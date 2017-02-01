₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 10:02pm On Feb 15
According to A Facebook User, there Fire Outbreak in Onitsha...
While the Firemen are making effort to put off the fire with the help of volunteers, I urge everyone to think safety first.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-fire-outbreak-at-dmgs-area.html
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 10:03pm On Feb 15
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:06pm On Feb 15
For this recession
Sad!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13pm On Feb 15
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by menix(m): 10:33pm On Feb 15
For this recessive govt nah him person house dey burn
I wish them divine replenishment...
1 Like
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by valandy99(m): 10:36pm On Feb 15
God help them
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Samexdx(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
Chai, Have mercy Lord
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by kolajoo(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
Too bad.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Durosure(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
May God Safe US all.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by dosage150(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
for this PMB govt?
God console the owner
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by EasternActivist: 10:38pm On Feb 15
Sad
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by BlacSmit: 10:38pm On Feb 15
Denis Memorial Grammar School. One of the best in the country/west Africa. I pray it doesn't get affected.
As OP has said...everyone around the area should think safety first.. RUN FOR UR LIVES!!
1 Like
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by busterr(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
scary
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Georgekyrian(m): 10:44pm On Feb 15
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Diesel1(m): 10:55pm On Feb 15
dosage150:The building is boarding school... DMGS: DENNIS MEMORIAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by derosario11(m): 11:00pm On Feb 15
Chai. ... this is serious ooo. nawaaaooooh for this critical period.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Senipapa: 11:01pm On Feb 15
From a Facebook user
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by softMarket(m): 11:04pm On Feb 15
Some onitsha boys are praying that the First Bank in kamo plaza should catch fire!
They said they want to save the money from getting burnt!
Wicked pple!
1 Like
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by softMarket(m): 11:06pm On Feb 15
Diesel1:
oga....DMGS did not catch fire o
the filling station did and the elctronic plaza did!
So badly!
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Royal789: 11:08pm On Feb 15
this is bad.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Lastpharoah33(m): 11:09pm On Feb 15
Please, can someone tell me this is a joke, an expensive one.... DMGS enu onitsha?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by chuksbogus: 11:11pm On Feb 15
LUX FIAT!!¡
1 Like
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by softMarket(m): 11:11pm On Feb 15
Police even came but instead of helping to the stop the fire!
The just stationed them self around first Bank and Fidelity Bank.........
Becos some bad boys wanted the banks to catch fire, so that they can us the opportunity to go and "save the Naira Notes"
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 11:23pm On Feb 15
First bank & Fidelity bank on that Kamo plaza are burnt equally.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 11:30pm On Feb 15
Is there any functional fire service at Onitsha to handle this?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by gift652: 11:34pm On Feb 15
luvinhubby:. haba! pls verify well it was not burnt
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 11:42pm On Feb 15
gift652:
From what I've seen this building has been partly burnt and the entire building may go. Only one fire fighting truck is there.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by chyke4(m): 11:47pm On Feb 15
I was here life, i thank God for life, A tanker carrying petrol failed brake at the roundabout , Total filling station at the roundabout, some many building, five Keke maruwa, 7 cars got burnt completely , I also heard that some people inside the building lost their lives. only 1 fire service from Anambra came to fight the fire, unfortunately they ran out of water. So Sad indeed. we don't have government in this state.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 11:51pm On Feb 15
chyke4:
Has it finally been controlled? What I've seen is heartbreaking.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by mavinc4u(f): 12:05am
Na wah oh. Is it DMGS or Kamo plaza that is on fire. Someone should confirm please.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by Francis95(m): 12:05am
that's my school......
I will just visit Total to see for myself
|Re: Fire Outbreak At DMGS Area, Onitsha (Photos) by doziex: 12:17am
Governor Obiano when are you going to provide modern fire fighting services to Nnewi and Onitsha ?
Anambra raises it's tax revenue, mainly from the self made businesses in these industrial/ trading towns. These revenues should be rightfully used to improve fire services in these towns.
Industrialization without modern firefighting tools is what is meant when we say that a little bit of scientific knowledge is a dangerous thing.
We must embrace scientific improvement holistically.
The Chicason gas plant explosion, the wood market fire, several gas stations and now this one in Onitsha.
Governor pls let's do the needful.
