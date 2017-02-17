Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / National Trade Test Certificate - How Relevant It Is? (1058 Views)

With how easily it is to get now,does that mean most organisation dont value it anymore or is because of the level of corruption in our society?

The people below me will give a better opinion on it

mayb d person under me have something to say about this

Some organizations still ask for it

I t has lost its relevance. you can always get it in a twinkle of an eye.

Very important in Òchanja market naa 1 Like

what is trade test

good 1 Like

city and guilds is acceptable by most organizations in Nigeria.

You said u are PMB's first son, why can't u ask you father? You said u are PMB's first son, why can't u ask you father?

u may be right tho...



howeva, now I understand why tins ar so difficult to get in Nigeria. once u get it easily, u don't value it, but if its difficult or maybe u av to settle/ bribe ur way tru, den its relevant... u may be right tho...howeva, now I understand why tins ar so difficult to get in Nigeria. once u get it easily, u don't value it, but if its difficult or maybe u av to settle/ bribe ur way tru, den its relevant...

how can i get it? how can i get it?