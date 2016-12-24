₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by TunezMedia: 8:14pm
Popular media personality and Soundcity host, Moet Abebe took to her social media page to gush over the valentine gifts which she got from her boyfriend, named Chris.. He sent her the gifts in two different sets filled with flowers and teddy bears..
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/moet-abebe-gushes-over-valentine-gifts.html
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:47pm
Bro Chris.....
Abeg no let moet down o
Na so e dey sweet person for body when e just dey start
E dey happen
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by jaydhorxe(m): 8:50pm
48 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by veekid(m): 9:36pm
special olosho
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by frankloloko: 9:37pm
She's 35 anyway !! That should be the gift from her man friend . Pls mod take note .
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by holatimmy(f): 9:37pm
Nice boo u have got dere...hope u got something he can show off on social media too
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by ramond007(m): 9:37pm
simply sexy and adorable!!!?
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by PETUK(m): 9:37pm
Where is the gift? Teddy Bear, abeg park well
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Oyind17: 9:37pm
See this one
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by bokohaman: 9:37pm
Hope u reciprocate by giving him gifts that makes him gush too? Some girls will buy u boxers and singlet and be expecting iPhone7plus in return. Who does that? I used to tell my Babe, Madam if u wan buy me gift, buy me good and quality ones, the ones I can always make reference to even if we are no more and I will reciprocate by giving u triple of what u got me costwise...simple!
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by esantex(m): 9:37pm
1
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by soberdrunk(m): 9:38pm
That is how i was driving pass a supermarket yesterday and saw one very beautiful teddy, i decided to find out how much and the lady told me "135k"(one hundred and thrity five thousand naira for 'doll baby') and am like "If i adopt a "real" baby, am sure "135k" will be enough to train the baby till primary school
2 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Dosmay(m): 9:38pm
is val nuh over bloggers
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by ucee64(m): 9:38pm
OK gud 4 u
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by almustopha82(m): 9:38pm
Despite the recession. .....we will not take this
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Angelinastto(f): 9:38pm
My love for Moet is huge. I love her and that her look alike girl.
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by deflover(m): 9:39pm
When did nija babes start accepting flowers
They will say use am buy me recharge card
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Arlex(m): 9:40pm
So what's my biz?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by alaribe2: 9:40pm
yesoo we will not take it
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by shockwave91(m): 9:40pm
Teddy bears and flowers? No iPhone 12² + a trip out of the milky way?
That's too simple girlfriend and WE SHALL NOT TAKE IT!!!
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Cyriloha(m): 9:40pm
veekid:
Why that nah?
Do you know her?
Have you gone to her carbal to patronize her?
Think think think before you comment
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by zeelo2014: 9:41pm
Boyfriend at 35 smh!
2 Likes
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Talk2Bella(f): 9:41pm
I love simple gifts
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by dallex10(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by sholay2011(m): 9:42pm
jaydhorxe:CLASSIC!!!
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Jacksparr0w127: 9:44pm
Mtcheeeeeww
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by nabegibeg: 9:48pm
two different pictures
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by dohyn(m): 9:50pm
I'm yet to see any guy show off the gifts he got from his girlfriend/wife. Are our ladies that stingy?
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by themonk(m): 9:50pm
Angelinastto:My love for you is huge, it's inconceivable by the human mind, it's as big as big goes and as sincere as sincere goes. I dey madt over you
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by auntysimbiat(f): 9:51pm
hmmm.. cool
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by ToriBlue(f): 9:51pm
All I see is teddy bear.
Who teddy bear help?.
1 Like
|Re: Moet Abebe Gushes Over Valentine Gifts From Her Boo [PICS] by Handsomecole(m): 9:51pm
When there is money Love is sweet!!!
