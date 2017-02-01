₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 1:46pm
A young boy identified as Prince Zero has been killed by suspected cultists. According to multiple reports on Facebook, he was gunned down by a group of armed guys after an ambush in Benin, Edo state. His friends have taken to their social media accounts to mourn him...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/young-boy-killed-after-ambush-by.html
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 1:50pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by vicadex07(m): 1:54pm
Edo and cultism...
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by ozoebuka1(m): 1:55pm
if he was a cultist, then I have zero to 1% sympathy but if he. wasn't a cultist, then, my condolences to his family and I pray his killers be found and made to get treatment they gave to him 7 fold!!!
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by carzola(m): 2:09pm
He died like a tiny rat that fell inside
Hot oil.. Good for him.. Young children
Wouldn't yield to the warnings of their
Parents.. Shun cultism do more productive
Things.. Look at the little boy now..and one fool is saying people go die follow you.... This is what happens when a state governor uses the money meant for education to sponsor a suck mans election and to Marry a white woman.. God would visit all the government officials for making this generation wayward.
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 2:12pm
dainformant:AFTER ALL THE SACRIFICE WE MADE TO PUT U ON!
Cultist killing themselves for nothing
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by osemoses1234(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by decatalyst(m): 2:40pm
Such a young boy
Wicked world
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by GodIsFoolish: 2:55pm
Why do people pray for dead peeps to be accepted by one invisible monster in the sky
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Mrjay60: 2:55pm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by olaezebala: 2:55pm
R.I.P
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by GreenMavro: 2:55pm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by ichommy(m): 2:55pm
Say NO! to Cultism.
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by philtex(m): 2:55pm
Say NO to
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by soberdrunk(m): 2:56pm
Kai!! This kain small boy
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Jamesmatic(m): 2:57pm
That's d wages
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:58pm
u wish him speedy recovery
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by bbbabes: 2:58pm
Ugly life, wasted life
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Eke40seven(m): 2:59pm
I wish this could be done.
I plead with Seun and the mods to apply caution in posting pictures of dead people and accident victims. It goes against every ethics of journalism or even against the norms of a civil society.
Many a times, these victims have families and loved ones and these gory pictures does not depict how they want to remember their loved ones.
Even victims who survive these accidents go through psychological scars, many never recover. Many go through nightmares.
Can you imagine a girl who had gone through great stress to make up and look good, then probably become a victim of an accident, do you think she would want the bloodied mess of their bodies be on display everywhere on the internet?
Or may be a mourning mother who just recovered from the sad loss of a loved son open a Facebook page and incidentally got to see a religious wall post with the inscription, "Type "Amen", if you don't want to be a victim of accident this year".
Sad sad! Please, Mods take note.
Please, overlook my grammar as I needed to type fast but I hope the message has was passed.
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by GodIsFoolish: 3:01pm
ozoebuka1:
Whether cultist or not, your sympathy is useless and won't help in anyway
So keep it for your loved ones
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by diportivo: 3:01pm
decatalyst:
Wicked world u say
Let's assume he wasn't a cultist, den u are right
If he were one,...serves him right
He made a choice.... A very dumb one at dat
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by DozieInc(m): 3:01pm
Na wa
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Mrsumec: 3:02pm
Rip
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Onyenna(m): 3:03pm
Cultism....hmmm
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Onyenna(m): 3:04pm
diportivo:
Well said bro.. .
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by Seanmike(m): 3:04pm
RIP Prince
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by pogolowa1: 3:06pm
Edo state bloody state
|Re: Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos by akigbemaru: 3:07pm
Killed
