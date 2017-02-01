₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog
|BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:38pm
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was the number trending topic on Twitter this evening after he came on stage to host the Big Brother Naija with a huge bulge. It gave people something to talk about on Twitter. He had to apologize in such a hilarious manner. See the tweets after the cut...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/ebuka-and-his-lil-man-hosted-bbn-this.html
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:38pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by contactmorak: 9:39pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 9:46pm
i faint wake up....
Wats dat? Cassava or cucumber?
Smellingmouth help me.
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by LecciGucci: 9:46pm
optional1:
I resembuuu Ebuka down there coman see
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 10:06pm
LecciGucci:
oga u want make i kukuma faint finish?
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by MidolsStudent(m): 10:31pm
Maybe he just finish watching d boobs sucking part b4 coming out
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by josephine123: 10:31pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by lollmaolol: 10:31pm
Had to send my three younger sisters to their bedroom, cos they were looking at Ebukas' Cassava.
Na wa ...
Na real wa....
Na wa
See Gobe inside pant!!
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by herzern(m): 10:32pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by banttieman(m): 10:32pm
Third leg
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by NLchikeeto(f): 10:32pm
This ebuka guy seems 2 b d only celebrity dat gets attention below,on screen..............first, it was wen ciara came 2 Nigeria for dare art alade show, in which he took pictures showing his obvious 3rd leg attention............& now, its big brother naija...........even though he gave a wack apology................The funniest thing is, he is a married man.............biko, it's either his wife is not doing her job very well or ebuka himself is sick, which he desperately needs a cure 4.
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by gbaskiboy(m): 10:32pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Solace277(f): 10:33pm
Am I the only person that's not watching this useless show
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by tomakint: 10:33pm
Simply means a man full of "life" ladies won't understand.
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by MARYchiells(f): 10:33pm
His eyes have seen too much.
Anyways, it's body's chemistry
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Aprilivangie(f): 10:33pm
Where is d pishure naa
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by curvilicious: 10:34pm
You want to woundjure d cassava girls?
This is huge. Not cassava its yam
Mai doya
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by simplemach(m): 10:34pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Mayor38(m): 10:34pm
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Dreamscometrue: 10:34pm
Repent for the end is near
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Drabeey(m): 10:34pm
Wey d bulge
Anyways....
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by maxiuc(m): 10:35pm
I knw sey na dem girls go Ist notice am
girls are fond of looking at guy at the zip area
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by crazygod(m): 10:36pm
optional1:Are u anyway related to chidinma?
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Roon9(m): 10:36pm
That is most likely errection from last night. Remember ebuka n big brother can actually see what we can't see.
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by deb303(f): 10:36pm
wifey will not like this... next time na baggi trouser sure pass for you uncle...meanwhile
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by L0velyn(f): 10:36pm
I love it ..... He is an able man
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by dacovajnr: 10:36pm
South African ladies watching this would soon flood his inbox with Msg
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by godsluvee(f): 10:37pm
I thought I was the only one that noticed
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by Mimi56(f): 10:38pm
The trouser is just too tight
What could have happened to him
Choi
Southy babes and yansh
Ebu! Ebu! Ebu my guy,
You do not deserve such suffering!!!
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by optional1(f): 10:38pm
crazygod:
yes any problem with that?
|Re: BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog by aigbeedo(m): 10:38pm
Jesus EBUKA is endowed enormously. I swear that cassava fit send womb go for re-arrangment and re-positioning.
