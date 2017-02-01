Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan (1183 Views)

According to a tweet by Business Day Online, a Nigerian newspaper, the first tranche of $1.5bn is tied to a reform of Nigeria's Forex market.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/world-bank-agrees-to-give-nigeria-25bn.html

Another lost money 5 Likes 1 Share

it's obvious the government is playing manquine challenge on every single loan... thought this is an old deal it's obvious the government is playing manquine challenge on every single loan... thought this is an old deal 2 Likes 1 Share

to heal Buhari 2 Likes 1 Share

Would back don pay put for MMM Account be that, our mavrodi is sick, I hope u GH on time o. 1 Like

Another monumental debt loading 4 Likes 1 Share

All they are doing is to buy the corntree Nigeria. 2 Likes

I wish I could just ask for my inheritance like the prodigal son...



$2bn for whaahhh? 3 Likes

For some fools to embezzle again abi? 2 Likes

In exchange for what??







What's remaining for the naira? 1 Like

OK oo..



make una dey borrow 1 Like

what happen to our reserves?

why can't take from our reserve because interest rates and service charges?

please financial experts in the house should explain the detail to me 2 Likes

Would that mean the government would now have to float the naira ?



Loading...





...



....



.......

...................... devaluation.. 1 Like

All these politicians are just masculine the light of posterity. What rubbish! D money wey abacha thief still dey, d one wey GEJ chop nko.... at least crumbs and leftovers still dey... D one wey Deziani take nko? Why do they still want to borrow and add to our debtsAll these politicians are just masculine the light of posterity.

More debt? What about the $100billion EFCC discovered last week? 2 Likes

Nma27:

More debt? What about the $100billion EFCC discovered last week? source please. do you know what $100billion is? #wehdoneMa source please. do you know what $100billion is? #wehdoneMa

What's different btw PDP AND APC, the two parties gave Sicky Sicky president.

LivingHuman:

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, popularly known as the World Bank has agreed to give Nigeria a $2.5bn loan



According to a tweet by Business Day Online, a Nigerian newspaper, the first tranche of $1.5bn is tied to a reform of Nigeria's Forex market.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/world-bank-agrees-to-give-nigeria-25bn.html

Another round of Naira devaluation loading 2 Likes 1 Share

Good.

ok Good





AND A LARGER PART OF IT WILL STILL GO INTO THE POCKETS OF A FEW AND A LARGER PART OF IT WILL STILL GO INTO THE POCKETS OF A FEW 1 Like









One chance... One chance... 1 Like

May the Lord help Baba to tidy up the mess that Good luck created for his father land..He really ran the economy aground .

Another tranche to be lost by a clueless parochial Buhari 1 Like

Sanusi warned Good luck but he sent him parking angrily. Now we know better 2 Likes

make we dey chop am joor..after we chop am we no go pay am..even d USA na so dem dey do

Nma27:

More debt? What about the $100billion EFCC discovered last week?



.



Don't forget this



