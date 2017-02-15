The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of the New Haven Division of the state command on 15/2/17 at about 12pm at upper chime avenue axis of Enugu through intelligence information, arrested four suspected fake ESWAMA staff, who have been extorting and terrorizing members of the public under the guise of Environmental sanitation revenue activities.The suspects who gave their names as Nnamdi Aghaonu of line 7 camp 1 Iva valley Enugu, Simeon Igwilo of link quarter Ogui road Enugu, Emeka Aneke of No 12 Chiene street Ologo and Bright Eke of no 12 udoji street Ogui Enugu are helping the operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations department, Enugu state in their investigations.The criminals who regretted their nefarious activities, maintained that they are not ESWAMA officials but once worked there before they were laid off and that they needed to get the life going as they had fallen on hard times.Two fake ESWAMA identity cards and two ESWAMA emblems and receipts with ESWAMA inscriptions were recovered from them.

Reason why i will not believe all this Police did this police did that stories very few are real!!!!



Imagine i was in my office last week

When suddenly The SARS MEN enters my office and demands to know what we offer in my office

I told them a Travel Agency

He did not asked for my Id,Registration Or License he Just started searching my Office

And now he got one Canadian Blank form and a Completed U.S appointment Confirmation for my Clients Lawyer Daughter hence he said i must follow him to thier station that i must confess i am into issuance of fake Visa to Nigerians

I said ok lets go to your office



On getting there he said i can see that he has been very nice with me that i should bring N200,O00 for me to be freed



I laughed i said the two Documents he had in is possesion belongs to my clients that i should call them so that he can know if its a fake Visa i issue to people or i assist to legally Obtain thier Visa with Legal Documents belonging to the clients from the Embassy by following the due pocess in applying for there Visa



To cut the long story short i was freed with just a peny



As i intend no harm for him or me



I wish to say our Dear Force should proof everything real before putting it in media ....not all stories posted here are thesame with what happened at the Source. 1 Like