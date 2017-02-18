Man forgives and preaches to thieves who broke into his home in Taraba



Two thieves who recently broke into a man's house in Jalingo, Taraba state have deeply regretted their actions after being forgiven and preached to by their victim.



The thieves burgled the home of their victim, Cosmas Yuguda, on February 14th, carting away two laptops, three decoders,a ups,a stabilizer, an LG DVD set, soaps, detergent, 3 packets of Maggi cubes, a clipper and body cream.



Politics Nigeria learnt that this was the second robbery attack on Yuguda's home in 2 months. The operation was carried out in broad daylight.



The matter was reported to the police and the robbers were swiftly captured. Below are photos of the thieves crying in a police cell and items recovered from them. They were also made to carry the stolen items back to Yuguda's home. Yuguda also prayed and preached to the thieves,urging them to give their lives to Jesus christ and ask him for forgiveness.



