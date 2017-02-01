₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Ipisi(m): 3:40pm
Maradona, Messi, Kanu to Play Anti-terrorism Match in Nigeria
Argentina football legends, Diego Amando Maradona and Lionel Messi are among a host of former and active football stars scheduled to play an international exhibition match against human trafficking, insurgency and terrorism. The match is listed for May 21 in Abuja.
The FIFA and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) sanctioned initiative tagged: Africa My Africa is organised by next2none, a non-profit making organisation to use football to promote global security and fight human trafficking.
The novelty match between Africa Stars Vs World Stars will feature household names including Zinedine Zidane, Ruud Gullit, Ronaldinho, George Weah, Samuel Kuffour, Samuel Eto’o, Abedi Pele, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Others include; David Beckham, Didier Drogba and a cluster of female footballers such as Sydney Leroux, Asisat Oshoala, Birgit Prinz, Sun Wen, Abby Wanbach, Homare Sawa, Kelly Smith, Marta, Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Toni Duggan, Anouk Hoogendijk, Nayeli Rangel, Lauren Sesselmann, Julia Simic and Corine Petit.
At a media event to announce the project, Chairman of next2none, Ndukwe Sam Obu said a global initiative uniting all nations was required to combat terrorist activities which have been on the spike over the last decade.
Obu said that radicalisation of the youths into violent extremism was a great concern in Africa, given that approximately 70 per cent of African population are youths.
He said the organisers and other stakeholders including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) sought to arrange the match by leveraging on football which has shown positive impact in bringing peace to different nations and as a tool for reconciliation.
http://www.abz-sports.com/2017/02/just-in-maradona-messi-kanu-others-to.html
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:17pm
waiting till den, world stars!! y is Stanley okoro not among them
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by brunofarad(m): 4:42pm
I won't forgive my self if I ever miss this match
But make them no bomb the venue ooo
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by unclezuma: 4:42pm
Love the Way You Lie...
3 Likes
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by karrygo: 4:42pm
base line
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by swagagolic01: 4:43pm
No okocha?
Those quoting me, make una no vex, I been dey hustle FTC
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by danemenike: 4:43pm
Beautiful
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by jerryadigun: 4:43pm
Hopefully buhari go don come back from his "medical vacation".
Shioor :
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:43pm
So we should fry beans?
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by SillyeRabbit: 4:43pm
60% of them will not come to Nigeria.
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Kondomatic(m): 4:43pm
oshey
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by hensben(m): 4:43pm
Messi come Nigeria? Hmm
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:43pm
Anti terrorism match? If Shekau abduct Messi, I no dey ooo
1 Like
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Lasskeey: 4:43pm
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Mattkent(m): 4:44pm
I had to bookspace when I saw Thierry Henry! The only player that made me join Arsenal. I miss watching him play!
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Jblist: 4:44pm
When is the date of the match
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by veekid(m): 4:44pm
Shey NFF talk say dem no dey aware?
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Lasskeey: 4:44pm
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Jeffrey12(m): 4:44pm
Terrorist go don dey plan how them go take invade that place oo... and capture messi
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by serikiYCU(m): 4:44pm
Welcome to naija
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by firstking01(m): 4:45pm
Good for nigeria but why is lalasticlala viewing...which team he dey support sef
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by vesselchino(m): 4:45pm
buhari must r.I.p I mean remain in power
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by izzou(m): 4:45pm
That match better be played anywhere apart from the north
I no wan hear stories
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by ogologoamu: 4:45pm
They shouldn't involve the Army on this, I am tired of crocodile tears and Python dance.
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Olasco93: 4:46pm
.
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by alldbest: 4:46pm
swagagolic01:
Eye de pain u??
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by adonbilivit: 4:47pm
op ain't a good journalist. so C. ronaldo is coming and you didn't mention him in your headline
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Norma21: 4:48pm
So Messi wants to play 4 nothing again
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by Oasis007(m): 4:48pm
Na Real Wah!
None of the named Stars and Ex-Stars would show except the sponsorship is backed by a recognized International Body like UNICEF!
|Re: Maradona, Messi, Kanu Nwankwo To Play Anti-terrorism Match In Nigeria by cr7lomo: 4:48pm
Its wunt b possible for cr7 to feature or zidane , cos they will be preparing for CL final then....hala Madrid
