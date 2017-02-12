₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Islie: 7:13pm
A pastor, Christopher Sule, who claimed to be pursuing second degree at a theological seminary in Jos, Plateau State, has been apprehended for maltreating his daughters for their inability to recite what they were taught in school.
http://tribuneonlineng.com/pastor-beats-wife-daughters-stupor-plateau/
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by yomi007k(m): 7:21pm
Side effect of burukutu n dog meat.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Baawaa(m): 7:25pm
When a deliverance minister need deliverance
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by ZirdoRoray(m): 7:26pm
Islie:
Lies!!. He knew what came over him...He was inspired by the 'holy spirit' to beat the 'sins' out of them. Almost all of the Pastors I know are easily irritated and angered. Some even get angry when their wives call them sweet names in public. Christainity makes people full of hate for this beautiful world.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:42pm
u call him a pastor
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Chanchit: 7:49pm
All he needs is psychiatric help.
Meanwhile is bubu back already?
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by josephine123: 8:39pm
end time things
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Goalnaldo(m): 9:22pm
ZirdoRoray:another atheist spotted!
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:29pm
Let your light shine before men.....
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:30pm
end time pastor...prison straight
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:30pm
H
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by martineverest(m): 9:30pm
pastors? Nothing new
devils now have a full factory in most of them
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by cold(m): 9:31pm
Pastor indeed. Christianity=insanity
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by favourmic(m): 9:31pm
Thou shall not beat
Pastor that does deliverance needs deliverance chai
Nigeria and pastor way of life I fear thee
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by smackimorn(m): 9:32pm
Things just dey happen o, see all topics for front page bikonu.
I cover myself with the blood of Jesus Christ this year, buhari I sprinkle onto you also
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by CriticMaestro: 9:32pm
l
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Trapnews: 9:32pm
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Deseo(f): 9:33pm
Beast of no nation.
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by searchng4love: 9:33pm
Chanchit:
That's all.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by GodIsFoolish: 9:33pm
The pastor is the real servant of God,
anyway God will soon send His creatures to hell which burns with fire and sulfur under brimstone
1 Share
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by kayDooo(m): 9:33pm
I hate anything like sule.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:34pm
No one should address that man as pastor.
No one should address that man as pastor.
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by infogenius(m): 9:34pm
Pastor my foot.
This man was not called by God.
Infact he is an infidel and a demon.
He should be charged to court
and locked up.
Useless husband and father.
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Marianwao(f): 9:35pm
Purple hibiscus-- Remember father Amadi and kambili??
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by darfay: 9:35pm
Under the anointing
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by sojayy(m): 9:36pm
No more love compared to d days of Adam n eve. Wish u a happy family.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by coolestchris(m): 9:36pm
Religion and violence are 5 and 6
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by kings09(m): 9:37pm
It's called pastoral beating. Give him a taste of his own medicine n ull see hw he ll think twice b4 acting
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by jamex93(m): 9:37pm
pastoral beating lolx
eyon may weather
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by GreenMavro: 9:37pm
it can't be compared with this beating....
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Beats Wife, Daughters To Stupor In Plateau (photo) by Henrolla(m): 9:38pm
Doesn't make him any less of a pastor with genuine interest in the propagation of God's kingdom.
Just an area of his life that requires urgent attention i guess. Talking about the little foxes that spoil the vine.
May God help him!!
2 Likes
