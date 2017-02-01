₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,939 members, 3,361,065 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 08:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) (17070 Views)
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos / Man Kills Big Catfish For His Wife To Celebrate The Birth Of Their Baby Boy / Nigerian Parents Give Birth To White Baby (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by henryanna36: 5:35pm
As shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye.....
''HE KNOCKED OFF THE WIFE'S TEETH AND STABBED HER WITH A FORK.
This guy is going to prison to cool off his temper. If you agree, "Yes prison". If you don't agree, say "No prison".
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/man-knocks-off-his-wife-teeth-after-she.html?m=1
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by henryanna36: 5:36pm
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:37pm
This is crime against humanity.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by tens4real(m): 5:40pm
Some men are monsters and wolves in a sheep's clothing... .
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Epositive(m): 5:44pm
eyan mayweather.... yes prison#
#saynotowifeabuse #positivevibes
7 Likes
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by marshalcarter: 5:46pm
make dem put am for lion cage naaa
2 Likes
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by blackboy(m): 5:50pm
Let justice be delivered quickly. In jail let him go fight with his mates. The beating he will get he will never beat anyone in his life.
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 5:50pm
Must you marry a killer
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:04pm
Bail things
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Juicypot247(f): 6:23pm
Marriage is for better you stay, for worse you run o. It has turned to a deception tool by men to pleasure themselves while holding women in bondage.
You can't cheat on him but he can cheat on you without any regret, you can't raise your hands against him but he can pull your teeth off. That's why I'll never encourage marriage. Just screw them, have a child if you want and dump them.
No man is worth the headache. If you can't abstain, get a Love Machine and masturbate to porn.
26 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by riborobo: 6:58pm
LAWD, have mercy! Not all men are bad. Do not demonise all because of some bad eggs.
Juicypot247:
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by moyinoluwabun(m): 6:59pm
Black Valentine for her. Men sabi f*uck but to take responsibility go hard dem.
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 6:59pm
Area F things
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by jamex93(m): 6:59pm
the husband na eyon may weather
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by link2ok(m): 6:59pm
Juicypot247:
Please leave men alone and face the topic. Stop masturbating on issues about men.
It's not about the gender it's about the personality. Get that in2 your empty skul
Dnt give us reason why you are still single at 35yrs.
Back to d topic: the man is a devil and should b hanged upside with his balls roasted at the same time.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 6:59pm
Baawaa:Must you gbagaun?
14 Likes
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Zedoo(m): 6:59pm
Igbafo primary school!!!
Oh lord....
Damn!!!.
Sinister happenings...
Irresponsible man
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Oyind17: 6:59pm
Na my brothers go first beat am before him go prison. Idiot, why u no use condom do the do
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by hrhobi1(m): 7:00pm
So u just sit down, the man dey chook u Bleep, then next thing he blow ur teeth? Funny woman, u sure say no be bite u bite am before the knock out punch for ur teeths?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Dyt(f): 7:01pm
obitee69:
How is she a fool?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by nsonagha: 7:01pm
yes prison
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 7:01pm
Juicypot247:
Come lemme screw you and have a kid with me.... No need for marriage
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 7:01pm
Ok stay be snapping pictures till he kill you properly then we can type rip.
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:02pm
What !
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by nwosu35: 7:02pm
After if they wnt to take the case up its u that will still say "pls he is my husband"
If he is beating u call ur brothers to teach him a little lesson or why not end the marriage, although l hate separation,
No man born of woman will try this to my lovely two sisters, they are married and am happy their husband is not the beating type, but young lady l still feel for u and am not in any way happy cus l hate this.
If l see that man. . . . Nah wahala
Godforbid man beating woman. . . . Not accepted
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:02pm
Did someone mention prison? Lol, the person is obviously ignorant of the social structure in the East and Nigeria at large, esp if she has kids for him.
Last last they would hold a family meeting and it's even her ppl that would "talk sense to her head" .
Our biggest undoing today as a nation is tradition/culture and religion.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by obembet(m): 7:02pm
K
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 7:02pm
Better than man kills his wife after she refused to abort their baby.....
|Re: Man Knocks Off His Wife's Teeth After She Refused To Abort Their Baby (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 7:02pm
U married a beast
1 Like
What If You Have An Academic Blockhead For A Child! / How Do You Treat Your Househelp/maid? / Open Challenge! Show Me One Recent Notable Feminist Who Had A Great Marriage
Viewing this topic: fredoooooo, denda(m), Adekdammy, ayamAgenius, erad(m), ijefine04, onojagodday(m), SirKriz(m), benflin(m), Milldon(m), omoobajeje1(m), Yujin(m), lakesidepapa(m), TeamSimple(m), folly22(f), nuel39, Unbeliever(m), Oise1989(m), yankeypha, zoey4(f), buzyjoy(f), Austin234(m), Goalnaldo(m), jamoskky(m), UIA04(f), seolarinoye, emmyw(m), d61073, jojothegreat(m), Kingdolo, osaswellington(m), eRex(m), senboy204(m), Omooniya1, Oluwaremythe(m), ayodapo(m), LAFOCUZY, Williamsesco(m), teamsynergy, johnson232, Amanda24(f) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6