BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:38pm


Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was the number trending topic on Twitter this evening after he came on stage to host the Big Brother Naija with a huge bulge. It gave people something to talk about on Twitter. He had to apologize in such a hilarious manner. See the tweets after the cut...


http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/ebuka-and-his-lil-man-hosted-bbn-this.html

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:38pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:39pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 9:46pm
i faint wake up....


Wats dat? Cassava or cucumber?
Smellingmouth help me.

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by LecciGucci: 9:46pm
optional1:
i faint wake up....



Wats dat? Cassava or cucumber?

Smellingmouth help me.
grin
I resembuuu Ebuka down there coman see grin

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 10:06pm
LecciGucci:
grin I resembuuu Ebuka down there coman see grin

oga u want make i kukuma faint finish?

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by MidolsStudent(m): 10:31pm
Maybe he just finish watching d boobs sucking part b4 coming out

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by josephine123: 10:31pm
WATCH EBUKA AND HIS DISGRACEFUL CASSAVA


Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by lollmaolol: 10:31pm
Had to send my three younger sisters to their bedroom, cos they were looking at Ebukas' Cassava.

Na wa ...
Na real wa....
Na wa

See Gobe inside pant!!

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by herzern(m): 10:32pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by banttieman(m): 10:32pm
Third leg
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by NLchikeeto(f): 10:32pm
This ebuka guy seems 2 b d only celebrity dat gets attention below,on screen..............first, it was wen ciara came 2 Nigeria for dare art alade show, in which he took pictures showing his obvious 3rd leg attention............& now, its big brother naija...........even though he gave a wack apology................The funniest thing is, he is a married man.............biko, it's either his wife is not doing her job very well or ebuka himself is sick, which he desperately needs a cure 4.

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by gbaskiboy(m): 10:32pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Solace277(f): 10:33pm
Am I the only person that's not watching this useless show

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by tomakint: 10:33pm
Simply means a man full of "life" ladies won't understand.
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by MARYchiells(f): 10:33pm
His eyes have seen too much.
Anyways, it's body's chemistry
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Aprilivangie(f): 10:33pm
Where is d pishure naa shocked shocked
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by curvilicious: 10:34pm
You want to woundjure d cassava girls?
This is huge. Not cassava its yam
Mai doya grin
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by simplemach(m): 10:34pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Mayor38(m): 10:34pm
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Dreamscometrue: 10:34pm
Repent for the end is near
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Drabeey(m): 10:34pm
Wey d bulge



Anyways....


Drabeey was HERE
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by maxiuc(m): 10:35pm
I knw sey na dem girls go Ist notice am

girls are fond of looking at guy at the zip area
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by crazygod(m): 10:36pm
optional1:
i faint wake up....



Wats dat? Cassava or cucumber?

Smellingmouth help me.
Are u anyway related to chidinma? angry
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Roon9(m): 10:36pm
That is most likely errection from last night. Remember ebuka n big brother can actually see what we can't see. grin
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by deb303(f): 10:36pm
wifey will not like this... next time na baggi trouser sure pass for you uncle...meanwhile

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by L0velyn(f): 10:36pm
I love it kiss grin..... He is an able man kiss

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by dacovajnr: 10:36pm
South African ladies watching this would soon flood his inbox with Msg grin grin

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by godsluvee(f): 10:37pm
I thought I was the only one that noticed undecided undecided
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Mimi56(f): 10:38pm
The trouser is just too tight
What could have happened to him
Choi shocked shocked shocked
Southy babes and yansh
Ebu! Ebu! Ebu my guy,
You do not deserve such suffering!!!

Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 10:38pm
crazygod:
Are u anyway related to chidinma? angry

yes any problem with that?
Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by aigbeedo(m): 10:38pm
Jesus EBUKA is endowed enormously. I swear that cassava fit send womb go for re-arrangment and re-positioning.

