|Police Nab Fake Waste Management Personnel In Enugu(photos) by itsdumebi(m): 5:59am
The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of the New Haven Division of the state command on 15/2/17 at about 12pm at upper chime avenue axis of Enugu through intelligence information, arrested four suspected fake ESWAMA staff, who have been extorting and terrorizing members of the public under the guise of Environmental sanitation revenue activities.
The suspects who gave their names as Nnamdi Aghaonu of line 7 camp 1 Iva valley Enugu, Simeon Igwilo of link quarter Ogui road Enugu, Emeka Aneke of No 12 Chiene street Ologo and Bright Eke of no 12 udoji street Ogui Enugu are helping the operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations department, Enugu state in their investigations.
The criminals who regretted their nefarious activities, maintained that they are not ESWAMA officials but once worked there before they were laid off and that they needed to get the life going as they had fallen on hard times.Two fake ESWAMA identity cards and two ESWAMA emblems and receipts with ESWAMA inscriptions were recovered from them.
http://politicsngr.com/police-nab-fake-waste-management-personnel-enuguphotos/
