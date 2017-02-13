₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Aypumpinglee(m): 10:25am
See the Photos of the snake killed in my Hood !!
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:26am
Snakes cannot just come out to take breeze again, sharply una go just turn am to bbq , i just hope its not somebodys mother, girfriend, wife or sister you guys are eating......
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Airborne02: 10:26am
lala meat yaff done oo
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Aypumpinglee(m): 10:29am
The snake swit dye
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by slawomir: 10:32am
ok
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:35am
Lalasticlala right now.
Sure FP
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:36am
3 Likes
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Epositive(m): 10:37am
i hear say snake thread dy enter front page, i go confirm am today
#snakythread
#positivevibes
ahbeg how many likes for the snake eaters
7 Likes
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:44am
Patiently waiting for lala
1 Like
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by YhungPablo(m): 12:01pm
Who's lalasticlala please? is he a hunter
12 Likes
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:38pm
Lala, your food...
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 1:39pm
H
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 1:39pm
Lala Oya na... Food don done o
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by favourmic(m): 1:39pm
For food only
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by voicelez: 1:39pm
Lalasticlala, plz tell your boys we don't want snake to finish in Nigeria oh
we may travel to Ghana in two years just to see snake with the way your boys are going
3 Likes
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by plainmirror(m): 1:39pm
The killing is getting worrisome; from mammals - fishes - reptiles
Nigeria is a yellow-taped area.... CRIME SCENE!
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by josephine123: 1:40pm
HMMM
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:40pm
The person roasting it is like a black mamba. He is a more dangerous snake. No wonder he eats python.
2 Likes
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 1:40pm
La-la land
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by morzook(m): 1:40pm
next time, skin it first before roasting. Tastes better that way
1 Like
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by 190theclown: 1:40pm
Big snake killed in your area!!
Im afraid that NIGERIA has to be the MOST BACKWARD DARK UNCIVILIZED country in the world
Just a few hours ago, I was reading that a bottle nose dolphine was killed somewhere in nigeria today
WTF is wrong with you lads over there.. well i no go blame una
as my cousin says.. there is HUNGER in the land!!
No wonder 98% of una girls be olosho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by nabegibeg: 1:40pm
Lalasticala
Food don show
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by BestySam(m): 1:41pm
Animal cruelty. Your actions has a very negative impact on the food chain.
Say No to Animal cruelty.
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by delishpot: 1:41pm
Fp things. Lalasticlala, oya food she Don done o
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by catherineokezie(f): 1:41pm
khai ....recession why
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 1:41pm
Wow
FP this fast?
I now believe the talk about Lalastic....
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Aregs(m): 1:42pm
Nice
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Branzy(m): 1:42pm
another snake
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Aregs(m): 1:42pm
Lala and snake are like... Abeg Wu get dat Zuma pic
1 Like
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 1:43pm
Oboooy, i no fit chop this kind meat ooo.
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by Dexema(m): 1:43pm
Let it be on record that the extinction campaign against snakes started in Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Snake Killed And Roasted In My Area (Photos) by phynofino: 1:43pm
lol
