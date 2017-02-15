₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,435 members, 3,365,893 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) (1097 Views)
Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video / Don Jazzy shares some beautiful pic of Mavins Crew on the move to Dubai / Don Jazzy Shares Sexy Beach Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Zikkyfuse(m): 6:24am
The Mavin Boss has been under fire from fans in quite a long time over his refusal to settle down. Jazzy shared a video on his Instagram page telling fans how he spent his Valentine. In the video, he claimed to have spent his val alone. Fans are reacting to this as usual
Watch Video Below
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/don-jazzy-shares-video-to-tell-fans-how.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZCUhfJ_N9Y
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Zikkyfuse(m): 6:25am
Funny Man
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Solowande(m): 6:37am
It's Don Jazzy again.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by RiversWatchDog(m): 6:42am
hmm
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by thunderfiremods(m): 8:25am
he tinks it's funny...wizkid already have someone bearing ayo balogun jnr...davido has someone bearing imade adeleke..very soon korede bello nd reekado bank will have theirs....stay dere nd be making us to laugh at ur life...no hatred harboured!!!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:03am
Mtcheeeeeww agbaya olori pelebe
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by unclezuma: 10:03am
Dear Don Jazzy...
...now go and act your age.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by veekid(m): 10:03am
This old niccur should go and marry
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Giftedanoit(f): 10:05am
Where is the girl na
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by crazyABO(m): 10:06am
When he will not gree to marry. Agbaya
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Viking007(m): 10:07am
DarkKn1ght:
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by Noblequin(f): 10:07am
This guy "Don jazzy" Pls go and marry, Abi you won discover mongo park.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by potbelly(m): 10:09am
This nigga is rich and successful... So you all think it will be easy to find a woman who really digs him for who he is and not what he has...
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by patchsk(f): 10:09am
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Video On Valentine And How He Spent It (Video) by GreenMavro: 10:10am
(0) (Reply)
Glo Naija Sings Season 3: Christian Takes It All / Soap Makers Zone / Labour Parties Declare Weekend Strike Free And Protest Day
Viewing this topic: Noblequin(f), larrygal(f), PapaBrowne(m), CEOJAMIENAIJA, passey, ogbologbo1000(m), Bibiliicious(f), gbemoh, Adaowerri111, ThisCouldBeUs, BangorNGR, gudxson, radiokilla(m), justi4jesu(f), Spito, reminiscing(f), wink2mos, Cityfirstborn(m), leksmedia, Smhart1(f), patchsk(f), Jadeite(f), CASTOSVILLA(m), Cachez(m), SUPOL(m), isaiah9(m), aigbeedo(m), kaso0(m), OlaSammie, toosoon(m), JustCurious, proudlyND(m), golddust6000(m), clickwtB, Winniewinnie, omoloba123(m), metorichmond(m), Rawcalculus, ifyebere(m), NOC1(m), aventura, championeh(m), Mister2, haske7(f), Akemmi(m), able20(m), sosexy111, Seunolad1(m), UnknownT, cne010(m), shamecurls(m), ovieigho(m), opara28(m), seankay(m), Giftedcurse(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9