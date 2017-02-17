Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos (9193 Views)

Source; A Facebook user has narrated how a woman was saved at Area 3 Abuja yesterday after being involved in an accident with a truck. According to Chinenye Caring Eberechi, the waste truck dragged the woman and her bag of Potato she was carrying. Passersby had to scream and shout until the van fell into a drainage.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/woman-rescued-after-being-dragged-by.html

Eeyah and it's like she's even pregnant. Thank God for her life 2 Likes

thank God for her

Truly a miracle. God is good 2 Likes

But where is Mynd44?

Thank God for protectinq her life.



2 Likes













The woman looks traumatized. Kudos to the caring citizens who participated in helping her out

she's so fortunate

I feel for her

Thank God for her life you shall noy die but live...... 1 Like

God has a purpose for her i think ? 1 Like

Wooooow

Hail Mary ..... 1 Like

Ok

Eiyaa....Thank God she didn't die

It's the Lord's doing and it's Marvelous in our eyes. 1 Like

Omg! She's soooo fortunate

Iamwrath:

God has a purpose for her i think ? yes he does yes he does

Hmmmm

She only wanted an easy way out of the recession

People cab interupt eeh

Odikwa very risky

Thank God for her life









Merciful God

Poverty is a sickness!!!

it's a miracle, hallelujah

Iamwrath:

God has a purpose for her i think ? Una don start ba Una don start ba 1 Like

Iku ti'oba payan tobasi ni ni'fila oto'ope.



Translate to whatever suit u.

Pennyways:

Odikwa very risky God is still alive God is still alive

Life is so cheap in Nigeria, death is even cheaper.



Thank God for her life. It was simply not her time yet.

Why always the poor?