|Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by kanicorp9(m): 12:07pm
Ever wondered what happens in a celebrities head when fame comes calling and their fame skyrockets?
One thing remains a fact....... losing one’s credibility along in lineof being famous is a big fail.
Nollywood has got many great actors but one who has continuously stood out over the course of his career is Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola.
Odunlade Adekola started his career back in 1996 but became active in 2006. The actor ruled the Yoruba sector to a core but he has since made his way into the English crowd where he seems loved and respected just as much.
While it cannot be contested that Odun is a great and phenomenal actor, the news and reports trailing him in recent times has left people wondering as to what exactly might be happening to the young man who supposedly has everyone in his corner.
Two years ago, he got his first English debut in the movie ‘Taxi Driver’ one would have thought that Odun would be proud of this step, the actor was reported to have been un-bothered about the state of the movie to the extent that he failed to promote it despite the fact that he was paid higher than his usual fee.
Truth is, Odun’s role could have been interpreted better by anyone...
His actions towards the movie could have been said to be a mistake that could not be avoided, Odun pulled yet another stunt with Funmi Holder’s movie ‘The Grudge’. He was said to have failed to turn up at the location while the movie was being shot and his hotel room left vacant because he failed to show up.
To add to it, Odun failed to show up at the premiere after stating that he was going to be there and once again failed to promote the movie on any of his social platform.
His recent action is his lack of commitment to a contract he had signed with the former MD of M-Net Africa, Biola Alabi on her recent movie. It was reported that Odun had failed to show up once again. These re-occurring acts from him has shown that Odun is beginning to thread a path of those who have taken their fame for granted.
Odun is starting to lose his credibility amongst his colleagues especially at a point where his career seems to be doing so well. It is important to ask if Odun has lost the touch of professionalism?
Is his fame starting to get the worst of him? Is this a deliberate action on his path? Broadway Africa decided to reach out to the Nollywood actor but all efforts to get to him through phone calls and text messages has been futile as he has refused to acknowledge any of them.
https://newslanda.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/actor-odunlade-adekola-drunk-on-fame.html?m=1
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Erngie(f): 12:09pm
pride goes before downfall. If its pride, he should get ready for the other side
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Nogodye(m): 12:15pm
The snake that want to bite him at the peak of his grace started climbing with him from the grass but he failed to notice it...
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by SweetieConstie(f): 12:20pm
Bad of him!
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by LordofNairaland: 12:25pm
Maybe he developed cold feet and feared that he would gbagaun and be laughed at.
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:35pm
Whatever
There are three sides to a story anyways
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 12:55pm
Erngie:I'm not sure it's pride knowing his background but you know the thing with Nigerians,we're very judgmental.any small action and inaction will be mistaken as pride.he's a human being first before being a celebrity. He might have personal or domestic issues he's going through that made him not to show up.but because people don't know they'll start judging him unfairly
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 12:57pm
LordofNairaland:probably.
But if that was the case he won't accept the job at all or tell them he has changed his mind he can't come again
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Erngie(f): 1:01pm
dangotesmummy:Yea that's true cos i dont even think he's made it that much for him to start misbehaving
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 1:04pm
You cannot be a people pleaser.you will just quench.let's hear him out before judging. Holding no briefs for him though
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by femolacqua(m): 1:06pm
I do hope all this tiny stuffs won't sum up to hurt him in future, he should think of where he is coming from and what he has been able to achieve. So that his image is not tarnished/reduced.
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 1:07pm
Erngie:exactly. Moreover he's matured and knows better. He might be going through some personal challenges or his family is sick and might want to keep it out of the press so people will now misconstrue it as pride
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by LordofNairaland: 1:13pm
dangotesmummy:
You are right but some people accept initially thinking they can do it and then when the time draws near, they become scared. Instead of going back and telling the job owner that they couldn't do it, they will choose not showing up as a better alternative.
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Erngie(f): 1:15pm
dangotesmummy:yea..But really Dangotesmummy?? can i submit my CV Lol
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 1:27pm
Erngie:why not? But with cash
Because you use money to look for more money
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Erngie(f): 1:29pm
dangotesmummy:Lol
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by dangotesmummy: 1:31pm
LordofNairaland:true though. It's in the habit of Nigerians to judge what they don't understand. Everyone is going through a lot and trying to manage the crisis in their lives while combining it with their jobs.celebrities aren't an exception
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Naughtytboy: 1:43pm
The guy is a great actor
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by YoungBlackRico: 3:55pm
Erngie:You sure as hell don't know who they are talking about here.
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Simfem99: 4:12pm
Good day to u all.... I want to state here with all sense of humility and sincerity that there must be miss up somewhere because I have privilege of working closely with Odunlade for more than six years and I can say here categorically that Odun is not part of an actor that will collect money for a production and end up to disappoint the producer.
He really understand the norms and ethic of his chosen profession (Filmmaking), but on this note I want to beg all memebers of this forum to take this matter easy because we are only reacting on one side story... We should understand that journalism is all about balancing.
Sir/ma, I want to make it clear here that I'm only saying all what I know about this great actor.
He is one actor that respect the feeling of everyone around him, he don't miss pleasure with his job and many professional coallgues can testify to this.
His humility, dedication and submissiveness is second to none.
And I knows that this young, talented and highly focus actor is a friend of media practioners and he can never take any journalist for granted, if u have privilege of holding his mobile phone for just 20 minutes u will understand him even more better.
Imagine 200 missed calls withing 30minutes.... It is our prayers and supports that keep him going and he always appreciate this whenever he have opportunity to address public.
He is a listening type and whatever u have as a suggestion or words of advise should be direct to him @odunladeomoadekola on Instagram...
God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria
God bless Nairaland
God bless u and i
One love
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by unclezuma: 7:33pm
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Olateef(m): 7:34pm
There is a common expression among Muslims: "Make 70 excuses for your brother."
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by helphelp: 7:34pm
Dollar now 510...
I think that should bother us more
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by wunmi590(m): 7:34pm
I reserve my comment until I hear from odunkola himself.
I think may be the kind of contract they sign does not favor him anymore or something happened.
Odunkola is not a proud person, very jovial and diligent to his work.
Though I have not met him physically, but going through "alot" of my friend who have met him said about him, is astonishing and amazing.
Lets just start acting in what the media are feeding us.
Odun is a very great star, sometimes, I just sit and look at the kind of taken God bestow on him
#My2Cent
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by ephi123(f): 7:35pm
He's still a great actor though.
These bloggers are fond of cooking up stories in any case so why should we believe this unsubstantiated write-up?
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by slurryeye: 7:35pm
I was about making a comment, then I remember that
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by Abdulsalaam9(m): 7:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by LesbianBoy(m): 7:36pm
What is the OP saying sef
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by lordsharks(m): 7:37pm
That's his own palava
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by gurunlocker: 7:37pm
Just too quick to judge...
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by GloriaNino(f): 7:38pm
Hmm
|Re: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? by seth12: 7:38pm
Humble man
