u call ur brothers to teach him a little lesson or why not end the marriage, although l hate separation,

No man born of woman will try this to my lovely two sisters, they are married and am happy their husband is not the beating type, but young lady l still feel for u and am not in any way happy cus l hate this.

If l see that man. . . . Nah wahala

Godforbid man beating woman. . . . Not accepted

Did someone mention prison? Lol, the person is obviously ignorant of the social structure in the East and Nigeria at large, esp if she has kids for him.

Last last they would hold a family meeting and it's even her ppl that would "talk sense to her head" .

Our biggest undoing today as a nation is tradition/culture and religion. 1 Like 1 Share

Better than man kills his wife after she refused to abort their baby.....