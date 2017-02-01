₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 10:17am
Love is really in the air! In the spirit of the Valentine's day, a Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre ministries shared a romantic moment with his beautiful wife right on the pulpit. The couple seemed to have been overwhelmed by their love for other as they kissed in front of the congregation.
Now photos of the loved up pastor and his wife are trending online.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/valentines-day-loved-up-pastor-kisses.html
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 10:17am
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by GiftedJosh: 10:23am
Endtime pastor, endtime kiss
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by informant001: 10:26am
good for them
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by TrapQueen77(f): 10:57am
There's nothing bad.. That's his wife & not a side biitch..and kissing your wife in front of the congregation only shows how much u love her...
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by nepapole(m): 11:01am
Smh.
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by veekid(m): 11:08am
Na news be this? Buh the pastor wife fine sha
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by DONSMITH123(m): 11:09am
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by themonk(m): 11:10am
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Cope1(m): 11:10am
Na wah, are they not suppose to go to work
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Omooniya1: 11:10am
wetin be my own, make I face wetin are dey do jare!!!
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by obembet(m): 11:10am
No big deal.. M busy too
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Twons1: 11:11am
East Africans don come again
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by SinaMike: 11:11am
Think the Pastor also specializes in dry-cleaning of Aboki caps.
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by kings09(m): 11:11am
So wat should we do about it exactly? Which kind rubbish post be dis
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by cktheluckyman: 11:11am
If he no kiss his wife na me he won come kiss?
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by verygudbadguy(m): 11:11am
Everyday should be Valentines day if truly the reason behind this day is love.
I may have celebrated it in the past but i no longer see the need for it.
Now, i am strangling myself with a bold tie just to have a touch of red else, na query for sontin wey i no believe in. Oga o.
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by venai(m): 11:11am
And so what? What is so special there- a man openly kissing his wife?
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by AngelicBeing: 11:13am
DONSMITH123:That your meme is cracking me up
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by passyhansome(m): 11:13am
KISSING IS NOT BAD, BUT TO FRENCH KISS IN THE PUBLIC MIGTH BE A LITTLE BIT LICENTIOUS, EVEN IN MARRIAGE, IT COULD TRIGGER AROUSAL OF VIEWERS.
MEANWHILE IS THE PASTOR'S WIFE AN AFONJA, MEHN....... THOSE KNUCKLES GOT ME THINKING, IT LOOKS LIKE BOOLIE,.
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by benedictac(f): 11:13am
The pastor is only telling you that valentine is meant for married couples.
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by obembet(m): 11:16am
THIS IS A FAMILY MATTER .. IT DOESN'T CONCERN YOU
A black guy was travelling on a plane.. beside him was a white lady sitting with her monkey. The black guy later went to the toilet and on his way back to his seat, he saw that his plastic bag, full of bananas, was empty. He asked the lady: "Where are my bananas?" She replied: "Your brother ate them all."
Later, the lady also went to the toilet. On her way back, she realises that her monkey is dead! She turned and asked the guy in fury: "Who killed my monkey?". The guy answered: THIS IS A FAMILY MATTER .. IT DOESN'T CONCERN YOU
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by davodguy: 11:16am
Beauty and the Be***
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Thisis2raw(m): 11:16am
Aww am blushing
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by martineverest(m): 11:17am
this shows the xtent of how wordliness has infiltrated into our churches
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by EastGold(m): 11:17am
Holy kiss
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by nickxtra(m): 11:17am
Which congregation? Market or church congregation?
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Bakare19: 11:18am
Na wa o!
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by DONSMITH123(m): 11:20am
AngelicBeing:
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Jonwesley(m): 11:24am
Her hand/fingers though, a different colour from the facials. No I'm not understanding.....
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by nabegibeg: 11:24am
Where dem want make he kiss her before
|Re: Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS by Kaxmytex(m): 11:25am
FLEXING
