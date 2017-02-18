₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,442 members, 3,371,871 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) (1296 Views)
Woman's 3 Children Beheaded In Taraba River / 2 Robbers Arrested By RRS After Victim Identified Them At Drinking Joint / Man Found Dead In A Well In Taraba State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by itsdumebi(m): 6:46am
Man forgives and preaches to thieves who broke into his home in Taraba
Two thieves who recently broke into a man's house in Jalingo, Taraba state have deeply regretted their actions after being forgiven and preached to by their victim.
The thieves burgled the home of their victim, Cosmas Yuguda, on February 14th, carting away two laptops, three decoders,a ups,a stabilizer, an LG DVD set, soaps, detergent, 3 packets of Maggi cubes, a clipper and body cream.
Politics Nigeria learnt that this was the second robbery attack on Yuguda's home in 2 months. The operation was carried out in broad daylight.
The matter was reported to the police and the robbers were swiftly captured. Below are photos of the thieves crying in a police cell and items recovered from them. They were also made to carry the stolen items back to Yuguda's home. Yuguda also prayed and preached to the thieves,urging them to give their lives to Jesus christ and ask him for forgiveness.
http://politicsngr.com/man-forgives-preaches-thieves-broke-home-taraba/
1 Share
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Authoreety: 6:50am
Udonmeanit
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by segebase(m): 6:52am
touching
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by pyyxxaro: 6:54am
@3 packets of Maggi cubes , They must love good food
Make there give 25strokes of the koboko b4 they are released
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Oblitz(m): 6:54am
Good
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Fourwinds: 6:55am
heheheheheheeee
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by dingbang(m): 6:59am
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by columbus007(m): 7:23am
That cry is for the moment
1 Like
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Davash222(m): 7:42am
Why then did he arrest them after preaching for them, when its so obvious they are just hungry to the extent of stealing packets of maggi.
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Godfullsam(m): 7:47am
It is the work of the devil.
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by menix(m): 10:33am
Hungry induced thieves else, why would a thief steal Maggi nd soap
Hippopotamus tears but if Jesus could forgive a Thief on d Cross, who re we not to forgive..
I hope they find a job soon nd live a crime free life.
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Damfostopper(m): 10:34am
Omo.... Wat's tha business ...wait did u say packet of Maggi..... there is certainly hunger in the land
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by deebrain(m): 10:34am
Hmmmm
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by penzino(m): 10:34am
All na Gimmick abeg, no be one dem cut him hand wey still go dey tif? abegi....
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Naughtytboy: 10:34am
Very good actors
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Dhaffs(m): 10:36am
#say no to doins associated wit quns nd pples endanqer#God bless yhu,#bet9ja in u ah dwell + Lord Almiqht
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by KosiEric(m): 10:36am
abeg dem thief Bible too?
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Pavore9: 10:36am
"3 packets of Maggi cubes"......Hian!
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Tokziby: 10:36am
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Culin(f): 10:36am
Story story. Only sorry cos they got caught.
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by enigmagu1(m): 10:37am
Ok
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by RedRubberDucky(f): 10:37am
[font=times new roman]petty theft? Give em few months in jail and pray they don't try anything like it again[/font[
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Sheggy13(m): 10:37am
Kelvin56:And some gullible people will still fall for this obvious scam lol.. You're an absolute disgrace.
|Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by saintdennis(m): 10:38am
the victim na mumu.
God forgives, i don't
(0) (Reply)
64yr Old Suspected Rapist Escape's From A Lynch Of Mob - Nigeria News / Suspected Suicide Bomber Arrested In Kano / Those Stealing By Trick Are Criminals E.g Glo
Viewing this topic: luvinhubby(m), Okpabana, glogirl(f), PqsMike, kayzbrian(m), BayLord01(m), wheelzino(m), Solexzy1(m), Lyord56(m), harbkol(m), Adeinfo, ruxxz, joshfash(m), AdeAlfred123, RiversWatchDog(m), skertel123(m), Rilwayne001, obajoey(m), Flyoruboy1, deebrain(m), penzino(m), mchiave, Fogman(m), Phemmy82, royalnose, johnclark001(m), Meekzy(f), Google63(m), aloziedaya(m), zabson(m), teebaxy(m), Reiyvinn(m), kodded(m), mistayeancah(m), ajilegend(m), Oba1ni(m), Damfostopper(m), broseme, GyemNgas(m), ouzo1(m), klobman, papshaun, KosiEric(m), Gideon20(m), yashau(m), celestina501, jadakiss213(m), VcStunner(m), OtunbaAde101(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Rasky1(m), lawrence83, nukky77(f), clems88(m), NoBetterNigeria, valeroso, Dee60, mojounited(m), Donsammi(m), stan567(m), jiakgold83(m), Skyloloprince(m), kulkris(m), kells4u, bustykasa(f), jcflex(m), Adexprint(m), johnbosco97(m), AceKid(m), Danthesage(m), Tokziby, morzook(m), TobeyTobee, snapscore, oguash, feeshoy, Jonlafrika(m), Oluwajemberun(m), Victorchuks4(m), Chommieblaq(f), easiest(m), egorov(m), noblesteve(m), zaydocheme, enigmagu1(m), Tegraeagles, asha9, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), Laburos(m), BigStout(m), Tboy243, sexysailor(m), xcllaxix(m), brudiga, Akalia(m), skajove(m), zuby4real10(m), dhardline(m), bigtt76(f), RGem(f), patrotic9gerian, AutoReportNG2, akanbimustaphao(m), Codedboy95(m), koonleh, kollistic(m), iamkunleajayi, validman7(m), yemaldo(m), midworld, kachimighty0000, Dynast(m), mctfopt, saintbillion(m), Jojone, olembe23(m), Syjibrin, Kirigidi(m), Spicycat(f), jejekind, Charlesdock(m), Naughtytboy, Yames70(m), Sankabson(m), samzy(m), menix(m), Housing(m), bornmekus, undiplomatic, dassy65(f), Horlalaykon, Culin(f), Toks2008(m), valdes00(m), Sheggy13(m), Vycko(f), Stevebamdex(m), micmond, RoyalBoutique(m), tintingz(m), sugarygee(f), 9jaclicktivist, Kupaskeybaba(m), karmaA3, belloabd1914(m), siriyke(m), bluntjudge, anochuks08(m), proudlyND(m), www22358, Kekekenny(m), seunowokade(m), Willie2015, saintdennis(m), thinkmoney(m), shawwal1(m), optm(m), dat9jaguy(m), chordrylateral, Daveed4Jesus(m), RedRubberDucky(f), ajanma2(m), lalasticlala(m), slick1(m), Itulah(m), iamord(m), tracrbloc, Dandsome and 282 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11