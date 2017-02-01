Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Valentine: Ugandan Pastor Kisses His Wife In Front Of Congregation. PICS (4152 Views)

Boyfriend Kisses And Gropes His 14-Year-Old Girlfriend & Posts Pics On Facebook / Pregnant Mad Woman In Bayelsa & Her Mad Boyfriend Loved Up (Pics) / A Nairalander And His Girlfriend Loved Up Togther (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Now photos of the loved up pastor and his wife are trending online.



Source; Love is really in the air! In the spirit of the Valentine's day, a Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre ministries shared a romantic moment with his beautiful wife right on the pulpit. The couple seemed to have been overwhelmed by their love for other as they kissed in front of the congregation.Now photos of the loved up pastor and his wife are trending online.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/valentines-day-loved-up-pastor-kisses.html

cc; lalasticlala

Endtime pastor, endtime kiss

good for them







There's nothing bad.. That's his wife & not a side biitch..and kissing your wife in front of the congregation only shows how much u love her... There's nothing bad.. That's his wife & not a side biitch..and kissing your wife in front of the congregation only shows how much u love her... 2 Likes

Smh.

Na news be this? Buh the pastor wife fine sha

Na wah, are they not suppose to go to work

wetin be my own, make I face wetin are dey do jare!!!

No big deal.. M busy too

East Africans don come again

Think the Pastor also specializes in dry-cleaning of Aboki caps.

Click LIKE if you understand

So wat should we do about it exactly? Which kind rubbish post be dis

If he no kiss his wife na me he won come kiss?

Everyday should be Valentines day if truly the reason behind this day is love.



I may have celebrated it in the past but i no longer see the need for it.



Now, i am strangling myself with a bold tie just to have a touch of red else, na query for sontin wey i no believe in. Oga o.

And so what? What is so special there- a man openly kissing his wife?

DONSMITH123:

That your meme is cracking me up

KISSING IS NOT BAD, BUT TO FRENCH KISS IN THE PUBLIC MIGTH BE A LITTLE BIT LICENTIOUS, EVEN IN MARRIAGE, IT COULD TRIGGER AROUSAL OF VIEWERS.



MEANWHILE IS THE PASTOR'S WIFE AN AFONJA, MEHN....... THOSE KNUCKLES GOT ME THINKING, IT LOOKS LIKE BOOLIE,.

The pastor is only telling you that valentine is meant for married couples.

THIS IS A FAMILY MATTER .. IT DOESN'T CONCERN YOU





A black guy was travelling on a plane.. beside him was a white lady sitting with her monkey. The black guy later went to the toilet and on his way back to his seat, he saw that his plastic bag, full of bananas, was empty. He asked the lady: "Where are my bananas?" She replied: "Your brother ate them all."



Later, the lady also went to the toilet. On her way back, she realises that her monkey is dead! She turned and asked the guy in fury: "Who killed my monkey?". The guy answered: THIS IS A FAMILY MATTER .. IT DOESN'T CONCERN YOU

Beauty and the Be***

Aww am blushing

this shows the xtent of how wordliness has infiltrated into our churches

Holy kiss

Which congregation? Market or church congregation?

Na wa o!



AngelicBeing:

That your meme is cracking me up 1 Like

Her hand/fingers though, a different colour from the facials. No I'm not understanding.....

Where dem want make he kiss her before