See below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/moet-abebe-gushes-over-valentine-gifts.html Popular media personality and Soundcity host, Moet Abebe took to her social media page to gush over the valentine gifts which she got from her boyfriend, named Chris.. He sent her the gifts in two different sets filled with flowers and teddy bears..See below...

Bro Chris.....







Abeg no let moet down o





























Na so e dey sweet person for body when e just dey start





















E dey happen 1 Like

let change begin with u..



*HEADMASTER: how much is passport photograph for children?*

*PHOTOGRAPHER: the price for the passport is N100 per child*

*HEADMASTER: No, the pupils are 500 in numbers, so we are paying N50*

*PHOTOGRAPHER: ok no problem sir, you can pay N50 each since they are many*

*HEADMASTER: class teacher go & inform the pupils that they should bring N150 each tomorrow for the passports.*

*CLASS-TEACHER: ok sir, i will inform them right away*

*CLASS-TEACHER: Good day pupils, you are all to come with N200 tomorrow for passports.*

*PUPIL: Mummy we were asked to bring N300 for passport at school*

*MUMMY: Father, your son was asked to come to sch with N500 passport fee tomorrow.*

*FATHER: Ooh My God. BUHARI makes things costly day by day, including education. We have said it, this man is wicked.*

Moral lesson: 'LET THE CHANGE BEGIN WITH YOU AND I'. Honesty and sincerity are all that we need to make this country a better place!

Think about it. Change begin with YOU, change your motives and thought.

God bless Nigeria. 48 Likes 7 Shares

special olosho

She's 35 anyway !! That should be the gift from her man friend . Pls mod take note . 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice boo u have got dere...hope u got something he can show off on social media too

simply sexy and adorable!!!? 1 Like

Where is the gift? Teddy Bear, abeg park well 1 Like

See this one

Hope u reciprocate by giving him gifts that makes him gush too? Some girls will buy u boxers and singlet and be expecting iPhone7plus in return. Who does that? I used to tell my Babe, Madam if u wan buy me gift, buy me good and quality ones, the ones I can always make reference to even if we are no more and I will reciprocate by giving u triple of what u got me costwise...simple! 1 Like

1

That is how i was driving pass a supermarket yesterday and saw one very beautiful teddy, i decided to find out how much and the lady told me "135k"(one hundred and thrity five thousand naira for 'doll baby') and am like "If i adopt a "real" baby, am sure "135k" will be enough to train the baby till primary school 2 Likes

is val nuh over bloggers

OK gud 4 u

Despite the recession. .....we will not take this

My love for Moet is huge. I love her and that her look alike girl.





They will say use am buy me recharge card When did nija babes start accepting flowersThey will say use am buy me recharge card

So what's my biz? 4 Likes 1 Share

yesoo we will not take it



That's too simple girlfriend and WE SHALL NOT TAKE IT!!! Teddy bears and flowers? No iPhone 12² + a trip out of the milky way?That's too simple girlfriend and WE SHALL NOT TAKE IT!!!

veekid:

special olosho



Why that nah?



Do you know her?



Have you gone to her carbal to patronize her?



Think think think before you comment Why that nah?Do you know her?Have you gone to her carbal to patronize her?Think think think before you comment 1 Like

smh! Boyfriend at 35smh! 2 Likes

I love simple gifts

deflover:

When did nija babes start accepting flowers



They will say use am buy me recharge card PETUK:

Where is the gift? Teddy Bear, abeg park well [color=#000099] PETUK:

Where is the gift? Teddy Bear, abeg park well [/color][color=#000099] PETUK:

Where is the gift? Teddy Bear, abeg park well .. ..

Mtcheeeeeww





two different pictures

I'm yet to see any guy show off the gifts he got from his girlfriend/wife. Are our ladies that stingy?

Angelinastto:

My love for Moet is huge. I love her and that her look alike girl. My love for you is huge, it's inconceivable by the human mind, it's as big as big goes and as sincere as sincere goes. I dey madt over you My love for you is huge, it's inconceivable by the human mind, it's as big as big goes and as sincere as sincere goes. I dey madt over you

hmmm.. cool





Who teddy bear help? . All I see is teddy bear.Who teddy bear help? 1 Like