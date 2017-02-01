As shared by Onoriode who lives in Auchi, Edo state where the tragedy occurred.."This happened last night between dangote truck and a bike rider at the Benin okene road, Auchi. By angle 90 junction. The truck was set ablaze. May his soul rest in peace"

Having spent the past 4 weeks driving in Nigeria, I am just amazed that the streets are not littered with the corpses of Okada and Marwa riders and passengers. Nothing but sheer driving indiscipline.

God have mercy. Dangote trucks have killed more Nigerians than policemen.Are you sure this Dangote is not using people's destiny to enrich himself?na joke ooooo.