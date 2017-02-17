₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:56pm
A Facebook user has narrated how a woman was saved at Area 3 Abuja yesterday after being involved in an accident with a truck. According to Chinenye Caring Eberechi, the waste truck dragged the woman and her bag of Potato she was carrying. Passersby had to scream and shout until the van fell into a drainage.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/woman-rescued-after-being-dragged-by.html
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:09pm
Eeyah and it's like she's even pregnant. Thank God for her life
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:16pm
thank God for her
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by adadike281(f): 9:48pm
Truly a miracle. God is good
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Keneking: 10:03pm
But where is Mynd44?
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by herzern(m): 10:31pm
Thank God for protectinq her life.
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by 247NaijaGist: 10:33pm
Thank God for her...
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by hahn(m): 10:33pm
The woman looks traumatized. Kudos to the caring citizens who participated in helping her out
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by anonymuz(m): 10:34pm
she's so fortunate
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Specialspesh: 10:34pm
I feel for her
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by unclezuma: 10:34pm
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Lamasta(m): 10:35pm
Thank God for her life you shall noy die but live......
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Iamwrath: 10:36pm
God has a purpose for her i think ?
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by swtman: 10:36pm
Wooooow
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by ibkgab001: 10:36pm
Hail Mary .....
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by paulsibility(m): 10:37pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Fabulouski(m): 10:37pm
Eiyaa....Thank God she didn't die
It's the Lord's doing and it's Marvelous in our eyes.
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Mznaett(f): 10:38pm
Omg! She's soooo fortunate
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by nairalandfreak: 10:38pm
Iamwrath:yes he does
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 10:39pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by enshi(m): 10:40pm
She only wanted an easy way out of the recession
People cab interupt eeh
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Pennyways: 10:44pm
Odikwa very risky
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by shewa88(m): 10:44pm
Thank God for her life
Merciful God
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by remzytimer: 10:44pm
Poverty is a sickness!!!
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Chuknovski: 10:45pm
it's a miracle, hallelujah
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:03pm
Iamwrath:Una don start ba
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by mckazzy: 11:05pm
Iku ti'oba payan tobasi ni ni'fila oto'ope.
Translate to whatever suit u.
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by AbuEzeFemi(m): 11:06pm
Pennyways:God is still alive
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Ioannes(m): 11:14pm
Life is so cheap in Nigeria, death is even cheaper.
Thank God for her life. It was simply not her time yet.
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by Enemyofpeace: 11:22pm
Why always the poor?
|Re: Woman Dragged By A Moving Waste Truck In Abuja, Rescued. Photos by iDROID: 11:24pm
Yes. Thank God for her life. The lives of those that were lost in an auto accident today in Lagos, thank God for that too.
