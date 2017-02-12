₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Father's Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos)
Father's Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by dre11(m): 6:59pm
From Ngozi Uwujare
http://sunnewsonline.com/fathers-attempt-to-kill-his-2-daughters-fails/
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by kabrud: 7:02pm
Na dem again. Blaqsuqar, could these ones be impostors?
2 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 7:04pm
Chineke... This one don sacrifice en sense to god of mmm oh
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by kilokeys(m): 7:06pm
strange things are happening
2 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by legwa10(m): 7:07pm
Negative tinz trending everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 7:16pm
Hmmmmmmm......The man must be mentally ill. He tried to kill his daughters and then reported himself to the police. This is true madness.
3 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by lofty900(m): 7:37pm
The man is just insane. Happy jail time
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by Nogodye(m): 7:59pm
NCAN fall in ooo...our brothers on the news again
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by menwongo(m): 8:05pm
This APC administration is bad omen to Nigeria.
Bad news every day
9 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by josephine123: 8:40pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by brunofarad(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:18pm
IPOBIAN
3 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by LIBSocials: 9:19pm
OMG!
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:19pm
Yesterday it was a mother who poisoned her children to punish her husband
Today na father wan kill him own two daughters
I think recession is really playing ojuju in people's heads ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by project8(m): 9:19pm
mumu father
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by Reminez(m): 9:20pm
Hoejukwu people and crime are like siamese twins..
3 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by zpakln: 9:20pm
Not in my country
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by chris4gold(m): 9:20pm
hhhhhhhmmmmmmmm
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by segebase(m): 9:20pm
..
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by faithugo64(f): 9:21pm
The heart of man is evil
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:21pm
I'm not reading jooor
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:21pm
in a normal situation the father should have left the house and find safe heaven somewhere else for the mean time at least, i cant believe he committed this wicked act just hours after he claimed to overhear his daughters planning to kill him....there is a ritualist or babalawo behind his attitude....the maga might have not cut himself by mistake afterall
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by basilo102: 9:21pm
Afonjas will merge Bayelsa with Igbos today. Their ignorance of Nigeria geography is legendary
3 Likes
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by BTT(m): 9:22pm
What comes over a man that makes him contemplate killing his grown daughters unprovoked?
It's a wicked world I tell you.
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by Trapnews: 9:22pm
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by ify84(m): 9:24pm
Perhaps, the daughters were talking how to Charm a boyfriend, for love and the Father was thinking otherwise.... Pity... Sorry to the girls...
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by talk2saintify(m): 9:26pm
First things first..
The food he claimed was poisoned should be tested...
Jux op he wasn't smart enuf to poison it im sef
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:27pm
nawaoo
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by GodIsFoolish: 9:27pm
Na waah o
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 9:30pm
hmm
|Re: Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) by Ningi2020(m): 9:31pm
Bayelsans re frustrated because their own is nt Abuja anymore, No more free money to b squandered
2 Likes
