Assalamu alaikum brothers & sisters,

Let me start off with a hadith from Abu-Dawud that says 'Of all the lawful acts, the most hated to Allah is divorce'.

Today we see or hear so many Muslim couples threatening to or even outrightly divorcing their spouses for reasons too small to justify these actions. There are few things we need to conceptualise during these satanic temptations;

1) There is no such thing as a perfect being; Every person has his/her shortcomings either known or unknown, so even if you feel your spouse can be replaced, know that you have about 3.5billion other imperfect options to choose from.

2) Allah loves those that are patient; The Qur'an tells us about how patience is a virtue loved by the Almighty and how the patient ones will reap from their actions on the last day.This is known to most of us but yet we seek to choose the most detestable of lawful acts to that most beloved by Allah.

3) Noone in this world can truly love your children like their mothers; If that 'replacement' is caring towards your children, Alhamdulillah, but know that there is only 1 'mother's love' or bond..In a famous hadith from Sahih Bukhari, we learnt that Allah's mercy is far greater than that of a mother to her son.Perhaps this is to show us the peak of mercy in human interrelations is that between a mother and her son and to further teach us of the greater mercy of Allah, which is beyond our peak..

4) Marriage is never a 'they lived happily ever after' story..but it's a story that you write yourself, so u can make sure the good scenes outshine the bad..

5) Are those people advising you to take a divorce married or not?? Then does it mean they have a 100% perfect spouse?? And then why are they still married?? People try so hard to keep and mend their marriage but yet find it so easy to advise others to quit..

6) Broken homes are the worst kind of homes; Imagine how you two are trying to instill discipline on your kids..Now imagine how only one of you can handle that herculean task..take a sample number of how many young drug addicts/deviants are in your society.now count how many amongst them are victims of broken homes..

There is an entire surah in the Qur'an on divorce (Surah At'talaq:65) and even therein Allah swt offers help, ease, guidance and reconciliation for those who believe/entrust Him..

Let us learn to look before we leap..

may Allah (swt) always guide and choose what is best for us in this life and the Hereafter.. 1 Like