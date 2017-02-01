₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by ShoProperties(m): 6:53am
Protect Your Right to Your Land with a Deed
As a landowner, you should have a deed to your
property. A deed is a piece of paper which shows that
you own your land.1 The deed gives you title to your
property and title governs your legal right to your land.
Every time property is sold, willed, or given to
another person, a new deed must be written and
registered. This should be done by a lawyer. In the
deed, the person buying or inheriting the land is called
the grantee and the person selling, willing, or giving the
land is called the grantor. If you own land, make sure
you have a deed for it.
A. FEATURES OF A DEED
Every valid, legal deed must include the name of
the grantor, the name of the grantee, and a description of the land and its boundaries. The deed must also state
that the property is being passed to a new owner. For
example, "I hereby convey my land to Mr. X to have and
to hold...."
In Nigeria a conveyance of land is legal when:
(1) it is in writing (like a deed);
(2) the grantor
signed the deed and fully understands what he/she is
doing with the property;
(3) the deed is accepted by the
grantee or his/her agent;
(4) the description of the property in the deed is specific enough that the property can be identified.
(5) If you are buying a piece of property and you sign
a contract for sale before you sign a deed, the seller might make several promises in the contract. For instance, the seller might say in the contract that he or she guarantees you will not have any boundary problems. You must make sure that these promises also appear in the deed. If they do not, then those promises will be lost.
(6) In other words, the deed, not the contract, defines which legal rights you have. You should also make sure that the description of the land you are buying is the same in the contract as it is in the deed. A lawyer can help you with these matters.
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by nony43(m): 7:01am
Is it different from the C of O?, just asking
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by money121(m): 7:01am
Ok
ThNks Op.. I will
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by richinvestor: 7:02am
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by fghanni(m): 7:03am
informed...
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by Bilabong(m): 7:03am
Nice topic
short and understandable
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by ShoProperties(m): 7:03am
That is what a deed looks like
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by Ibrofem(m): 7:04am
Oh I see..... It's alright.... Thank you so much for the piece of the information
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by HAH: 7:06am
Deed of assignment is the document that gives ownership of landed property, it is as important as the Cof O if not better.
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by 9iceboi(m): 7:07am
If u want to buy a land go and get a lawyer. Power of attorney can convey an interest in a property to another but it can never be a good root of title.
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by jhydebaba(m): 7:07am
Op, where can I get a plot of land for 300000 in Lagos
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by ShoProperties(m): 7:10am
jhydebaba:which location are you looking at? Message me or call me on 08124579981 or 08027493735 .
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by virus05(m): 7:13am
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by jhydebaba(m): 7:17am
ShoProperties:Banana Island.
I can manage Lekki or Ikoyi.
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by Ephort: 7:31am
HAH:
You are not entirely right Sire.
C of O is the main original title document issued by the Governor of a State or Minister of FCT as the case may be. Deed of Assignment is a transfer document which conveys/assigns the title created by the C of O, Letter of Allocation or R of O to another party. Holder of C of O needs no Deed if issued in his name. Deed of Assignment becomes relevant when the holder is transferring to another party. In Lagos, Deed of Assignment is called Deed of Transfer, which shows by its name the purpose.
In a nutshell, C of O is the main document of title and can stand alone, while Deed of A is a document for transfer of title and cannot stand alone because the must be a source or title it's relying on. More so, there could be several Deed of Assignment on a property with each deriving from another, but there could only be one C of O which serves as the root of title.
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by ShoProperties(m): 7:32am
jhydebaba:you must b kidding but you can get in lekki phase 2 for that price
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by chingydaboss(m): 7:32am
Joker of life...
jhydebaba:
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by HAH: 7:37am
Ephort:
Can a property not originally allocated to you by government just be your because you have Cof O, what if you stole the C of O? That is why I said if you are buying a landed property deed of assignment is as important as CofO if not better as it gives you ownership legally
|Re: Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth by Ephort: 7:47am
HAH:
Deed cannot stand on it's own. You can't even register it without presenting the C of O. My point is that C of O is sacrosanct. Anybody can prepare deed and execute. If you are buying any property, the first thing to look for is the original title document. It could be C of O, R of O, Allocation Letter, etc. and other transfer documents tracing back to the original title. However, when the transfer document is registered, it can stand on its own, while referencing the original title but registration comes after purchase. I think this is where our points parted.
