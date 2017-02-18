₦airaland Forum

Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by itsdumebi(m): 6:46am
Man forgives and preaches to thieves who broke into his home in Taraba

Two thieves who recently broke into a man's house in Jalingo, Taraba state have deeply regretted their actions after being forgiven and preached to by their victim.

The thieves burgled the home of their victim, Cosmas Yuguda, on February 14th, carting away two laptops, three decoders,a ups,a stabilizer, an LG DVD set, soaps, detergent, 3 packets of Maggi cubes, a clipper and body cream.

Politics Nigeria learnt that this was the second robbery attack on Yuguda's home in 2 months. The operation was carried out in broad daylight.

The matter was reported to the police and the robbers were swiftly captured. Below are photos of the thieves crying in a police cell and items recovered from them. They were also made to carry the stolen items back to Yuguda's home. Yuguda also prayed and preached to the thieves,urging them to give their lives to Jesus christ and ask him for forgiveness.

http://politicsngr.com/man-forgives-preaches-thieves-broke-home-taraba/

Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Authoreety: 6:50am
Udonmeanit
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by segebase(m): 6:52am
touching
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by pyyxxaro: 6:54am
@3 packets of Maggi cubes , They must love good food cool

Make there give 25strokes of the koboko b4 they are released undecided
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Oblitz(m): 6:54am
Good
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Fourwinds: 6:55am
heheheheheheeee
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by dingbang(m): 6:59am
grin
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by columbus007(m): 7:23am
That cry is for the moment undecided

1 Like

Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Davash222(m): 7:42am
Why then did he arrest them after preaching for them, when its so obvious they are just hungry to the extent of stealing packets of maggi.
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Godfullsam(m): 7:47am
It is the work of the devil.
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by menix(m): 10:33am
Hungry induced thieves else, why would a thief steal Maggi nd soap

Hippopotamus tears but if Jesus could forgive a Thief on d Cross, who re we not to forgive..

I hope they find a job soon nd live a crime free life.
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Damfostopper(m): 10:34am
Omo.... Wat's tha business ...wait did u say packet of Maggi..... there is certainly hunger in the land

Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by deebrain(m): 10:34am
Hmmmm
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by penzino(m): 10:34am
All na Gimmick abeg, no be one dem cut him hand wey still go dey tif? abegi....
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Naughtytboy: 10:34am
Very good actors

Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Dhaffs(m): 10:36am
#say no to doins associated wit quns nd pples endanqer#God bless yhu,#bet9ja in u ah dwell + Lord Almiqht angry grin
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by KosiEric(m): 10:36am
abeg dem thief Bible too?
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Pavore9: 10:36am
"3 packets of Maggi cubes"......Hian!
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Tokziby: 10:36am
grin
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Culin(f): 10:36am
Story story. Only sorry cos they got caught.
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by enigmagu1(m): 10:37am
Ok
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by RedRubberDucky(f): 10:37am
[font=times new roman]petty theft? Give em few months in jail and pray they don't try anything like it again[/font[
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by Sheggy13(m): 10:37am
Re: Thieves Cry As Victim Forgives And Preaches To Them In Taraba (pics) by saintdennis(m): 10:38am
the victim na mumu.

God forgives, i don't

