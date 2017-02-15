Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) (2864 Views)

The situation in FUTMinna is tensed as no concrete information is yet to confirm the cause of the riot....i promise to keep u posted on the updates.....meanwhile here ate the pictures

Update on FUTMinna Riot

JUST In

Another pandemonium going on at the gate of the female hostel . An executive of the school of life science called *JASPER locked the gate of the girls hostel to avoid a situation of male students going into their hostel to cause havoc. Some of his counterpart also said they Want to avoid a situation of *missing futminna girls*. All the female hostelites are now trapped in their hostel against their will.



​​​ Panic every where as some girls have been evicted from their hostels. Glass windows of their hostels have been shattered.



​​​Dining Hall, Photocopy Stand, Micro Finance Bank Vandalized by Students.



​​​ School Clinic burnt down... Fire Service just arrived.



More details soon....

Federal University of Technology minna Bosso Campus on crisis as a student name witheld passed on…in the process of receiving treatment in the school clinic.. An eye witness said that the student was rushed to the school clinic after passing out while playing football, On getting to the y-on-fire-by-student-protesting

picture of the student whose death caused the chaos in fut minna

Ur story no complete ooo. Bread don finish for bakery. Student don pack am finish.

the story is true.



my nephew just called me and he is panicking.



i advised him to go a nearby church and stay first. 1 Like

the situation is still tenced as relevant security agents are yet to curtail it.

lalasticlala you never hear? Dem dey born futminna o.

mtcheew. Man dey panick! Your nephew need cane. BTW nothing is happening again. Tell him to go and sleep before security men catch am roaming inside school

Na wao,so is burning down the clinic now the solution? May God help our youths sha 3 Likes 1 Share

things are abit under control.

Nixiepie:

i feel this is an accumulated and supressed agitation....as nursea and securities in de school treat students like rags...im a living testimony....i nearly gave one day in dat same clinic if not for God....all the matron had to do was to arange ambulabulance for transfer

When will these students have comon sense



They will eventually come back and pay outrageous repatriation fees





Wisdom is profitable to direct 5 Likes

Mynd44 and lalasticlala why should u post a news on front-page by this time. People who are sleeping if they wake up tomorrow how will they get the news.

Plus now is on front page many irrelevant people will rush to comment. There by occupying the space he was supposed to use in updating the complete info.

Na wa oooo, all these university clinics Sef...



When I was in unilorin na only one old nurse dey dere, doctor comes from 10am to 2pm and sometimes he no dey show face, so I prefer buying drugs....



There has to be a total overhaul of all tertiary institution clinics.....

Dey burn it and dey will stil pay for d reconstruction of a better building than the burnt one later 1 Like

NAwa o. North and wahala are like 2 Likes

they shouldn't destroy thier facilities

MinorityTribe:

lalasticlala you never hear? Dem dey burn futminna o.

...burnt dowm school clinic ke?

Fabulosdave01:

NAwa o. North and wahala are like

Minna, capital of niger state, is in the middle belt, and not in the core north... Their language is Nupe....



Minna, capital of niger state, is in the middle belt, and not in the core north... Their language is Nupe....Don't label all states as northern states

IpobExposed:

Mynd44 and lalasticlala why should u post a news on front-page by this time. People who are sleeping if they wake up tomorrow how will they get the news.

Plus now is on front page many irrelevant people will rush to comment. There by occupying the space he was supposed to use in updating the complete info.

So u dnt knw news shld be served hot

What is really happening in this country? What is really happening in this country?

Buhari why? 1 Like

Abi dem don give Fulani herdsmen scholarship without being able to read or what?

Hope they've got their reparation fee ready

Happy holidays

When will students have sense...na dem go still pay for damages.. Nansense!!! 1 Like