While the Firemen are making effort to put off the fire with the help of volunteers, I urge everyone to think safety first.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-fire-outbreak-at-dmgs-area.html According to A Facebook User, there Fire Outbreak in Onitsha...While the Firemen are making effort to put off the fire with the help of volunteers, I urge everyone to think safety first.

For this recession



Sad!

I wish them divine replenishment... For this recessive govt nah him person house dey burn

God help them

Chai, Have mercy Lord

Too bad.

May God Safe US all.

for this PMB govt?



God console the owner

Sad

Denis Memorial Grammar School. One of the best in the country/west Africa. I pray it doesn't get affected.



As OP has said...everyone around the area should think safety first.. RUN FOR UR LIVES!! 1 Like

scary

dosage150:

for this PMB govt?



The building is boarding school... DMGS: DENNIS MEMORIAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL.

Chai. ... this is serious ooo. nawaaaooooh for this critical period.

They said they want to save the money from getting burnt!







Wicked pple! Some onitsha boys are praying that the First Bank in kamo plaza should catch fire! They said they want to save the money from getting burnt!

Diesel1:

The building is boarding school... DMGS: DENNIS MEMORIAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL.



oga....DMGS did not catch fire o



the filling station did and the elctronic plaza did!



oga....DMGS did not catch fire o the filling station did and the elctronic plaza did! So badly!

this is bad.

Please, can someone tell me this is a joke, an expensive one.... DMGS enu onitsha?

The just stationed them self around first Bank and Fidelity Bank.........











Police even came but instead of helping to the stop the fire! The just stationed them self around first Bank and Fidelity Bank......... Becos some bad boys wanted the banks to catch fire, so that they can us the opportunity to go and "save the Naira Notes"

First bank & Fidelity bank on that Kamo plaza are burnt equally.

Is there any functional fire service at Onitsha to handle this?

luvinhubby:

haba! pls verify well it was not burnt

gift652:

.

haba! pls verify well it was not burnt

From what I've seen this building has been partly burnt and the entire building may go. Only one fire fighting truck is there.

I was here life, i thank God for life, A tanker carrying petrol failed brake at the roundabout , Total filling station at the roundabout, some many building, five Keke maruwa, 7 cars got burnt completely , I also heard that some people inside the building lost their lives. only 1 fire service from Anambra came to fight the fire, unfortunately they ran out of water. So Sad indeed. we don't have government in this state.

chyke4:

I was here life, i thank God for life, A tanker carrying petrol failed brake at the roundabout , Total filling station at the roundabout, some many building, five Keke maruwa, 7 cars got burnt completely , I also heard that some people inside the building lost their lives. only 1 fire service from Anambra came to fight the fire, unfortunately they ran out of water. So Sad indeed. we don't have government in this state.

Has it finally been controlled? What I've seen is heartbreaking.

Na wah oh. Is it DMGS or Kamo plaza that is on fire. Someone should confirm please.

that's my school......



I will just visit Total to see for myself