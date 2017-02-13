₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 1:57pm
Death has struck again in the entertainment heart of Imo State entertainment just two days after rapper Dawn Tawn was buried.
One of the most promising comedians in the state, MC Worthy is dead. The Umuahia-born comedian died in the early hours of today at around 3am.
According to a information gathered exclusively by Imo Watchdog, the comedian suddenly started shouting about his head and thereafter slumped, he was rushed to FMC Owerri but the it was already too late as he had already began his journey.
The comedian who has seen his stuck rise in recent months just bought a brand new Avalon ship about 3 weeks back to the admiration of his friends and colleagues.
His sudden death has once again thrown Imo state entertainment into another round of mourning. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
https://web.facebook.com/Worthy4love
http://otownloaded.com/mc-worthy-owerri-loses-another-entertainer-just-days-burial-another/
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by philtex(m): 2:13pm
I don't know him.
R. I. P though
Dem don knack am jazzz .
FTC
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Eyor1(m): 2:13pm
Chai.. . R. I. P
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by legendte(m): 2:14pm
Rest on brother
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 2:14pm
again?
1 Like
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 2:15pm
Seems like Brain Hemmorage .......R.I.P
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 2:15pm
Why are young people suddenly dying in a higher rate these days.
This life, we must make the most impotant and good use of it while we still have it because no one knows tomorrow, even if you are the richest man on it
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Chadotik: 2:15pm
Three known deaths on a Monday morning? God help us.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by sweetval: 2:16pm
RIP bro.. Nice guy..
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by askibee(m): 2:16pm
Rip bro
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Anticorruption: 2:16pm
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by prettyzee11: 2:16pm
Death is constant,
the way and manner we leave the mother earth that differs. Rest on guy.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by RockHard: 2:17pm
R.I.P. I suspect his village people. Smh.
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by kkboy: 2:17pm
R.I.P !! I suspect high Blood Pressure as a result of Monkey tail and other such intoxicants.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 2:18pm
Probable cause of death
Intracranial hemorrhage, due to a burst aneurysm.
(The headache is quite significant).
God comfort his family.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:19pm
Nawaoooooo he was shouting MY HEAD Ooo in MI's VOICE
RIP
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 2:19pm
Nawa o, news of death upandan,
May the soul of the departed RIP
And may we live long IJN, Amen.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by vibrio(m): 2:19pm
He most likely had a subarachnoid hemorrhage!!!
May he rest in peace.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 2:20pm
Reminds me of Dede one Dede, I hail IMO people ooooh,
Ndi oso iheoma
1 Like
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by MrImole(m): 2:20pm
Sùn un re ò
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:21pm
buhari and his badluck is everywhere
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by jamaljalal(m): 2:21pm
RIP.....
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Adegokenath(m): 2:21pm
Z
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by softwerk(f): 2:21pm
I don't he's really dead, maybe just one of his comedy skits
1 Like
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Ptoocool(m): 2:26pm
softwerk:
SMH
1 Like
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 2:27pm
Bad things happen In life
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:27pm
Arrow of evil ipobs witches finally "capsure" him. No wonder, ipobs are immigrants in Lagos, ibadan , Abuja, kaduna cos they fear their own
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 2:28pm
oops. Bad things happen in life
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:29pm
Imo
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by sixtusn: 2:29pm
MC Worthy, such a nice and humble guy. Chaiiii na wa oo. R.I.P bros.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by smileyoo: 2:30pm
nawaoo, so so bad news from Imo state today.
|Re: Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) by Ebunoluwacr7: 2:31pm
