Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One
The Ikeji's, The Kardashian Of Nigeria? Don't Attribute My Success To That Of My / One Of The Ikeji's Hot Lady Is Pregnant . . . And You Won't Believe Which One!
|Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Glory12345(f): 7:14am
Lol! Laura ikeji posted a picture of her family and said all gentle except one, but I guess we all know the one who isn't gentle...
Can we all make a guess but they are all beautiful
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgcOfIlDpd/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by talk2tosep(m): 7:19am
Early wednesday morning...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by pyyxxaro: 7:19am
Naaaa full gals hostel be this oh
*issorai*
God abeg I nor won born gals hostel oh
I beg
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Mologi(m): 7:29am
Hmmmm their papa no strong.....
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by ItzHoludex(m): 7:30am
all of dem don ripe for there family
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by DozieInc(m): 7:45am
They are beautiful ladies.
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Ugolynn(f): 8:08am
Beautiful ladies
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by thunderfiremods(m): 8:16am
I know they have a broda....he' s d troublesome one
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Glory12345(f): 8:36am
nO OOOOOOOOOOO Laura too is troublesome
thunderfiremods:
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by ennysuccess(m): 9:02am
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Kalman(m): 9:03am
.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by ChristineC: 9:03am
Ok.
My mango is almost fried now.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by justi4jesu(f): 9:03am
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by smudge2079: 9:04am
This was supposed to be about rap huh? ; Lemme rap now
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Mopolchi: 9:05am
They're beautiful
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by seunny4lif(m): 9:05am
And ?
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by seankay(m): 9:05am
Wetin concern me?
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by ybalogs(m): 9:05am
I don't know any of them.
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by LIBSocials: 9:05am
Nice
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by seunny4lif(m): 9:05am
smudge2079:
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by sweetboiy(m): 9:06am
Fine girls
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by GreenMavro: 9:07am
The one who gave a Bleep is not calm
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by kateskitty(f): 9:07am
Fake ass PPl
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Houseofglam7: 9:07am
The kinda garbage that graces the front page
Tsk tsk tsk
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by nwobiebuka(m): 9:07am
what's beautiful about them? simply put they are using nice cream and in front of digital camera.. smh
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Came: 9:07am
Dem don really mature for marriage ooooo, the one way marry talk say marriage no mean anything to her... Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by pillowcase: 9:08am
Is this supposed to be news? How can a forum put a picture of a random family on front page Na wa....Na real waaaaaaaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by robosky02(m): 9:09am
ok
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by soberdrunk(m): 9:09am
The one wearing black pants is an APBL(association of Pot belly Lords) member , be like who fit finish 13 wraps of fufu
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by Dexema(m): 9:09am
Beautiful?? I doubt but dem dey alright sha, the one standing has good shape.
|Re: Photo Of The Ikeji Sisters, All Calm Ladies Except One by dacovajnr: 9:10am
All of them just be
