



The 24-year-old Nigerian-born winger trained with the Clever Boys after leaving the Absa Premiership defending champions last month.



Announcing the move on Wednesday, the Braamfontein-based side wished the speedy and tricky winger all the best in the team.



It is reported by the club that he joins on a six-month deal and is set to add depth to Gavin Hunts side as they aim at challenging for the league title.



Uzoenyi joins the club after Granwald Scott who joined in January and could feature for the side at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night against Pirates.



The Students sit at number four with 28 points and will hope to frustrate the struggling Sea Robbers ship.



http://africanfootball.com/news/688215/Nigerias-Uzoenyi-completes-Wits-switch



