Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by robosky02(m): 3:15pm
Bidvest Wits have announced that former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Ejike Uzoenyi has signed for six months.
The 24-year-old Nigerian-born winger trained with the Clever Boys after leaving the Absa Premiership defending champions last month.
Announcing the move on Wednesday, the Braamfontein-based side wished the speedy and tricky winger all the best in the team.
It is reported by the club that he joins on a six-month deal and is set to add depth to Gavin Hunts side as they aim at challenging for the league title.
Uzoenyi joins the club after Granwald Scott who joined in January and could feature for the side at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night against Pirates.
The Students sit at number four with 28 points and will hope to frustrate the struggling Sea Robbers ship.
http://africanfootball.com/news/688215/Nigerias-Uzoenyi-completes-Wits-switch
https://twitter.com/BidvestWits
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by GMBuhari: 3:47pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by amoduganja: 3:47pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by LordXaaan: 3:47pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by bi0nics: 3:47pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by bi0nics: 3:48pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by iamdynamite(m): 3:49pm
this old man 24.....nawa ooooooo
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by benflin(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by 201320142015ob(m): 3:50pm
I can remember when this guy was rated high among Nigeria football talents
Good luck
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by Codeblues(m): 3:50pm
Is this guy still 24??
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by frenchwine(m): 3:50pm
Abeg which one be wits again. Brother your hustle is real, may God bless your hustle.
6 months kwa! Na wa.
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by shamecurls(m): 3:50pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by diablos: 3:52pm
24? dt means 34
24? dt means 34
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by Sirjohn84(m): 3:52pm
Goodluck though i would prefer him staying at pirate as they are a bigger club compare to wit
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by henrydadon(m): 3:52pm
south african league more advanced than nigerian league..and they pay good money too..under three you can own the latest bmw or Mercedes-Benz
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by henrydadon(m): 3:52pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by AkinPhysicist: 3:53pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by Badgers14: 3:53pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by Jblist: 3:53pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by fadahero(m): 3:53pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by nabegibeg: 3:54pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by dacovajnr: 3:54pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by nabegibeg: 3:54pm
Good one for the guy
Good one for the guy
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by HarkymTheOracle(m): 3:54pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by charlesucheh(m): 3:55pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by ItsawrapOutfit: 3:55pm
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by petsey: 3:56pm
|Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by KevinDein: 3:57pm
That's a demotion. But dude is still gonna be earning some cool dough so it's all good.
Re: Nigeria's Ejike Uzoenyi Signs For Wits, Completes Switch From Sundowns by Abumighty(m): 3:58pm
