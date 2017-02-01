He died like a tiny rat that fell inside Hot oil.. Good for him.. Young children Wouldn't yield to the warnings of their Parents.. Shun cultism do more productive Things.. Look at the little boy now..and one fool is saying people go die follow you.... This is what happens when a state governor uses the money meant for education to sponsor a suck mans election and to Marry a white woman.. God would visit all the government officials for making this generation wayward.

I wish this could be done.

I plead with Seun and the mods to apply caution in posting pictures of dead people and accident victims. It goes against every ethics of journalism or even against the norms of a civil society.

Many a times, these victims have families and loved ones and these gory pictures does not depict how they want to remember their loved ones.

Even victims who survive these accidents go through psychological scars, many never recover. Many go through nightmares.

Can you imagine a girl who had gone through great stress to make up and look good, then probably become a victim of an accident, do you think she would want the bloodied mess of their bodies be on display everywhere on the internet?

Or may be a mourning mother who just recovered from the sad loss of a loved son open a Facebook page and incidentally got to see a religious wall post with the inscription, "Type "Amen", if you don't want to be a victim of accident this year".

Sad sad! Please, Mods take note.

Please, overlook my grammar as I needed to type fast but I hope the message has was passed. 1 Like