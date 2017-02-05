Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop (6590 Views)

By Ben Ezeamalu



Some operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a lady in Agbor, Delta State, for drugging her friend, a medical doctor, in a hotel in Ojodu area of Lagos and carting away his car, laptop and mobile phone.



The lady, Mitchel Harrold, 37, from Warri, Delta State was on Tuesday arrested after the operatives traced her through a car dealer in Lagos, whom she had engaged to help perfect import papers for the stolen Volkswagen Passat Wagon, 2001 model.



In a statement on Sunday, the police said the suspect and the medical doctor had on January 19 at about 5:30 p.m. checked into a popular hotel in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos with the plan to spend the night.



Ms. Harrold had, after settling down, gone to get a malt drink and yoghurt while the boyfriend was taking his bath.



According to the victim, Daniel Biyi (not real name) “I went in to take a bath and when I returned, she had gone to buy some drinks. I took the malt drink and yoghurt and I slept off. I slept off at 6:00 p.m. and woke up around 2:00 p.m.

“Behold, when I woke up, my personal effects such as phone and laptop had gone.



“Unfortunately for me, I do not know any of her relatives. We only met on a social media dating site, Badoo about a year ago.



“As I woke up, I rushed straight to meet with the receptionist and gateman to ask for her whereabouts, that was when I realised my car had been taken away too.



“They told me someone came to pick the car for her. And, she said she was going to get food. Immediately, I reported the incident at Omole Police Station.”



The victim said he was just aware of the lady’s real name as Mitchel Harrold after the arrest, because she gave him Aisha Ibrahim as name.



“I was getting to know her for real now,” he said.

“Since the incident, I had been trying to call her but to no avail. One of the numbers was switched off, she wasn’t picking the other.”



Arrested alongside with her, was one Gbenga Adesanya, a generator repairer, whom she engaged to drive the stolen vehicle.



According to Mr. Adesanya, “I was surprised to see her opening the gate of the hotel herself for me to drive out instead of the gateman. That wasn’t the first time I would be helping her take a vehicle out of Lagos to Sapele.



“It was about the third time.



“First, it was a Toyota Camry ‘Big for Nothing.’ I helped her moved it from Ajah to Sapele, Delta State. The second one was an ‘End of Discussion’ Honda Accord and thirdly, Volkswagen Passat, 2001 model. I moved that too all night to Sapele.”



Mr. Adesanya said he was introduced to Ms. Harrold last year by her elder brother, who worked as clearing and forwarding agent.



“I was told she needed the assistance of a good driver to take to Warri. I later met her in Ajah where I helped take a Toyota Camry to Sapele,” he said.



“About four months later, she summoned me to GRA Ikeja. She gave me a Honda Accord (End of Discussion) to help her collect fuel from her brother at Wawa, Ogun State. I took the fuel and returned the car. She then told me that she has gotten another driver to take her. She gave me N5000 and I left.



“The last vehicle is the one that has created crisis for me. Although, I have been wondering where she has been getting these cars but she told me that she hired them from Delta whenever she comes to Lagos, and that a driver brought her to Lagos and returned to Delta. I don’t know she steals cars.”



The police said Ms. Harrold had already informed her brother, Mukoro Okpako, of her desire to sell the car urging him to assist her in perfecting custom papers for the Volkswagen Passat two days before she was arrested in Agbor, Delta State.



The police added that the vehicle was recovered in Warri. It was further learnt that she had removed the number plate and put it in a car mart for sale.



“She attempted concealing the stolen phone when she was arrested,” the police stated.



“As it were now, whereabouts of the other stolen, Honda accord, End of Discussion and Toyota Camry, Big for Nothing remained unknown as she refused to cooperate with the Police during preliminary investigation.”



