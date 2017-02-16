₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,541 members, 3,369,243 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 10:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket (8796 Views)
Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) / Flavour Mocks Chidinma Okeke Over Her Leaked Cucumber Video. Fans React (Photo) / Chidinma Okeke Reacts To Her Leaked Video. Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by ecamzy: 1:03am
Is no longer news that the Style Plus has been the talk of town sin Monday As they Drop there Official Single Under Eskimo Records
The Song Which Have been receiving Several Air play have gotten fans of this Old Musical Set Talking
See Some Emotional Comments below
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by ecamzy: 1:04am
See More Picture
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by DozieInc(m): 1:09am
Good they are back, so love their songs.
3 Likes
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by NLSniper(m): 1:34am
Speechless!
I feel like crying..
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Bilabong(m): 1:46am
All I see is that nairabet logo.
I go play am later, over 2.5 sweet.
Mad over u too over 2.5 sweet
Daddy yo under 2.5 sweet.
Belloved double chance
or I commot this Mavis's FC this their striker korede no too on form.
5 Likes
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by tellwisdom: 3:03am
Who are they...Stylist??
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by chriskosherbal(m): 3:07am
welcome back guyz
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by erdee(f): 3:10am
I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by nabegibeg: 9:42pm
What are they reacting to
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by nabegibeg: 9:43pm
Them forget something
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by GuDErboY(m): 9:43pm
Sorry! What is Style plus please? *in Gifty's voice*
2 Likes
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by minexpo(m): 9:44pm
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Ginaz(f): 9:44pm
now we can listen to good music without hearing
* yah baby ur yansh dey make me craze*
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by jojothegreat(m): 9:44pm
Ok
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by 247NaijaGist: 9:44pm
EHHH
Shocking Revelation! How Popular Pastor Lured Pregnant Woman to Have S*x With Him on Valentine's Day>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/16/shocking-revelation-how-popular-pastor-lured-pregnant-woman-to-have-sx-with-him-on-valentines-day/
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by OMOTOWO(m): 9:45pm
What of wrapper?
5 Likes
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Naughtytboy: 9:45pm
To be honest, they are talented but they need to up their game o. Still signing like the old style plus
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Nbote(m): 9:45pm
How many dem remain now sef because Zeal obviously had SOLO written all over him den... Make I take strong mind download am sha
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Qmerit(m): 9:45pm
Ok
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by kennygee(f): 9:46pm
erdee:
Welcome to Africa's craziest Forum.
You will love it.
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Naughtytboy: 9:46pm
erdee:seems u wanna get bleeped
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by anonymuz(m): 9:46pm
erdee:you are much welcomed....please don't join associations here.
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by leofab(f): 9:46pm
Losers
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Ovokkoo: 9:46pm
Hot
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by ephi123(f): 9:47pm
Bellanaija
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by SINZ(m): 9:47pm
Someone should please listen and tell me if its worth the download.
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by ychris: 9:47pm
erdee:Hey. You wrote that u're new here hun?
Who told you we're nairalanders?
And how can i show you some love?
Want me to click like?
And you are new here? Hun?
Aunti this ur fabuu no dey add up.
as in dis ur fabu dey mad gan.
buh i say wehdon ma! Wehdon ma!!
2 Likes
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Olulinks(m): 9:48pm
tellwisdom:You were still a kid when they were running the town. Thank God for your life, because you will get to know them more soon.
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by alex81(m): 9:48pm
erdee:
no luv to giv. Burahi took it all to London.
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by CaroLyner(f): 9:49pm
I haven't listened to it yet,but i know the song would be cool.
1 Like
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by verygudbadguy(m): 9:50pm
I thought Styl-Plus had RUN AWAY from us, their fans until I listened to ASO IBORA then I found out that they have a way of trying to STAY ALIVE.
Now I asked my wife OLUFUNMI, if she is ready for a jam of life. She could only IMAGINE THAT they (Styl Plus) were silent for more than FOUR YEARS and immediately she stepped ON THE DANCE FLOOR.
See you all at IYA BASIRA's Canteen TONITE.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket by Olulinks(m): 9:50pm
You are a female, the love for you from the people is natural. You don't need to ask. Ok, I love you already.
erdee:
Your Favorite Celebrity Couples / Mercy Aigbe Again! See What She Wore For An Interview!!! / Didn't Meet My Taste So I Trash It - Photos
Viewing this topic: yusuf01(m), vickyflex(m), yoldepate, Felix6, niyi09(m), jayesmalling(m), romi, seunfunmie03, Sunnybabe(m), aniland, zieraw2005(m), ability19, teejan, Willzkid(m), Rockcold, Compliance(m), chimaisaac23, Jboynokiaphone(m), WilliamsNedd, seyiojomu(m), kaymart(m), Shubbys, JDelight(m), ERF, ayaobaidowu, austinauto(m), omonighoblessing(f), Surestontop(f), Horlaz(m), mimitee, dynicks(m), Emulti(m), ollaxworld(m), assyn(m), Nenesam(f), Papasland21, leye4u, shawwal1(m), Sike(m), kay10, sleeveless, bellola(m), DimFemmy(m), Simpleguy11(m), Sapphire86(f), trendytrendz, Ighoga898(m), duke2017, Huw(m), Eminent4u, speak2leo(m), bcashy, mafarawemi(m), akina249, BotafogoJunior, BTT(m), ofsegs, Wumi261(m), 2ndejoj(m), DaObserver(m), Trippledee(m), wittyz20(m), omoerelu1, yankison(m), daywalker12911(m), raydatluvs(m), Impulse80(m), JeffreyJamez(m), Deesick7(m), adymah, cotzywitzy(m), chiedu7, xxgig, Precious91(m), Neckson(m), BiniShrine(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), Boldstar(m), jopretty(f), FRANKKUP(m), cutieme(m), JEREMYBENTHAM, theceo1602(m), just2endowed, dact4u(m), saheedowolabi01, OfficialNNB, wolexy14(m), Oludeco, lovedayugo(m), OptimusPrime3(m), Ohaneche(m), maverickdude(m), tobtap, sweetenheskey(m), COvo(m), WORLDPEACE(m), iamsparrow(m), Elnino4ladies, sultan003(m), incredibleace(m), BOJO123(m), ponpon(m), Darchangel(m), Brownville007, timoddy(m), Emyemyberry(m), marc14, miriamchi(f), Timoodi, desoul, eedristo, xtratagem(m), Mdnt, ehnmoe, walex2(m), Blitz888(m), ibroh22(m), Ayoemrys(m), Imedickson(f), Mystiqme, sheylarhh(m), mykeL8888, Zikachat(m), toluwatos(m), treazure1(m), Tjesctacy(m), Omoyeni3601, amokemi(m), Adedeji013(m), Aluobe1(m), emmathebigg(m), patitobaby, Iamabimbola, superfelix, idugbe(m), jimoceans14(m), merikowa, princebabados, dpete1(f), mhiztarromeo(m), 1supremo, wandyvirus(m), Legitbaba(m), ekaromail, Osu175(m), Mashrock, samreda, petrelli07, almeida3, dgifted, Maziebuka01(m), ChocolateMeenah(f) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13