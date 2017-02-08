₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,705 members, 3,369,632 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 07:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months (684 Views)
|CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Ekiti360(m): 6:59am
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday said it had disbursed the sum of $2.83bn worth of foreign exchange for the importation of various types of equipment in the real sector of the economy.
The amount was made available to the manufacturers to enable them source for raw materials and spare parts to boost production capacity.
The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, who confirmed the development said the amount was released in the last two months covering December 2016 and January 2017.
Okorafor explained that manufacturing, raw material, and agriculture among others got the highest amount, adding that this was done by the apex bank as part of its measures to create jobs, reduce the level of poverty and ensure inclusive growth in the economy.
Providing a breakdown of the forex allocation, he said $609m and $228m were released for raw materials in the months of December and January respectively, while manufacturing got $53m and $71m respectively during the same period.
Okorafor, said the apex bank would continue to play its role by easing the foreign exchange pressure on critical sectors of the economy.
He said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed the sum of $2.83bn for utilisation in the critical sectors of the economy between December 2016 and January 2017.
“Manufacturing, raw material and agriculture among others topped these disbursements targeted at employment generating and wealth-creating sectors of the economy.”
Okorafor had last month explained that the CBN was committed to ensuring that manufacturers of goods for which Nigeria does not enjoy comparative advantage were able to get letters of credit to import the required materials for their businesses.
He had stated that since the CBN introduced restrictions on the sourcing of forex for 41 items from the inter-bank market, the restriction had indeed yielded positive results.
He urged manufacturers to take advantage of the policy, which he noted was part of efforts by the CBN to ensure that Nigeria reclaims its status as a major producer through backward integration.
This, according to him, would assist in conserving billions of foreign exchange spent on import bills annually.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/cbn-releases-28bn-to-manufacturers.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Harmored(m): 7:14am
Smh
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by nextstep(m): 7:15am
Hmm... At what rate?
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Qyubee(m): 7:17am
Good for us. Slowly bt surely we'll get there.
God bless pmb, God bless naija!
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Ademat7(m): 7:18am
^^^^Don't mind d poster above me;he has no single Biz hence doesn't know d diff between theory of CBN and reality manufacturers face,Common toothpick he doesn't produce.
Trial and error government.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by ibkgab001: 7:18am
I hear
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by kabrud: 7:19am
But why is the Naira on a free fall then?
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Lasskeey: 7:19am
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by BUTCHCASSIDY: 7:20am
nextstep:Good question
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by jericco1(m): 7:27am
And we are still struggling
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Rockquest: 7:29am
Until Nigeria come hard on currency hawkers and make it a capital offence but allowing only Bureau de change and banks to do the business, the Naira will continue to fall. No matter the intervention of CBN, the mallams will continue to jeopardise their efforts. We have a very unique society that requires firmness to succeed.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by lincolnj88: 7:30am
the scam continues
on Wednesday, it was Nigeria foreign reserves rose to $30.9 despite recession
they forgot to tell us there is some backlogs of demand of dollars yet unsettled.... Now the news today is they have settled manufacturers with $2.83b ...when are they going to tell us the foreign reserves has now reduced.....
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Clone2020(m): 7:31am
Stories
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by lucas12: 7:32am
But why are price of local goods going higher and higher .e.g one ton of locally produced iron rod is been sold for 265k from 105k. This disbursements of dollar to manufacturing sector is useless cos they are really adding to the problem.
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Adesiji77: 7:32am
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by Standing5(m): 7:32am
Our voodoo economics in display . . .
|Re: CBN Releases $2.8bn To Manufacturers, Others In Two Months by vivaciousvivi(f): 7:41am
Rockquest:Exactly! The only issue now is that banks profit from the current fragmented structure of forex exchange. A pal just told me how earlier last week while inside a branch of GTB, a mallam was openly and brazenly selling forex INSIDE the banking hall. Like there was a small queue of people that organised themselves to make purchases from him. There are also politicians and CBN big boys profiting from this structure as well. So maybe the true solution may lie deeper than you postulated. Its a pity
(0) (Reply)
Did Diamond Bank Reverse The "Stamp Duty" Charges Made On Your Account On 8/2/17 / Business That Can Yield 90% Or More Profit In A Month / Join Us
Viewing this topic: nex(m), Babanick, chudi55, kolarex19(m), bestboss8(m), chidibond(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15