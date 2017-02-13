₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by donmayorgroup(m): 8:16pm
Former Rangers Int'l player who currently plays for Nassarawa United, Henry Onweazu Obiekwu has reportedly died during a training session this morning in Nassarawa state.
According to the source, the Delta state born player who is popularly called Obun ngogo, slumped at the pitch during a training session with his colleagues and died instantly.
His remains is expected back in Delta for the funeral rites within the week. Rest in peace Henry.
by abdulhadi101(m): 8:19pm
RIP sir
by Sammypope4all(m): 8:29pm
RIP nwane
by LIBSocials: 9:30pm
Rip
|Re: Henry Onweazu Obiekwu Slumps And Dies On Training Pitch! (Photo) by desquad: 9:30pm
by madridguy(m): 9:31pm
Sad news. RIP
by sod09(m): 9:31pm
Rip
by Artliz: 9:31pm
RIP
by jesus500(m): 9:31pm
Maybe TB joshua can bring him back to life if he has not been buried. RIP to him.
by gabazin080(m): 9:32pm
though its a sad news but i still gat to say dis
VILLAGE PEOPLE HANDWORK.
RIP MAN
by bjhaid: 9:32pm
RIP
by Tyche(m): 9:32pm
So sad
by slawomir: 9:32pm
na wa o.
life is funny. why were we born in the first place if this is how we are going to go
or is it that we were born to die
rest in peace brother
by Pavore9: 9:32pm
May his soul rest in peace.
by slayminder(m): 9:32pm
may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
by blaqroy: 9:33pm
What really happening to our youths, God protect I,my family, love ones and nairalanders
by oloriLFC(f): 9:33pm
RIP man.
by stzy(m): 9:33pm
RIP.... Autopsy won't b carried out by govt or his club to know d cause of such death..
by AntiWailer: 9:33pm
Sad.
Check your BP regularly and stop assuming u are fine.
by seangy4konji: 9:33pm
RIP Bro...
May God save us from untimely death this year
Amen...
by megamank(m): 9:34pm
why? what is killing our young men lately? they are just slumping.........RIP
by mayorjosh(m): 9:34pm
Rip
by benedictac(f): 9:34pm
I hate to hear or see vibrant youths just die like that. So sad. RIP bro. kai! very painful
by dikeigbo2(m): 9:34pm
Rip
by chikevictor(m): 9:34pm
Rip bro
by Tosejik: 9:34pm
May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace
by ogwoliun: 9:35pm
RIP
by Sultty(m): 9:36pm
Rip. at least he died doing what he loves doing
by Lanretoye(m): 9:36pm
na wah o
by landinfo: 9:36pm
A pity....God help his family
|Re: Henry Onweazu Obiekwu Slumps And Dies On Training Pitch! (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 9:36pm
by wink2015: 9:39pm
Henry Obiekwu reminds me of the Late Samuel Okwaraji who died in similar circumstances.
