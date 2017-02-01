₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by metroblogger: 4:07pm
It was an unforgettable evening as legendary singer Sir Shina Peters alongside 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Niyola, Acetune and others graced the stage to blow minds at the recently concluded ‘Eargasm’; which held on Saturday, February 11 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Hosted by popular comedian Bovi who continuously sent the audience into gales of unending laughter, Eargasm was beyond the average Nigerian concert as it was held in a cozy setting, ensconcing the audience in an atmosphere filled with affection and love.
The concert was held to celebrate the season of love; Valentine, as well as sate the desires of music lovers for smooth, classic music.
The night witnessed ecstatic performances from an eclectic line-up of revered musicians, which included Yinka Davies who harnessed her electrifying vocals; spurring the audience to bellow in excitement. Afro Juju legend Sir Shina Peters also induced hysteria from the audience with his surprisingly energetic performance, as well as erratic dance moves from his dancers on stage.
Urban Highlife sensation Adekunle Gold performed some of his biggest songs like ‘Orente’, ‘My Life’, ‘Sade’ and a few others.
R n B singer Niyola also graced the stage to perform a number of songs before going on to perform her smash hit ‘Toh Bad’.
Pop Group Styl-Plus made a surprise appearance; taking the exuberance of the atmosphere a notch higher with their surprise appearance; performing their biggest hits like “Run Away”, ‘Imagine That’, ‘Call My Name’, ‘Olufunmi’ and more.
Fashion & Lifestyle expert Frank Oshodi also made a surprise appearance; gracing the stage to deliver a soothing performance; to the surprise of the audience.
Rapper-singer Kelly Hansome thrilled the audience; performing his early smash hits like ‘True Love’ and ‘Like Play Like Play’.
Widely celebrated singer 2face took fans down memory lane; performing some nostalgia-inducing songs from his early albums like ‘True Love’ and ‘My Love’ before highly sought-after Afro-pop sensation Tekno went on to close the concert; performing ‘Diana’, ‘No Be Wash’, ‘Duro’, and ‘Pana’.
In attendance were some of the Nigeria’s finest A-list celebrities and personalities including Toolz, Tunde Demuren, Igbo Koko, Kel, Chioma Obiadi, Yaw, Alex Okosi, Paul Okoye and several others.
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by metroblogger: 4:08pm
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Erngie(f): 4:10pm
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by tkpoint2(m): 4:30pm
I ONLY SAW TWO-FACED MAN
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by kratoss(m): 4:30pm
2face u don fall ma hands finish, go sidown
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by lovelyjay: 4:30pm
Nice one
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Opakan2: 4:30pm
Entertainment.. na wetin pay pass now
Kudos to the superstars
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Soteriahascome: 4:31pm
Please how much was recovered from Yakubu
Someone said it's $100 billion
Again, why Is Prof. Osibanjo still the acting President
I was told that buba is back or has he gone back to London
What a nation!
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by tgmservice: 4:31pm
Which one be EARGASM is it related to ORGASM
ejaculation thru d ear
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Smartlife(m): 4:31pm
Stylplus is back for good.... Soon I will be listening to meaningful songs.
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by EdoNation(f): 4:32pm
Why is it nor ORGASM'
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Dandsome: 4:32pm
Even after his hands falling, he's still more relevant that black face
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Twallace: 4:32pm
Following
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by olimeh13(m): 4:33pm
What about orgasm??
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by enemmo(f): 4:33pm
So no live band?
DJ press play.
And Y*ibo Koko has become Igbo Koko.
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by ebubenmuo(f): 4:33pm
Bovi Bovi make ur lala while u are still young n vibrant
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by ELPablochapo: 4:34pm
2face, 2face 2face how has thine ruin your repute? Truth be told,lately, anytime i see 2face i see lily livered celebrity .
I still find it difficult to believe that my number 1 musician is a c.............ward, yes he is.
Anything APC get in contact with becomes devalued immediately , if i lie ask our economy, 2face and power sector.
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by PapaBaby: 4:34pm
E no concern me even if 3face attend.
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Jacksparr0w127: 4:35pm
tkpoint2:DUMb asf
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by ychris: 4:37pm
i dont have anythng to comment
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Kaxmytex(m): 4:40pm
2Face or 2 mouth?
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by mascot87(m): 4:40pm
Some mumuu go start to dey insult 2 face now just watch
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by artade: 4:41pm
Wow... Styl-plus!!! Have they finally moved to Lagos?
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by jesus500(m): 4:41pm
2face you made me mad last week
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Kaxmytex(m): 4:42pm
EdoNation:Coz d location aint Edo
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by paroh137(m): 4:52pm
enemmo:
Lol aunty what are you saying
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by nabegibeg: 4:54pm
Shame shld not allow that withdrawal show his face in public
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by marshalcarter: 4:54pm
nyz one... I sight you 2-baba
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by ennysuccess(m): 4:56pm
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Dayobam: 5:03pm
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by Babzeeto(m): 5:11pm
tgmservice:You bad aswear!
|Re: PHOTOS: 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Others At Eargasm Concert by grandmah: 5:18pm
nm
