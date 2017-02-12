₦airaland Forum

Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo)

Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Islie: 7:13pm
A pastor, Christopher Sule, who claimed to be pursuing second degree at a theological seminary in Jos, Plateau State, has been apprehended for maltreating his daughters for their inability to recite what they were taught in school.

Their mother has received a dose of the treatment for coming to their rescue. The pathetic story of the children, who are eight and six years old, was heartwrenching, based on the injuries inflicted on them.

Narrating their ordeal, Mrs Rachel Christopher, who could not hold back tears, she and her daughter had lived under constant beating and harassment.

She alleged that for the past three years, they had been in bondage and under the yoke of maltreatment by her husband who under slight provocation would descend on she and the children to stupor.

Mrs Christopher, who said friends and relations intervened severally without any remorse from her husband, stated that management of the school where the children attended last week noticed several lacerations on their bodies as result of severe beating over a minor issue.

The management of the school reported the incident to the National Security and Civil Defense Corp at Jos South Local Government secretariat and the father was apprehended for interrogation.

“My husband was arrested and taken to the local government secretariat, though he has been beating them but the last one was so terrible that I had to struggle with him to rescue the children. But I got the beating of my life in the process. The beating has become so rampant that the people in the neighbourhood no longer intervene,” she claimed.

According to her, she had threatened several times to park out of her matrimonial home along with her children but was often prevailed upon by family members to stay for the sake of her children and pray for her husband to turn a new leaf.

Said she: “ It is like my husband is under a spell or spiritual attack. Anytime my husband carried out this evil act, he always came back, pleading and telling me to pray for him because he did not know what came upon him. We have fasted and prayed together over this issue”

Speaking on the circumstances leading to his action, Pastor Christopher Sule said he could not justify his action and confessed that he flogged his daughters more than the offence they committed.

“I don’t know what came upon me, though I have been beating them that way for the past three years. I always regretted my action. By nature I am temperamental, and I need deliverance,” he said.

Sule, who wept profusely, admitted flogging them and told Sunday Tribune at the Secretariat of Jos North Local Government, where he was taken to, that he flogged them when they could not recollect what they were taught in school. However, he pleaded for mercy, promising to love his children.

The chairman of Jos North Local Government, Comrade Jonathan Pwakim, who confirmed the incident, said the council will henceforth collaborate with Child Protection Agency and State Ministry of Women Affairs to enlighten parents on the danger of child abuse.

Comrade Pwakim said Pastor Christopher would be handed to relevant law enforcement agencies for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

http://tribuneonlineng.com/pastor-beats-wife-daughters-stupor-plateau/

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by yomi007k(m): 7:21pm
Side effect of burukutu n dog meat.

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Baawaa(m): 7:25pm
When a deliverance minister need deliverance grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by ZirdoRoray(m): 7:26pm
Lies!!. He knew what came over him...He was inspired by the 'holy spirit' to beat the 'sins' out of them. Almost all of the Pastors I know are easily irritated and angered. Some even get angry when their wives call them sweet names in public. Christainity makes people full of hate for this beautiful world.

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:42pm
u call him a pastor

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Chanchit: 7:49pm
All he needs is psychiatric help.


Meanwhile is bubu back already?

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by josephine123: 8:39pm
end time things
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Goalnaldo(m): 9:22pm
ZirdoRoray:


Lies!!. He knew what came over him...He was inspired by the 'holy spirit' to beat the 'sins' out of them. Almost all of the Pastors I know are easily irritated and angered. Some even get angry when their wives call them sweet names in public. Christainity makes people full of hate for this beautiful world.
another atheist spotted!

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:29pm
Let your light shine before men.....
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:30pm
end time pastor...prison straight

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:30pm
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:30pm
pastors? Nothing new

devils now have a full factory in most of them

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by cold(m): 9:31pm
Pastor indeed. Christianity=insanity

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by favourmic(m): 9:31pm
Thou shall not beat grin




Pastor that does deliverance needs deliverance chai

Nigeria and pastor way of life I fear thee
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by smackimorn(m): 9:32pm
Things just dey happen o, see all topics for front page bikonu.

I cover myself with the blood of Jesus Christ this year, buhari I sprinkle onto you also
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by CriticMaestro: 9:32pm
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Trapnews: 9:32pm
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Deseo(f): 9:33pm
Beast of no nation.
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by searchng4love: 9:33pm
Chanchit:
All he needs is psychiatric help.



That's all.

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by GodIsFoolish: 9:33pm
The pastor is the real servant of God,
anyway God will soon send His creatures to hell which burns with fire and sulfur under brimstone

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by kayDooo(m): 9:33pm
I hate anything like sule.

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:34pm
No one should address that man as pastor.


No one should address that man as pastor.
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by infogenius(m): 9:34pm
Pastor my foot.
This man was not called by God.
Infact he is an infidel and a demon.

He should be charged to court
and locked up.
Useless husband and father.
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Marianwao(f): 9:35pm
Purple hibiscus-- Remember father Amadi and kambili??
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by darfay: 9:35pm
Under the anointing
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by sojayy(m): 9:36pm
No more love compared to d days of Adam n eve. Wish u a happy family.

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by coolestchris(m): 9:36pm
Religion and violence are 5 and 6
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by kings09(m): 9:37pm
It's called pastoral beating. Give him a taste of his own medicine n ull see hw he ll think twice b4 acting
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by jamex93(m): 9:37pm
pastoral beating lolx

eyon may weather
Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by GreenMavro: 9:37pm
it can't be compared with this beating....

Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Henrolla(m): 9:38pm
Doesn't make him any less of a pastor with genuine interest in the propagation of God's kingdom.

Just an area of his life that requires urgent attention i guess. Talking about the little foxes that spoil the vine.

May God help him!!

