Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by sugarbelly: 12:08pm
Billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, 71, pictured bowing to a 43-year-old politician, Engineer Johnbosco Onunkwo


See the humble photo below




Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/billionaire-prince-arthur-eze-71.html
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by sugarbelly: 12:09pm
money vs power

5 Likes

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by veekid(m): 1:30pm
Money over everything
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by midolian(m): 1:31pm
Money is Money...AND...Power is Power

2 Likes

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by faites(f): 1:31pm
Hmmm. What can we call this one now?

1 Like

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by jegz25(m): 1:32pm
na dem Sabi...

9 Likes

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by justicee4all: 1:32pm
Loll
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 1:32pm
nna men leave that thing, they are playing o but the Guy made more off the jest
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by SpencerLewis(m): 1:32pm
He as to do that in case the politician gets to power and, and, and....Hmmmm contracts may flowwwwww. I didn't say anything oooo.

1 Like

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:32pm
All Na format
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Qyubee(m): 1:33pm
sugarbelly:
money vs power
Nailed it!
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by popsyleo1: 1:33pm
He has a reason
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by frisky2good(m): 1:33pm
Maybe the boy senior am for cult lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Agimor(m): 1:33pm
Rubbish
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Stanleyelege(m): 1:33pm
Maybe Arthur Eze is just being humble.
This can be interpreted for the young politician as pride. See the way d politician was smiling thinking he is the bigger boss.

2 Likes

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by MadeInTokyo: 1:34pm
Arrangement
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 1:34pm
Very soon the world shall bow before me.
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by wolesmile(m): 1:34pm
That's the power of "POWER"
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by CriticMaestro: 1:34pm
ntoor
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Nma27(f): 1:35pm
Too much money... They know themselves

1 Like

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by EmmyBiggy(m): 1:35pm
this is humility regardless of age differences
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Vorpal: 1:35pm
midolian:
Money is Money...AND...Power is Power

Money begets power. Just because he is bowing to him doesn't mean he can't influence him to do what he wants.

1 Like

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by emmykk(m): 1:35pm
uuuuuu
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by GreenMavro: 1:36pm
angry
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by rymesgentility(m): 1:36pm
Via God abi satan nah
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by helphelp: 1:36pm
Humility in disguise, to make more billions
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by bercarray(m): 1:38pm
see the man too receiving an elderly man's handshake and smiling, Instead of him to bow back, may be respect is reciprocal doesn't have any meaning to him,well people are different sha since the old man didn't complain ,what's mine? next?
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by 14teenK(m): 1:39pm
Ain't About the MONEY its about THE POWER
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:40pm
Lesson learnt
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by tbase73(m): 1:40pm
I think he knows what he is doing[color=#000099][/color][b][/b]
Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by FakeAccount(m): 1:41pm
"Onunkwo" is what we call Nnaochie in Igbo land while Arthur Eze is "Nwadiana". Igbo custom demands that Nwadiana bows head while greeting Nnaochie.

2 Likes

Re: Arthur Eze, 71, Bowing To A 43-Year-Old Johnbosco Onunkwo (Photo) by ephi123(f): 1:41pm
This is what money does in the Nigerian society, it turns things upside down.

1 Like

