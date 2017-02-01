₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 9:15pm On Feb 15
Actress Rosy Meurer who came into limelight a few weeks ago after she was accused of being Tonto Dikeh's husband's side chick, (which she has since denied) just got a new Land Cruiser SUV as a birthday present to herself. Sharing photos of the car on IG, Rosy wrote;
"Come and see what the Lord has done, I vowed to serve you for the rest of my life. New age, New car...My life savings went down for this but I'm happy. I gat me... Quite happy #SelfMade #MotherPride"
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 9:15pm On Feb 15
cool
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:30pm On Feb 15
Una sha want Tonto to die of jealousy, unestablished rumor and fear of the unknown
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:55pm On Feb 15
prolly as Val gift from mr Churchill
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by buygala(m): 10:55pm On Feb 15
She use her life savings buy Land Cruiser
It's obvious she is now on a Churchill "Scholarship" ....because na only person wey don get one new sure source of income fit pull dat kind stunt in her right senses
She must be a very bright student
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by BrownCookie(f): 10:55pm On Feb 15
Uncle Churchill.. #wehdonser
We see your handiwork.
Ina agbali...!
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:55pm On Feb 15
Clearly bought for her by Tonto husband ..na him də like Land cruiser vx
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by directonpc(m): 10:56pm On Feb 15
Women sha... I wonder how they make money to afford these things.
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:56pm On Feb 15
Omo olosho work don dey pay o
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 10:56pm On Feb 15
Hahahahaha life-savings indeed. You can lie ooo. All the gifts Tonto were getting are now relocating to this.....other room....LOOK HERE ROSY...if we want to yarb/mouth person(s) like you on Nland we re all one like bread and butter... no wailers no zombies...so be careful with the way you spend your life savings in this reception period.. in all Tonto has made that guy Churchill real popular right now. I never heard of him before until he married her. He's now a celeb
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:56pm On Feb 15
Seems like 'Karma' has been delivered to Tonto through Dhl Express service . "Life savings" ko "Lifesavers" sweet ni
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
which your life savings?
Swear sey na your life savings you take buy that ride
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
Congratulation..money is good
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:57pm On Feb 15
Hmmmm alashewo ti gbajoba
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Epositive(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
aunty totoh dickeh! which way nw?
#breakup #positivevibes
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by icebird25(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
life is all about the money
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by nonxo007(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
Wait o, you mean to tell me her life savings went into buying a land cruiser ?? Na wa for your sence o. Abeg who here dy wear pampaers ?? You never ready talk
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:57pm On Feb 15
Life savings on a car? Well, you laboured for it and na your money, spend am as you like
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by ojun50(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
That is why has a guy u jst need to becareful with nigerian girls
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by sholay2011(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
lol@ '#lifesavings #selfmade'
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by OOOS(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
Churchill has paid. Issorite
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by softMarket(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
Tonto will die of High BP
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by fbtowner(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
dis olosho don double her hustle
double your hustle no time for ngb*ati ngb*ati
some ppl lashing the babe ask them for their own car na ngb*ati ngb*ati u go dey hear
lol
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:58pm On Feb 15
Which Life Saving? You fit take your life saving buy Car? Churchill @ work
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by saintdennis(m): 10:58pm On Feb 15
IYANGBALI:
Honestly the way things are going ehn...ehn pity my future kids generation, sex-for-money will be the 'norm'
Seeing free toto will be like winnings the lottery.
And yea it really pays...most of them earn more than entry level bankers
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by JewelRegi: 10:58pm On Feb 15
Savings ki
Pls tell us the truth
Buh if it's truely ur savings, congratulation
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by youngjoy(f): 10:59pm On Feb 15
home breaker , karma is watching you sha
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by ladyruby: 10:59pm On Feb 15
Life savings on a car. Gbagam
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by bbbabes: 10:59pm On Feb 15
WILL YOU KEEP KWAYET.... HIW MUCH ARE YOU GETTING AS A PA
that's the fruit of your labour, and we know the tools you used for the work
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 11:00pm On Feb 15
Did I hear you quite right, you mean YOUR LIFE SAVINGS, Dam WATCH YOUR BACK. KARMA WILL SURELY VISIT SOMEDAY. meanwhile where were you working I mean Chevron or which Bank where you Managing or Do you work in CBN. Oniro rada rada ....
|Re: Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) by Kennedymac(m): 11:00pm On Feb 15
see them ashawo!!!!!
Nice ride tho
