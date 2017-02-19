₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Aybamdbay(m): 4:01pm On Feb 17
Initially, I decided not to share this fate worse than death story with anybody but then it dawned on me that if I don’t, many of us who know zilch about living the laptop lifestyle will still belabor the point further that Ponzi scheme is the best bet for anyone who wants to be rich online. If you believe that making money online is as easy as rolling off a log or that with ponzi schemes, one can literally become a millionaire online, well this think piece is for you and hopefully, it’s going to change your orientation In toto on how anybody can literally make a pile on the internet. Obviously, the main reason I wrote this think piece is to alterate that article of faith. So, listen up!
NIGERIANS LOSE MORE ON PONZI WEBSITES WHILE INDIANS EARN MORE. WHY SO?
The other day, while surfing the net, I came across a headline which I totally subscribe to and will like to paraphrase here: “Nigerians lose more on ponzi websites while Indians earn more than us” why so?
You see, since the inception of MMM in Nigeria, many Ponzi scheme websites have also come up with their own mouth-watering offers. Offers like, “Pay N1500 and get and get N40, 000 in 7 days”, “Pay N12,000 and get and get N108 000 in 3 days” , “Pay any amount and get and get 900 percent of your investment in 24 hours” and so many more.
I can assure you that, just seeing these mouth-watering offers, you will literally pull out your ATM card especially if you are a neophyte to making money online. But here’s the gospel truth: no real investment company pays a 100 or 900 percent return on investment in three, seven days or even in a month! I know some of us know about this truth, but just like someone once said “Nigerians are pig-headed”
No matter the warning signs you may give to a Nigerian as regards any danger, as long as there is something to gain, he will certainly ignore your warnings. Little wonder why the Indians guys cart away with our money! They know we are not contented and that we never learn from our bad experiences.
Having said that let me quickly share with you what I called “my poo hits the fan experience”. Honest! I had a face like a wet weekend for like two weeks when this bad experience happened to me. I could barely talk, eat, sleep etc. On top of that, I lost so many things. In fact, I was in debt! Please don’t get me wrong. I didn’t borrow money from anybody to do Ponzi. No, I used my personally money. All these happened to me because January was barely a blessed month for me, so to speak.
Even though Ponzi scheme didn’t just come to Nigeria lately, I actually got know about it in year 2015. During the time of WONDER BANK and perhaps some other schemes, I was still at my mother’s knees. So, until lately, I wouldn’t know what Ponzi scheme is all about. The very day I got about it that day I was surfing the net and I clicked on an Advert (if my memory serves me well) and I landed on MMM website. First, I had a natter with a guider whose name was Azubuike Vivian. She told me all I needed to get up and running and the benefits I would get. But no, I wouldn’t join.
The year 2015 passed and I didn’t join any scheme. Now it was January 2016. It came and it went, February also came and went. March, June, July and August all came and went and I hadn’t joined any scheme yet. Now it was September, the very last week of September to be precise, and I finally decided to join MMM with my spare money which was N10, 000. After waiting to be matched to pay someone and for my money to grow, my payday finally came in November. To my surprise, I received an alert from GTBank that xxxxxx amount had been paid into my account by Esther who was matched to pay me on MMM. Guess what? That day I was on top of the world!
Without wasting any time, I went on a research for better schemes that pay more than MMM and I literally jumped out of my skin when I saw some schemes paying 50, 100, 200 and even 900 percent return on investment. But most of these schemes pay in BTC. Immediately, I opened a BTC wallet and funded it with the money I made on MMM and waved MMM farewell.
Now guess what? I was high in spirits when I made 900 percent of my investment in just 3 days! So before November finally went out of the window, I already had $3,000 worth of BTC in my wallet and in the very first week of December I had approximately 6000 dollars worth of BTC in my wallet. This time, I decided not to sell my BTC out. I wanted to have at least $10,000 of BTC before I start selling out.
IF ONLY I KNEW
There is an old adage that says “Every day is for the thief and one day is for the owner” Trust me, if only I knew the day for me to lose all I had gathered on a silver platter was near, I would have stopped at what I had got and sold out my BTC funds and reaped the benefit of being a smart investor. But no, I wouldn’t stop. I went on to invest more instead.