The Lagos State Police’ spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the arrest, noted that the case has been transferred to State criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/223328-i-drugged-robbed-lady-i-met-social-media-medical-doctor.html

this is serious and incredible

Haba! Doc all the puna we dey Lagos no do you. Great news! the suspect has been arrested, lesson learnt. 4 Likes

So men still go to Badoo to get laid of all the bad news I keep hearing? Wetin dey kill man no dey big 4 Likes

Mikylopez:

ha dz is serious ooooo she raped a guy. some ladies get mind o



She raped the guy ??



Did i read the same story you read ?? Or did i miss anything ??



She drugged him, she didn't drug him and had sex with him while he was incapacitated



She didn't even kiss him not to talk of touching the man's cassava



Do you know what rape is ?? Rape is sexually assaulting someone without their consent (i don't mean the physical assult where you use force, you can verbally assult someone too)



Kids, this is the reason why you should stay in school



subtlemee:

So men still go to Badoo to get laid of all the bad news I keep hearing? Wetin dey kill man no dey big



Yes, we still go to baddoo to go find a no strings and no burden attached one night stand



We're tired of your fake asses demanding for iPhone 7 or disturbing us for Valentine's gift and money



We save ourselves the headache by going to dating sites, find a one night stand, exchange phone numbers, she comes on the weekend, we chop the snail, give her 10k (if her head game and sex game is tight) and we cut off any communications or disturbance till the day we need to empty our tanks



15 Likes

The very moment we took that lonely path of escaping the norms and thinking outside the box,

Randy doctor Randy doctor

wtf is the doctor looking for with this fugly bagger?



in lagos where [apologies] ready and willing chicks are a dime a dozen? 4 Likes

I thank God I have deleted my profile from all these networking sites, twoo, badoo, etc. I prefer meeting people physically than online 1 Like

That is the reward of konji... Mr doctor! 1 Like

Badoo is evil flee 1 Like





Sacluxpaint:

I thank God I have deleted my profile from all these networking sites, twoo, badoo, etc. I prefer meeting people physically than online Meaning you had your profile there before?

I heard majority of guys on Badoo are looking for free olosho. How can you call this one lady?Meaning you had your profile there before?I heard majority of guys on Badoo are looking for free olosho.

See gobe!

Baddass mama jama on Badoo is really "baddoo" in Olamide's voice.

Warri no dey carry last when it comes to crime and prostitution.

He wants a Badoo na. Afterall he met her on Badoo 1 Like

it sympathetic if it is the man that rob the lady people will be shouting 2 Likes

Afonja doctor

Her bweast big sha 1 Like

Mikylopez:

ha dz is serious ooooo she raped a guy. some ladies get mind o

It's would have been good if you had read the story before commenting. Though haven't met you but your comment showed that you are not only lazy but not too bright (no pun). Please read next time as this is a public forum. Beauty is not enough. It's would have been good if you had read the story before commenting. Though haven't met you but your comment showed that you are not only lazy but not too bright (no pun). Please read next time as this is a public forum. Beauty is not enough. 1 Like

THE MAN MUST Be AN AFONJA too gullible

Wetin this old woman dey find for baddo?

SeunEgbegbe:







She raped the guy ??



Did i read the same story you read ?? Or did i miss anything ??



She drugged him, she didn't drugged him and had sex with him while he was incapacitated



Do you know what rape is ?? Rape is sexually assaulting someone without their consent



Kids, this is the reason why you should stay in school yhhhh i admit i didn't read the whole story i wasn't really paying attention........ adult hope u are making millions since u left school yhhhh i admit i didn't read the whole story i wasn't really paying attention........ adult hope u are making millions since u left school 4 Likes

Mikylopez:

ha dz is serious ooooo she raped a guy. some ladies get mind o you this girl again you this girl again 1 Like

Mikylopez:

yhhhh i admit i didn't read the whole story i wasn't really paying attention........ adult hope u are making millions since u left school

Yes, i can give you any amount of money you want without demanding anything from you Yes, i can give you any amount of money you want without demanding anything from you