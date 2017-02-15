



The Mavin Boss has been under fire from fans in quite a long time over his refusal to settle down. Jazzy shared a video on his Instagram page telling fans how he spent his Valentine. In the video, he claimed to have spent his val alone. Fans are reacting to this as usual



Watch Video Below



SOURCE:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZCUhfJ_N9Y The Mavin Boss has been under fire from fans in quite a long time over his refusal to settle down. Jazzy shared a video on his Instagram page telling fans how he spent his Valentine. In the video, he claimed to have spent his val alone. Fans are reacting to this as usualWatch Video BelowSOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/don-jazzy-shares-video-to-tell-fans-how.html