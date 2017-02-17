₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by PMBfirstson(m): 9:35am On Feb 16
With how easily it is to get now,does that mean most organisation dont value it anymore or is because of the level of corruption in our society?
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by nony43(m): 7:05am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by Ibrofem(m): 7:06am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by EmekaBlue(m): 7:06am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by sandyd: 7:07am
Some organizations still ask for it
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by ajibolabd: 7:07am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by ajibolabd: 7:09am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by Andyg: 7:10am
I t has lost its relevance. you can always get it in a twinkle of an eye.
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by AngryNigerian(m): 7:12am
Very important in Òchanja market naa
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by akrufus08(m): 7:12am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by samuelzion(m): 7:13am
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by OBAGADAFFI: 7:17am
city and guilds is acceptable by most organizations in Nigeria.
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by helpfulposts(m): 7:24am
PMBfirstson:
You said u are PMB's first son, why can't u ask you father?
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by Henrypraise: 7:33am
Andyg:
u may be right tho...
howeva, now I understand why tins ar so difficult to get in Nigeria. once u get it easily, u don't value it, but if its difficult or maybe u av to settle/ bribe ur way tru, den its relevant...
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by PMBfirstson(m): 7:34am
Andyg:any idea on how 2 get city & guide?
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by PMBfirstson(m): 7:36am
OBAGADAFFI:how can i get it?
|Re: National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? by PMBfirstson(m): 7:38am
helpfulposts:he is on vacation?