Unfortunately for me, I first lost my fund on Helping Revolution, then MMM united and Gmafunds. But no, I wouldn’t stop; I went on investing in other schemes instead until I went back to nada. As I speak, all I have in BTC is just. 0.89cent. What?! From $6086.85 to 0.89 cent? YES
WHY DID I WRITE THIS?
“Why are you telling us this?” Perhaps this is the question that just popped into your head? But please don’t blame me yet. The truth is, I didn’t want trouble for myself because I had heard the grapevine that Ponzi scheme is not a real business. That’s why it doesn’t last for a month of Sundays.
While I know of people who have built their very first houses, bought their very first cars with the money their realized from Ponzi scheme, the number of people who lost their hard earned money is just on the high side. I know of a 21 years of guy who made 5 million naira in January from Ponzi scheme. And also know of someone who killed himself when he realized that he had lost 300 thousand naira on a Ponzi scheme site.
So guys let’s wave Ponzi scheme farewell and let’s do real business on the internet instead.
If you want to make money that won’t give you heart attack online then you have got to do either of these two: offer a service or sell a product or do both!
Thanks for reading!
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Julius2214(m): 4:16pm On Feb 17
Sorry
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by ucheheart(m): 4:26pm On Feb 17
Life is full of risks even the business u speak about has its own risks.
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Flatties: 4:33pm On Feb 17
Not everyone is as greedy as you are..
There are still paying ponzi schemes..
You have to be smart, do your research, stick to one try to get back your capital asap and reinvest only profit. You'll surely smile at last
Nb. Be wary of any scheme that promises above 30%
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by bet9ja(m): 6:38pm On Feb 17
This is serious, all i could say is SORRY.
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Jeel: 8:49pm On Feb 17
Touching!!!
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Dreyl(m): 3:59am On Feb 18
Serve you right
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Aybamdbay(m): 10:34am
Igbos:
Yes I was greedy. But I how learnt my lesson
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by emdeey(m): 4:20pm
Lalasticlala do the needful
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by SillyeRabbit: 6:18pm
They are also called High Yield Investment Programs which have been in existence as far back as 2004. I almost fell for this MMM even though i knew it was scam just because people close to me are getting paid. One is easily convinced when you are shown proof that something works. Can't blame those who invested in the program that much.
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by YungMillionaire: 8:09pm
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Oblitz(m): 8:10pm
sorry
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Omudia: 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Houseofglam7: 8:11pm
Eyaaaaa
Sorry o
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Pavore9: 8:11pm
Sighs.....
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by meezynetwork(m): 8:11pm
It requires a smart and discipline person to make it through ponzi schemes. U don't hv to be greedy to invest everything. Invest, get back ur capital, invest ur gains, get it back, divide it in half, reinvest the half and continue in cycle like that.
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by HoneySwag(f): 8:11pm
Hmmm
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Segadem(m): 8:12pm
hmmmmm
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Omudia: 8:12pm
I totally get your point but people go into ponzi schemes for different reasons.
Personally, I went into ponzi schemes because of an urgent need which I had and couldn't afford to ask my parents for such an amount of money. I have lost NOTHING so far and I'm not greedy about it. Initially I had a target in mind but I have decided to call it quits this week.
The disadvantages of ponzi schemes however outnumber the merits in that one can become too addicted to it.
Aybamdbay:
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by snadguy007(m): 8:13pm
Pele
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by martineverest(m): 8:13pm
greed is the reason
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Aregs(m): 8:13pm
Nkan mbe o
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Lexusgs430: 8:13pm
Know when to quit... .......
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by ekanDamie: 8:14pm
I did not read. it's only those who are looking for an article to either discourage or encourage them that reads this.
as for me, my mind is made up. ponzi scheme is a lazy man's attempt to riches.
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by rattlesnake(m): 8:14pm
Liar
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by uzoclinton(m): 8:14pm
Sorry my brother
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by frisky2good(m): 8:14pm
ucheheart:
The higher the reward, the greater the risk
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by ImadeUReadThis: 8:15pm
Play again.
You go hammer
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by anibi9674: 8:16pm
hmm, see village stalking. your village people day follow you. after reading your story I know that you are lieing
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by Naomi222: 8:17pm
Sorry
|Re: How I Made $6086.85 Online In December 2016 And Lost All In January 2017 by ephi123(f): 8:17pm
ekanDamie:
