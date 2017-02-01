Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) (6402 Views)

See the humble photo below









Billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, 71, pictured bowing to a 43-year-old politician, Engineer Johnbosco Onunkwo

money vs power 5 Likes

Money over everything

Money is Money...AND...Power is Power 2 Likes

Hmmm. What can we call this one now? 1 Like

na dem Sabi... 9 Likes

Loll

nna men leave that thing, they are playing o but the Guy made more off the jest

He as to do that in case the politician gets to power and, and, and....Hmmmm contracts may flowwwwww. I didn't say anything oooo. 1 Like

All Na format

sugarbelly:

money vs power Nailed it! Nailed it!

He has a reason

Maybe the boy senior am for cult 1 Like

Rubbish

Maybe Arthur Eze is just being humble.

This can be interpreted for the young politician as pride. See the way d politician was smiling thinking he is the bigger boss.



Check my signature 2 Likes

Arrangement

Very soon the world shall bow before me.

That's the power of "POWER"

ntoor

Too much money... They know themselves 1 Like

this is humility regardless of age differences

midolian:

Money is Money...AND...Power is Power

Money begets power. Just because he is bowing to him doesn't mean he can't influence him to do what he wants. Money begets power. Just because he is bowing to him doesn't mean he can't influence him to do what he wants. 1 Like

uuuuuu

Via God abi satan nah

Humility in disguise, to make more billions

see the man too receiving an elderly man's handshake and smiling, Instead of him to bow back, may be respect is reciprocal doesn't have any meaning to him,well people are different sha since the old man didn't complain ,what's mine? next?

Ain't About the MONEY its about THE POWER

Lesson learnt

I think he knows what he is doing[color=#000099][/color][b][/b]

"Onunkwo" is what we call Nnaochie in Igbo land while Arthur Eze is "Nwadiana". Igbo custom demands that Nwadiana bows head while greeting Nnaochie. 2 Likes