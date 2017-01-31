Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents (4296 Views)

Majek Fashek Is Back, Leaves Rehab For The First Time (photos) / A Visit To Majek Fashek Rehab Home/Press Briefing / Before And After Pictures Of Majek Fashek

The documents released by Timi shows that an agreement was signed by Charles Novia who represented Majek Fashek while the sum of N500,000 was paid on behalf of Timi Dakolo by Now Music to November Records.



According to THE NET, Charles Novia also released a statement saying Timi Dakolo did not break any laws. ‘Well yeah, I brought a statement on this last year which absolves Timi of any wrong doing and we still stand by that statement.



‘Majek in the presence three or four witnesses gave us permission to negotiate that deal on his behalf. Timi Dakolo actually went through all the processes required to clear the song.



‘I don’t know what Majek’s new management is trying to achieve with these things, ‘ he said.



See documents below:



Majek fashek, I so much love righteousness by him. My favorite song.

Mr Majek @ it again. He probably want more

They settle amicably

Where's the misunderstanding coming from? Greed?

Maybe majek don high Dat time

Rain maker is back... Now we know those who didn't want him to recover!

i like what timi did,he did not talk he showed evidence.THE END. 1 Like

majerk is looking for publicity or pity,the guy should go and beg those he offended

When I said here that Majek's management was up to something sinister, some dudes here called me out...

Am a bit surprise, I actually thought anyone can wake up and sing someone's song in this our lawless country

Scheming to make it through the back door I guess

majek is been managed by bunch of greedy people

but, lemme state categorically that there is no way in any form TIMI is guilty?

this is a proof of his innocence



he has done the right thing



Somebody must have been asleep when this agreement was being made.



