Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosy Meurer Gets A Land Cruiser On Her Birthday (Photos) (13458 Views)

Olakunle Churchill And Rosaline Meurer Step Out (Throwback Photos) / Rosaline Meurer Speaks On Allegation Of Sleeping With Tonto Dikeh's Husband / Ebony Hair Celebrates Rosaline Meurer & Yvette Meurer, Its Ambassadors (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Come and see what the Lord has done, I vowed to serve you for the rest of my life. New age, New car...My life savings went down for this but I'm happy. I gat me... Quite happy #SelfMade #MotherPride"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQix3FFlEJR/?taken-by=rosymeurer







http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/churchills-alleged-side-chick-rosy.html Actress Rosy Meurer who came into limelight a few weeks ago after she was accused of being Tonto Dikeh's husband's side chick, (which she has since denied) just got a new Land Cruiser SUV as a birthday present to herself. Sharing photos of the car on IG, Rosy wrote; 1 Like

cool

Una sha want Tonto to die of jealousy, unestablished rumor and fear of the unknown 13 Likes

prolly as Val gift from mr Churchill 7 Likes







It's obvious she is now on a Churchill "Scholarship" ....because na only person wey don get one new sure source of income fit pull dat kind stunt in her right senses





She must be a very bright student She use her life savings buy Land CruiserIt's obvious she is now on a Churchill "Scholarship"....because na only person wey don get one new sure source of income fit pull dat kind stunt in her right sensesShe must be a very bright student 48 Likes 3 Shares

Uncle Churchill.. #wehdonser



We see your handiwork.



Ina agbali...! 15 Likes

Clearly bought for her by Tonto husband ..na him də like Land cruiser vx 9 Likes

Women sha... I wonder how they make money to afford these things. 2 Likes

Omo olosho work don dey pay o 5 Likes

Hahahahaha life-savings indeed. You can lie ooo. All the gifts Tonto were getting are now relocating to this.....other room....LOOK HERE ROSY...if we want to yarb/mouth person(s) like you on Nland we re all one like bread and butter... no wailers no zombies...so be careful with the way you spend your life savings in this reception period.. in all Tonto has made that guy Churchill real popular right now. I never heard of him before until he married her. He's now a celeb 29 Likes 1 Share

. "Life savings" ko "Lifesavers" sweet ni Seems like 'Karma' has been delivered to Tonto through Dhl Express service. "Life savings" ko "Lifesavers" sweet ni 17 Likes

which your life savings?



Swear sey na your life savings you take buy that ride 5 Likes

Congratulation..money is good

Hmmmm alashewo ti gbajoba 2 Likes

aunty totoh dickeh! which way nw?



#breakup #positivevibes 1 Like

life is all about the money 1 Like

Wait o, you mean to tell me her life savings went into buying a land cruiser ?? Na wa for your sence o. Abeg who here dy wear pampaers ?? You never ready talk 1 Like

Life savings on a car? Well, you laboured for it and na your money, spend am as you like

That is why has a guy u jst need to becareful with nigerian girls 5 Likes

lol@ '#lifesavings #selfmade'

Churchill has paid. Issorite 2 Likes

Tonto will die of High BP 2 Likes

dis olosho don double her hustle













double your hustle no time for ngb*ati ngb*ati







some ppl lashing the babe ask them for their own car na ngb*ati ngb*ati u go dey hear







lol

Churchill @ work Which Life Saving? You fit take your life saving buy Car?Churchill @ work 6 Likes

IYANGBALI:

Omo olosho work don dey pay o

Honestly the way things are going ehn...ehn pity my future kids generation, sex-for-money will be the 'norm'



Seeing free toto will be like winnings the lottery.



And yea it really pays...most of them earn more than entry level bankers Honestly the way things are going ehn...ehn pity my future kids generation, sex-for-money will be the 'norm'Seeing free toto will be like winnings the lottery.And yea it really pays...most of them earn more than entry level bankers 3 Likes

Savings ki

Pls tell us the truth

Buh if it's truely ur savings, congratulation

home breaker , karma is watching you sha 2 Likes

Life savings on a car. Gbagam

WILL YOU KEEP KWAYET.... HIW MUCH ARE YOU GETTING AS A PA







that's the fruit of your labour, and we know the tools you used for the work 4 Likes

Did I hear you quite right, you mean YOUR LIFE SAVINGS, Dam WATCH YOUR BACK. KARMA WILL SURELY VISIT SOMEDAY. meanwhile where were you working I mean Chevron or which Bank where you Managing or Do you work in CBN. Oniro rada rada .... 1 Like