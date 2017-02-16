Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans React As Style-plus Drops Blanket (8796 Views)

Nigerians React As 2face Cancels Nationwide Protest (photos) / Flavour Mocks Chidinma Okeke Over Her Leaked Cucumber Video. Fans React (Photo) / Chidinma Okeke Reacts To Her Leaked Video. Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is no longer news that the Style Plus has been the talk of town sin Monday As they Drop there Official Single Under Eskimo Records



The Song Which Have been receiving Several Air play have gotten fans of this Old Musical Set Talking





See Some Emotional Comments below 1 Like

See More Picture

Good they are back, so love their songs. 3 Likes

Speechless!

I feel like crying.. Speechless!I feel like crying..

All I see is that nairabet logo.



I go play am later, over 2.5 sweet.

Mad over u too over 2.5 sweet

Daddy yo under 2.5 sweet.

Belloved double chance

or I commot this Mavis's FC this their striker korede no too on form. 5 Likes

Who are they...Stylist?? 1 Like

welcome back guyz 1 Like

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love?? I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love?? 21 Likes 1 Share

What are they reacting to 1 Like

Them forget something 1 Like

Sorry! What is Style plus please? *in Gifty's voice* 2 Likes

now we can listen to good music without hearing



* yah baby ur yansh dey make me craze* 9 Likes 1 Share

Ok











Shocking Revelation! How Popular Pastor Lured Pregnant Woman to Have S*x With Him on Valentine's Day>>> https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/16/shocking-revelation-how-popular-pastor-lured-pregnant-woman-to-have-sx-with-him-on-valentines-day/ EHHH

What of wrapper? 5 Likes

To be honest, they are talented but they need to up their game o. Still signing like the old style plus

How many dem remain now sef because Zeal obviously had SOLO written all over him den... Make I take strong mind download am sha

Ok

erdee:

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??





Welcome to Africa's craziest Forum.



You will love it. Welcome to Africa's craziest Forum.You will love it.

erdee:

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??



seems u wanna get bleeped seems u wanna get bleeped

erdee:

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??



you are much welcomed....please don't join associations here. you are much welcomed....please don't join associations here.

Losers

Hot

Bellanaija

Someone should please listen and tell me if its worth the download.

erdee:

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??



Hey. You wrote that u're new here hun?



Who told you we're nairalanders?



And how can i show you some love?



Want me to click like?

And you are new here? Hun?





Aunti this ur fabuu no dey add up.



as in dis ur fabu dey mad gan.



buh i say wehdon ma! Wehdon ma!! Hey. You wrote that u're new here hun?Who told you we're nairalanders?And how can i show you some love?Want me to click like?And you are new here? Hun?Aunti this ur fabuu no dey add up.as in dis ur fabu dey mad gan.buh i say wehdon ma! Wehdon ma!! 2 Likes

tellwisdom:

Who are they...Stylist?? You were still a kid when they were running the town. Thank God for your life, because you will get to know them more soon. You were still a kid when they were running the town. Thank God for your life, because you will get to know them more soon. 1 Like

erdee:

I used to be their fan! Nairalanders HELLO, am just de newest here can I get some love??





no luv to giv. Burahi took it all to London. no luv to giv. Burahi took it all to London.

I haven't listened to it yet,but i know the song would be cool. 1 Like

I thought Styl-Plus had RUN AWAY from us, their fans until I listened to ASO IBORA then I found out that they have a way of trying to STAY ALIVE.



Now I asked my wife OLUFUNMI, if she is ready for a jam of life. She could only IMAGINE THAT they (Styl Plus) were silent for more than FOUR YEARS and immediately she stepped ON THE DANCE FLOOR.



See you all at IYA BASIRA's Canteen TONITE. 5 Likes 1 Share