Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents
Timi Dakolo has published documents showing he did not infringe on copyright laws when he did a remake of Majek Fashek's ‘Send Down The Rain’.
The documents released by Timi shows that an agreement was signed by Charles Novia who represented Majek Fashek while the sum of N500,000 was paid on behalf of Timi Dakolo by Now Music to November Records.
According to THE NET, Charles Novia also released a statement saying Timi Dakolo did not break any laws. ‘Well yeah, I brought a statement on this last year which absolves Timi of any wrong doing and we still stand by that statement.
‘Majek in the presence three or four witnesses gave us permission to negotiate that deal on his behalf. Timi Dakolo actually went through all the processes required to clear the song.
‘I don’t know what Majek’s new management is trying to achieve with these things, ‘ he said.
See documents below:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/timi-dakolo-reacts-to-majek-fasheks.html
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Erngie(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by gracefoundmme(m): 2:43pm
fp at last
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by casttlebarbz(m): 2:49pm
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by talk2archy: 3:55pm
the last time i met majek fashek at down town hotel gowon estate he was like......
2 Likes
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by jesus500(m): 3:55pm
Majek fashek, I so much love righteousness by him. My favorite song.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by joliyp(f): 3:55pm
medcine afta death
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by smudge2079: 3:56pm
Mr Majek @ it again. He probably want more
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by mykeljosef: 3:56pm
so many iirrelevant posts on fp today
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Yameater(m): 3:56pm
They settle amicably
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by sotall(m): 3:56pm
k
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by jiinxed: 3:57pm
Where's the misunderstanding coming from? Greed?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Jeffrey12(m): 3:57pm
ok
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Izachk(m): 3:57pm
Maybe majek don high Dat time
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by KingsleyCEO(m): 3:58pm
Rain maker is back... Now we know those who didn't want him to recover!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Adelawysb: 3:58pm
After smoking sapele weed.
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by manikspears: 3:58pm
i like what timi did,he did not talk he showed evidence.THE END.
1 Like
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by prodiga: 3:59pm
majerk is looking for publicity or pity,the guy should go and beg those he offended
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by opara28(m): 3:59pm
IRANU!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by MrMystrO(m): 3:59pm
ok
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by freeborn76(m): 4:02pm
When I said here that Majek's management was up to something sinister, some dudes here called me out...
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Jeel: 4:03pm
till then
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Mayany(m): 4:03pm
Am a bit surprise, I actually thought anyone can wake up and sing someone's song in this our lawless country
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by alfsalami: 4:04pm
Scheming to make it through the back door I guess
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by Araoluwa005(m): 4:05pm
majek is been managed by bunch of greedy people
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by unclezuma: 4:05pm
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by SunnyBlaze1(m): 4:05pm
That Crap song for 500k
Haba
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by fufuNegusi(m): 4:05pm
PLAGIARISM is a big crime
especially when you mess with the wrong author or writer
but, lemme state categorically that there is no way in any form TIMI is guilty?
this is a proof of his innocence
he has done the right thing
so egbon Majek abeg SWERVE
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by LordofNairaland: 4:05pm
post=53706442:
Somebody must have been asleep when this agreement was being made.
Where is Charles? He should have said something since now instead of allowing Timi do all the talking. The Charles that I know would have said something since. What is happening?
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by walcuts(m): 4:06pm
Hmmmm....Case adjourned!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by allrightsir: 4:07pm
Maybe Majek was high on Heroin and didn't know he signed agreement or he has smoked away the proceeds!!!
You know a junkie will sign anything for a fix!!
|Re: Timi Dakolo Reacts To Majek Fashek's Lawsuit With Documents by lifestyle1(m): 4:07pm
500k ??
