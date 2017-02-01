₦airaland Forum

Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 10:22pm On Feb 17
As shared by Onoriode who lives in Auchi, Edo state where the tragedy occurred..

"This happened last night between dangote truck and a bike rider at the Benin okene road, Auchi. By angle 90 junction. The truck was set ablaze. May his soul rest in peace"

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/bike-rider-crushed-to-death-along-benin.html

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 10:23pm On Feb 17
RIP to the dead embarassed
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by grayht(m): 10:24pm On Feb 17
RiP
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by swtman: 10:25pm On Feb 17
poo... This is gruesome..
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by wtfCode: 10:29pm On Feb 17
Na pesin head open like this? shocked sad

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by sekundosekundo: 10:31pm On Feb 17
What is wrong with Nigeria?.

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Oduduwaa: 10:44pm On Feb 17
God av mercy
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by innoken(m): 11:27pm On Feb 17
On a serious note wetin okada dey find near truck? Food for thought

Rip to the dead

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:27pm On Feb 17
If it's not Dangote

WHO will embarassed

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Oyind17: 12:59pm
Death news all over FP, God protect us
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 1:00pm
Danblood don suck blood finish,rip tho
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Einl(m): 1:01pm
Lots of accidents with Dangote trucks these past few months..
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by chordrylateral: 1:01pm
Bad news this days
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 1:02pm
Dangote trucks had successfully killed more Nigerians than nature itself
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 1:03pm
Having spent the past 4 weeks driving in Nigeria, I am just amazed that the streets are not littered with the corpses of Okada and Marwa riders and passengers.

Nothing but sheer driving indiscipline.

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by utenwuson: 1:04pm
Thisis2raw:
Dangote trucks had successfully killed more Nigerians than nature itself
walahi
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by vincentjk(m): 1:05pm
Dangote


Dangote


Dangote


How many times did i call you


Dangote
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 1:06pm
RIP
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by dannytoe(m): 1:06pm
DANGOTE TRUCK AND ACCIDENT ARE LIKE

Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by pokipoki: 1:13pm
innoken:
On a serious note wetin okada dey find near truck? Food for thought

Rip to the dead
What exactly was he doing on a major highway? Avoidable death. That is the lawlessness we talk about everyday.
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Danty37(m): 1:13pm
sekundosekundo:
What is wrong with Nigeria?.
what is wrong with Dangote truck... Are they d only truck in Nigeria??
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by 2sydoflyf(m): 1:15pm
Dangote drivers are all hire killers.
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by johnstar(m): 1:18pm
Dangote truck

Otedola bridge and bad news


Hmm
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Manueleee(m): 1:21pm
Rip to him
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by fredlasisi(m): 1:28pm
Generally Nigerians don't know how to drive their cars....how much more to drive a truck......rip
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by DonCortino: 1:31pm
Ntanta! shocked
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 1:33pm
So agonizing!!
Rip!!!
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:34pm
God have mercy. Dangote trucks have killed more Nigerians than policemen.


Are you sure this Dangote is not using people's destiny to enrich himself? angry angry na joke ooooo.
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Ptown: 1:36pm
Eyaaah RIP
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by Daviddson(m): 1:41pm
Nairaland and Nairalanders, let us say no to this inhumane act of taking pictures of crushed accident victims! It's wickedness! Would you have snapped or shared this gory picture if this person was your father, mother, brother or sister? The answer is no! This is no news! Lalasticlala, fear God and stop encouraging people to take pictures of gory, crushed accident victims! What's the pleasure in seeing a fellow human being crushed and mangled beyond recognition?
Re: Bike Rider Crushed To Death Along Benin-okene Road (Graphic Photos) by tillaman(m): 1:52pm
It's always dangote's Truck

