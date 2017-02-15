₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:06pm On Feb 15
The situation in FUTMinna is tensed as no concrete information is yet to confirm the cause of the riot....i promise to keep u posted on the updates.....meanwhile here ate the pictures
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by OGAJosy: 11:08pm On Feb 15
ok continue
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:15pm On Feb 15
Update on FUTMinna Riot
JUST In
Another pandemonium going on at the gate of the female hostel . An executive of the school of life science called *JASPER locked the gate of the girls hostel to avoid a situation of male students going into their hostel to cause havoc. Some of his counterpart also said they Want to avoid a situation of *missing futminna girls*. All the female hostelites are now trapped in their hostel against their will.
Panic every where as some girls have been evicted from their hostels. Glass windows of their hostels have been shattered.
Dining Hall, Photocopy Stand, Micro Finance Bank Vandalized by Students.
School Clinic burnt down... Fire Service just arrived.
More details soon....
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:20pm On Feb 15
Federal University of Technology minna Bosso Campus on crisis as a student name witheld passed on…in the process of receiving treatment in the school clinic.. An eye witness said that the student was rushed to the school clinic after passing out while playing football, On getting to the y-on-fire-by-student-protesting
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:25pm On Feb 15
picture of the student whose death caused the chaos in fut minna
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by durentchigozie(m): 11:30pm On Feb 15
Ur story no complete ooo. Bread don finish for bakery. Student don pack am finish.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 11:35pm On Feb 15
the story is true.
my nephew just called me and he is panicking.
i advised him to go a nearby church and stay first.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:37pm On Feb 15
nwaanambra1:the situation is still tenced as relevant security agents are yet to curtail it.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by MinorityTribe: 11:39pm On Feb 15
lalasticlala you never hear? Dem dey born futminna o.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by durentchigozie(m): 11:40pm On Feb 15
nwaanambra1:mtcheew. Man dey panick! Your nephew need cane. BTW nothing is happening again. Tell him to go and sleep before security men catch am roaming inside school
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 11:53pm On Feb 15
Na wao,so is burning down the clinic now the solution? May God help our youths sha
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:54pm On Feb 15
things are abit under control.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by lifah(m): 11:58pm On Feb 15
Nixiepie:i feel this is an accumulated and supressed agitation....as nursea and securities in de school treat students like rags...im a living testimony....i nearly gave one day in dat same clinic if not for God....all the matron had to do was to arange ambulabulance for transfer
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 12:15am
Chai
When will these students have comon sense
They will eventually come back and pay outrageous repatriation fees
smh
Wisdom is profitable to direct
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by IpobExposed: 12:15am
Mynd44 and lalasticlala why should u post a news on front-page by this time. People who are sleeping if they wake up tomorrow how will they get the news.
Plus now is on front page many irrelevant people will rush to comment. There by occupying the space he was supposed to use in updating the complete info.
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Atro(m): 12:16am
Okay
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 12:17am
Na wa oooo, all these university clinics Sef...
When I was in unilorin na only one old nurse dey dere, doctor comes from 10am to 2pm and sometimes he no dey show face, so I prefer buying drugs....
There has to be a total overhaul of all tertiary institution clinics.....
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:18am
Dey burn it and dey will stil pay for d reconstruction of a better building than the burnt one later
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 12:18am
NAwa o. North and wahala are like
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 12:20am
they shouldn't destroy thier facilities
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 12:20am
MinorityTribe:
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 12:20am
...burnt dowm school clinic ke?
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 12:21am
Fabulosdave01:
Minna, capital of niger state, is in the middle belt, and not in the core north... Their language is Nupe....
Don't label all states as northern states
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:21am
IpobExposed:
So u dnt knw news shld be served hot
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Onyiokoroji: 12:21am
What is really happening in this country?
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 12:21am
Buhari why?
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by chiedu7: 12:21am
Abi dem don give Fulani herdsmen scholarship without being able to read or what?
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by KingRex1: 12:22am
Hope they've got their reparation fee ready
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by phaniyi7: 12:23am
Happy holidays
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:24am
When will students have sense...na dem go still pay for damages.. Nansense!!!
|Re: Riot In Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Clinic Burnt Down (Photos) by Obidikejr(m): 12:24am
durentchigozie:
Lol Na dah bosso bread just de boiz eyes since... Bread just de flow for back of schl.... RIP to him, I don't know him on a personal level but am sure I have seen him before. This is life.
