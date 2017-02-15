Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 20,000 Bank Accounts Closed By FG (12289 Views)

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ali Ahmed Idris, gave the figures on Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking at the opening session of a two day retreat on TSA.





The event which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal among other top government officials had as its theme, “One year anniversary of Treasury Single Account: Benefits, challenges and way forward.”



The TSA is a platform which was used by the government to unify all its accounts by ensuring that all monies belonging to the federal government are kept with the Central Bank of Nigeria.



The initiative which took off fully in September 2015 had been complied with by over 900 agencies of government.



Since the commencement of the TSA, there had been series of job losses in banks owing to decline in deposits.



But the Accountant-General while speaking at the event described the implementation of the TSA as one of the success stories in the management of public finances.



For instance, he explained that through the policy, the government has been able to block leakages and abuse which had characterised the public sector before its commencement in October 2015.



Apart from blocking leakages, Idris said the TSA initiative has assisted the government to overcome the burden of indiscriminate borrowings by MDAs thus saving government a lot of bank charges associated with these borrowings.



For instance, he noted that prior to the full commencement of the TSA, the government was incurring about N4.7bn monthly on bank charges, adding that this has been eliminated through the TSA initiative.



He said,



“The TSA journey started way back in April 2012. That journey could not see the light of the day as no significant gains were recorded largely due to the lack of political will.





“However, the issuance of TSA circular in August, 2015, coupled with the political will and enforcement, enabled us to achieve considerable progress on the TSA implementation.



“As at the 10th of February,2017, the total inflow of funds through the mop-up and direct debits by the Central Bank of Nigeria amounted to N5.24trn.



“We have successfully eliminated multiple banking arrangements, resulting into consolidation of over 20,000 bank accounts, which were spread over Deposit Money Banks across the country.



“This has further brought about transparency and effective tracking of government revenues.”



Over 20,000 accounts! 2 Likes

hmmmm... 1 Like

Nigeria civil service na wa 2 Likes



See ehn!...this people should stop it!

Every time Millions, Billions and now Trillions, yet hunger wan kill people for Nigeria!



If only God could just hand over to me the punishment of all these Thieves and bad eggs in the system..if only,next time to enter public office will be something they won't look forward to.



#Obodo Ndi Ara 3 Likes

And dey say Buhari aint doing it 6 Likes

The headline sha 2 Likes

Good move.



Most of the armed robbers also known as politicns are out of cash.



That is why they are investing the one remaining by paying jobless youths to spread falsehood. 9 Likes 1 Share

Bank accounts no get use nowadays sef... If you are in an area its Hard to get to an Atm, Click like. 1 Like

Op still copy ad of how to satisfy woman in bed for 30min. Pls I like your good work but try and always edit your work

Hmmm...This is what 'will' can do. 1 Like

Sai Baba. 1 Like

Make I quickly log in to my Internet banking application check my account. I no dey use my 120k play with anybody oooo. 1 Like

what are they saying?

meaning nobody owns the money or wot.l dont understand Nigerians

Abeg wat den happened to the economy if we had Dis amount @

I smell lies tho



this can't be the real figures N5.2tnchai!!!Abeg wat den happened to the economy if we had Dis amountI smell lies thothis can't be the real figures 2 Likes

make dem no near my account oh... unless dem want second civil war.

Blood of Jesus!!!

TSA alone would reduce corruption by 20-30% 2 Likes

Before #4.7 billion was used to service bank charges alone monthly..... That's more than Kwara State monthly allocation. Good one from FG quarters.



kudos to people who initiated it but lack balls to implement it cos of ELECTION, they also tried.



This government still need more time, everything can't just change over night. Change also takes time, it's a gradual process.



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria. 5 Likes

This initiative was written, explained and crafted in sand by Okojo iweala, waiting for implementation, same as the increase in taxes for luxury goods and so many initiatives that this administration is bragging about. They never credit the last administration for anything but are quick to throw blame for their own incompetence. 1 Like

20k unknown account



why are we wicked in this country