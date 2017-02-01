Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Protect Your Right To Your Land With A Deed Don't Believe In Word Of Mouth (1695 Views)

Protect Your Right to Your Land with a Deed

As a landowner, you should have a deed to your

property. A deed is a piece of paper which shows that

you own your land.1 The deed gives you title to your

property and title governs your legal right to your land.

Every time property is sold, willed, or given to

another person, a new deed must be written and

registered. This should be done by a lawyer. In the

deed, the person buying or inheriting the land is called

the grantee and the person selling, willing, or giving the

land is called the grantor. If you own land, make sure

you have a deed for it.



A. FEATURES OF A DEED

Every valid, legal deed must include the name of

the grantor, the name of the grantee, and a description of the land and its boundaries. The deed must also state

that the property is being passed to a new owner. For

example, "I hereby convey my land to Mr. X to have and

to hold...."

In Nigeria a conveyance of land is legal when:

(1) it is in writing (like a deed);



(2) the grantor

signed the deed and fully understands what he/she is

doing with the property;

(3) the deed is accepted by the

grantee or his/her agent;

(4) the description of the property in the deed is specific enough that the property can be identified.

(5) If you are buying a piece of property and you sign

a contract for sale before you sign a deed, the seller might make several promises in the contract. For instance, the seller might say in the contract that he or she guarantees you will not have any boundary problems. You must make sure that these promises also appear in the deed. If they do not, then those promises will be lost.

(6) In other words, the deed, not the contract, defines which legal rights you have. You should also make sure that the description of the land you are buying is the same in the contract as it is in the deed. A lawyer can help you with these matters.

Are you ready to Roof that your Building? Kindly check my signature for the Current Price of Roofing in Nigeria market.. Ok

Deed of assignment is the document that gives ownership of landed property, it is as important as the Cof O if not better.

If u want to buy a land go and get a lawyer. Power of attorney can convey an interest in a property to another but it can never be a good root of title.

HAH:

Deed of assignment is the document that gives ownership of landed property, it is as important as the Cof O if not better.

You are not entirely right Sire.

C of O is the main original title document issued by the Governor of a State or Minister of FCT as the case may be. Deed of Assignment is a transfer document which conveys/assigns the title created by the C of O, Letter of Allocation or R of O to another party. Holder of C of O needs no Deed if issued in his name. Deed of Assignment becomes relevant when the holder is transferring to another party. In Lagos, Deed of Assignment is called Deed of Transfer, which shows by its name the purpose.



Wrong! C of O is the main original title document issued by the Governor or Minister of FCT as the case may be. Deed of Assignment us a transfer document which conveys/assigns the title created by the C of O, Letter of Allocation or R of O to another party. Holder of C of O needs no Deed. Deed becomes relevant when the holder is selling.

In a nutshell, C of O is the main document of title and can stand alone, while Deed of A is a document for transfer of title and cannot stand alone because the must be a source or title it's relying on.

Can a property not originally allocated to you by government just be your because you have Cof O, what if you stole the C of O? That is why I said if you are buying a landed property deed of assignment is as important as CofO if not better as it gives you ownership legally Can a property not originally allocated to you by government just be your because you have Cof O, what if you stole the C of O? That is why I said if you are buying a landed property deed of assignment is as important as CofO if not better as it gives you ownership legally