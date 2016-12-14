



Read the press release below;



On 13th December 2016 at about 9am, one Ejiofor Enechi the special assistant on security matters to Uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu Coalcity state was allegedly abducted at Ugwuiyi Ekoro along Opanda /Adani road of Uzouwani Local Government Area on his way to Nimbo to carry out his assignment.



It was also gathered that following his alleged kidnap and the subsequent demand of ransom of 10 million Naira on 14/12/16 by his suspected abductors which was later reduced to the sum of 2million Naira, police operatives of Enugu state command stood tall in this regard and arresting two suspects who played major role in the dastardly act while investigations and manhunt is still intensified on the rest fleeing suspects and on the position of the suspects hitherto.



However suspects Asogwa Thankgod on white T shirt and Akakwu Chizoba Collins on red singlet are helping the operatives in their investigations as they have made linking revelations on how they worked in synergy with group of ODAH Nimbo outlawed/self constituted vigilante group to unleash mayhem and to kidnap Ejiofo Enechi. One of the Suspects Akakwu Chizoba Collins has this to say: I got involved into this mess because of bad company. I never knew that I will become part of this ugly story/incident.



I am here with the police because of the kidnap case of Ejiofor Enechi. Sometime in the month of December 2016, my friend Thankgod Asogwa came to me and lured me to a nearby bush with a story that he has a timber for sale and on our arrival at the place, I saw myself being surrounded by heavily armed vigilante men of Odah Nimbo in their large numbers and there and then, I was lied down and their officer in charge of torture was directed to deal with me together with my friend ThankGod who also assisted the group. I was later tied at one shrine tree with some of their group members monitoring me having collected my nokia Torch light phone containing my sim card. As I was tied at the tree under monitoring, they group commenced their discussions on how Enechi Ejiofor should be abducted and before then, the group have directed ThankGod on what we should come with after this time for my initiations which includes Tubers of yam, five kolanuts and and gallon of palmwine but insisted that I will have to be with them until the job of Kidnap of Ejiofor Enechi is concluded.



Shortly, Thankgod and the other group left to go and monitor Enechi Ejiofors movement and also get him while I was still being tied.Based on this, ThankGod and others left and came back later to report to the other group already with me at the shrine that they have successfully kidnapped Ejiofo Enechi. I was later asked to go in the night of that fateful day but they collected my sim card and gave me back my phone and with a directive that Thank God must bring me subsequently for initiation and oath taking not to reveal anything seen around me and they also promised me that Thank God will give me the share of the proceed of Ejiofors Ransom. When I got to Opanda where Iive, I packed my load and ran to my village at Igboetiti although I did not report to the police or tell any one. I am warning every body to mind the kind of friend he/she keeps because, it was my friend that landed me into this trouble.





Asogwa Thankgod on his own part maintained that before now he used to be a movie star and actor from Umuokpala Ehalumona Nsukka Local Government Area of the state but based at Opanda in Uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu state. On why he is at the police station, he maintained that it is all about the issue of the kidnap of Enechi Ejiofor whom he said was kidnapped by the Odah nimbo vigilante group of which he participated. He also narrated the story of his initiation and oath taking by the group to keep everything around him so secret or else risked being killed together with his father who is a headmaster of a school at Nimbo. He maintained that he was giving the task of monitoring Ejiofor Enechi's Movement by the vigilante group for his possible kidnap since he knows Ejiofor and do visit his drinking joint at Opanda.I know Ejiofo Enechi very well. I do go to his bush bar at opanda to relax and he is also a member of National Union of Road Transport workers and special Assistant on security matters to Transition committee chairman Uzouwani Local Government Area maintained ThankGod.



On that fateful day of13/12/16, I went out with one chelsea whose real name I dont know but a strong member of the group alongside with others for the kidnap.Chelsea has in his possession a pump action Automatic Gun. We actually kidnapped Ejofor and I was the one that collected the 2million Naira Ransom paid by the relations of Ejiofor. The Ransom was kept in a bush near a shrine and I was directed by Ratty, Miri and Eartquake whose real names are not known to me but strong leaders of the group to go and collect the money and bring to them which I did and also gave to them.I am regretting my action because I did not report to the police or my father because I was being scared of death due to the blood oath we took.



Miri, Ratty and Earthquake told me that the reason for kidnapping Ejiofor is that they want to treat his Bleep up because he is the one that revealing their plots to herdsmen and go as far as writing their names and giving it out as people that usually attack herdsmen in the bush and stealing their money and cattle at Odah Nimbo bush. Odah nimbo is a neighbouring village to Ukbabi Nimbo. I cannot say for sure where Ejiofor Enechi is now but Ratty, Miri and Earthquake can tell the position of Ejiofor Enechi and am now regretting every action of mine as I would have focused more on my movie star and film making Job Concludes Asogwa Thankgod.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/see-men-who-connived-with-vigilante.html