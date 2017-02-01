₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by LivingHuman: 4:28pm
The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, popularly known as the World Bank has agreed to give Nigeria a $2.5bn loan
According to a tweet by Business Day Online, a Nigerian newspaper, the first tranche of $1.5bn is tied to a reform of Nigeria's Forex market.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/world-bank-agrees-to-give-nigeria-25bn.html
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by dingbang(m): 4:50pm
Another lost money
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by emeraldgist(m): 4:54pm
it's obvious the government is playing manquine challenge on every single loan... thought this is an old deal
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by veekid(m): 4:55pm
to heal Buhari
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by MrAwePresident: 4:55pm
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by ellechrystal(f): 4:55pm
Would back don pay put for MMM Account be that, our mavrodi is sick, I hope u GH on time o.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by brunofarad(m): 4:55pm
Another monumental debt loading
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by olaolulazio(m): 4:56pm
All they are doing is to buy the corntree Nigeria.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by FearFactor1: 4:56pm
I wish I could just ask for my inheritance like the prodigal son...
$2bn for whaahhh?
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by lekanSuccess(m): 4:56pm
For some fools to embezzle again abi?
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Turks: 4:56pm
In exchange for what??
What's remaining for the naira?
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Jeffrey12(m): 4:56pm
OK oo..
make una dey borrow
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by eminikansoso(m): 4:57pm
what happen to our reserves?
why can't take from our reserve because interest rates and service charges?
please financial experts in the house should explain the detail to me
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by codedruns2(f): 4:57pm
Would that mean the government would now have to float the naira ?
Loading...
...
....
.......
...................... devaluation..
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:57pm
What rubbish! D money wey abacha thief still dey, d one wey GEJ chop nko.... at least crumbs and leftovers still dey... D one wey Deziani take nko? Why do they still want to borrow and add to our debts All these politicians are just masculine the light of posterity.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Nma27(f): 4:57pm
More debt? What about the $100billion EFCC discovered last week?
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by adonbilivit: 4:57pm
Nma27:source please. do you know what $100billion is? #wehdoneMa
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by ogologoamu: 4:57pm
What's different btw PDP AND APC, the two parties gave Sicky Sicky president.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by OBAGADAFFI: 4:58pm
LivingHuman:
Another round of Naira devaluation loading
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by AntiWailer: 4:58pm
Good.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by DEWKID(m): 4:58pm
ok Good
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by kelvyn7: 4:58pm
AND A LARGER PART OF IT WILL STILL GO INTO THE POCKETS OF A FEW
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by unclezuma: 4:58pm
One chance...
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Charly68: 4:58pm
May the Lord help Baba to tidy up the mess that Good luck created for his father land..He really ran the economy aground .
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by SalamRushdie: 4:59pm
Another tranche to be lost by a clueless parochial Buhari
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Charly68: 4:59pm
Sanusi warned Good luck but he sent him parking angrily. Now we know better
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by CriticMaestro: 5:00pm
make we dey chop am joor..after we chop am we no go pay am..even d USA na so dem dey do
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Eluwilussit(m): 5:00pm
Nma27:
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by dyabman(m): 5:00pm
.
|Re: World Bank Agrees To Give Nigeria $2.5bn Loan by Jacksparr0w127: 5:00pm
It is finished
Future of another generation has been ruined
