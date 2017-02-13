Big snake killed in your area!!



Im afraid that NIGERIA has to be the MOST BACKWARD DARK UNCIVILIZED country in the world



Just a few hours ago, I was reading that a bottle nose dolphine was killed somewhere in nigeria today



WTF is wrong with you lads over there.. well i no go blame una



as my cousin says.. there is HUNGER in the land!!



No wonder 98% of una girls be olosho

1 Like 1 Share