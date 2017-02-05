₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,058 members, 3,361,326 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 01:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop (6590 Views)
One-Chance Robber Arrested In Lagos With Phones And Cash (Photos) / Man Attacks Friend In Hotel Room And Flees With N800k (pic) / Prostitute Flees With Customer’s Laptop, Phones, N72,000 After Sex In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by dre11(m): 11:25pm On Feb 12
By Ben Ezeamalu
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/223328-i-drugged-robbed-lady-i-met-social-media-medical-doctor.html
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by engrMikemd(m): 11:29pm On Feb 12
this is serious and incredible
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Jerryojozy(m): 11:30pm On Feb 12
Haba! Doc all the puna we dey Lagos no do you. Great news! the suspect has been arrested, lesson learnt.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Mikylopez(f): 11:34pm On Feb 12
..
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by subtlemee(f): 11:46pm On Feb 12
So men still go to Badoo to get laid of all the bad news I keep hearing? Wetin dey kill man no dey big
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by SeunEgbegbe(m): 12:06am
Mikylopez:
She raped the guy ??
Did i read the same story you read ?? Or did i miss anything ??
She drugged him, she didn't drug him and had sex with him while he was incapacitated
She didn't even kiss him not to talk of touching the man's cassava
Do you know what rape is ?? Rape is sexually assaulting someone without their consent (i don't mean the physical assult where you use force, you can verbally assult someone too)
Kids, this is the reason why you should stay in school
subtlemee:
Yes, we still go to baddoo to go find a no strings and no burden attached one night stand
We're tired of your fake asses demanding for iPhone 7 or disturbing us for Valentine's gift and money
We save ourselves the headache by going to dating sites, find a one night stand, exchange phone numbers, she comes on the weekend, we chop the snail, give her 10k (if her head game and sex game is tight) and we cut off any communications or disturbance till the day we need to empty our tanks
15 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by brunofarad(m): 12:06am
The very moment we took that lonely path of escaping the norms and thinking outside the box,
The rest was applause extra ordinary.
Check my profile to discover more
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Deivid10(m): 12:07am
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by contactmorak: 12:07am
TF?
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by izzou(m): 12:08am
Randy doctor
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by barclayb(m): 12:08am
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
900k
Pls call : 08037299469
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by oyb(m): 12:08am
wtf is the doctor looking for with this fugly bagger?
in lagos where [apologies] ready and willing chicks are a dime a dozen?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Sacluxpaint(m): 12:09am
I thank God I have deleted my profile from all these networking sites, twoo, badoo, etc. I prefer meeting people physically than online
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Opeedo(m): 12:10am
That is the reward of konji... Mr doctor!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by tboyO2: 12:11am
Badoo is evil flee
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by pocohantas(f): 12:12am
How can you call this one lady?
Sacluxpaint:Meaning you had your profile there before?
I heard majority of guys on Badoo are looking for free olosho.
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by mogboyelade(f): 12:12am
See gobe!
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Orikinla1: 12:13am
Baddass mama jama on Badoo is really "baddoo" in Olamide's voice.
Warri no dey carry last when it comes to crime and prostitution.
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by catmmaann(m): 12:13am
He wants a Badoo na. Afterall he met her on Badoo
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by tola9ja: 12:14am
it sympathetic if it is the man that rob the lady people will be shouting
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by jiinxed: 12:17am
Afonja doctor
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by pussyeater: 12:17am
Her bweast big sha
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Dongreat(m): 12:17am
Mikylopez:
It's would have been good if you had read the story before commenting. Though haven't met you but your comment showed that you are not only lazy but not too bright (no pun). Please read next time as this is a public forum. Beauty is not enough.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by BUHARImyDOG: 12:17am
THE MAN MUST Be AN AFONJA too gullible
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by NLchikeeto(f): 12:18am
.
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by PETUK(m): 12:19am
Wetin this old woman dey find for baddo?
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Mikylopez(f): 12:20am
SeunEgbegbe:yhhhh i admit i didn't read the whole story i wasn't really paying attention........ adult hope u are making millions since u left school
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by jesus500(m): 12:21am
Mikylopez:you this girl again
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Ifeskilz(m): 12:21am
*How To Earn With BlogNigeria*
Blognigeria is a free forum where registered users can post, comment, and chat with one another for free.
Blognigeria launched a referral system where you can earn for each members referred
*How To Earn With BlogNigeria*
Earn #3,500 for each members referred i.e 3,500*10 members=35,000
But before you can earn, you need to upgrade to a premium member(upgrade cost #5,000 only)
With just #5,000 you can earn more than 35,000 naira.
Each member has his/her own referral link that helps you to refer users to blog nigeria and earn.
Note:
Before you can get paid, the user you refer must be a premium user(i.e upgrade with a sum of 5.000) which you will receive 3,500 from each premium member.
Must I be a premium member before I can enjoy this.
First, you can be a premium member free when you refer two pple that upgrades as a premium member each.
Then you start earning from each premium members referred
How To Get My Referral Link ?
Once you have registered ( if not registered ) . Get your referal link by visiting your blognigeria profile
copy your referral link.
How Do I Withdraw My Earnings ?
For Each Of your referred Members (Premium upgraded members ) , we will credit your blognigeria account with 3500 BN-BTC which is same as 3500 Naira, you can easily withdraw your cash to your bank account by using the link below
How Do I See My Referrals
You can see the total number of members you refer in your user control panel , but we will keep you informed of those that upgraded and pay you even without you knowing, though you can request for the details to be certain.
If you have the referral instinct, why not make some cool cash, remember also that BlogNigeria pays for writing articles .
*Things To Note*
√Blognigeria is not a ponzi scheme
√It is a free forum for all where you can post and share ideas but prevent spamming so as not to get banned
√Blognigeria referral system serves as a means to help users earn with blognigeria
√Blognigeria has a central bank callex BlogNigeria bank in Blognigeria.com where you can send and receive BN-BTC
Have i missed out anything, use the comment box to ask, again, below is my referral link Just in case you want to register through me
>> http://www.blognigeria.com.ng/member.php?action=register&referrer=109
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by SeunEgbegbe(m): 12:22am
Mikylopez:
Yes, i can give you any amount of money you want without demanding anything from you
|Re: Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop by Mikylopez(f): 12:22am
Dongreat:yh its sad i didn't read the whole article cz i was kinda distracted with something i was doing... and yh tnx at least even if its negative u acknowledged I'm pretty
Fulani Herdsmen Vs Ogun State Villagers At War ! / 2 Indians & 10 Nigerians Pipeline Vandals Arrested / Have You Seen This Before ? Uchenna Abazu - First Degree Criminal And Fraudster
Viewing this topic: leye4u, concacid, Fabulosdave01, Birniwa(m), folarin22(m), tolex34(m), reindeer, Rzq4, emekanairaland(m), kayfuture, donmatin(m), quickly, realbizz(f), danjalingo, Ashley87(f), elshizzy, Gbade60, MuyiRano(m), dexterinc2003, owi432, omanifrank(m), haymekus, StonerKay(m), kiyosaki1(m), AmunaNo1, Peterwizzy, DotunSamuels, Codedone(m), dom(m), HABRUZZY(m), Harrymig1, ochardbaby(m), Jodesky(m), ShoProperties(m), Kittenprincess1, makkosky(m), kunty, ogbonge, appini, hopefulLandlord, jrex(m), Ndipe(m), iPopAlomo(m), gbegemaster(m), sod09(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6