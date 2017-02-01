Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React (7106 Views)

Loasha, a Malawian fan of Gifty from the on-going Big Brother Naija #BBNaija tweeted this two days ago



“So in Nigeria, it’s a must to know/worship their celebrities. In Malawi, we don’t give a Bleep #BbNaija”











See the tweets that followed



Wicked Hahaha!! Wait is Malawi a country?? I thought it was a slang for irrelevant!Wicked 43 Likes 2 Shares

What is a Malawi?

Issssorait.



Been a while i heard of Malawi tho.









Anyways Nigerians should let fifty gifty

alone please.Instead of whining on

the internet, they can get her evicted.

To me that's no big deal. . 3 Likes 1 Share

maynation:

Hahaha!! Wait is Malawi a country?? I thought it was a slang for irrelevant! Wicked Thought i ws the only one that saw that Thought i ws the only one that saw that 12 Likes

Try Naija and see

dorry62:

The question now is what is the meaning of this "."



Girls sef The question now is what is the meaning of this "Girls sef

The trailer jam gangan 10 Likes

truth is....I don't know why Big Brother Naija or Africa and their activities keep making waves!!!!! poo is too crappy!!!!!

As for worshiping of celebs? Ummmh...most nigerians love these celebs more than themselves..shitty celebs for that matter!!!!!! truth is....I don't know why Big Brother Naija or Africa and their activities keep making waves!!!!! poo is too crappy!!!!!As for worshiping of celebs? Ummmh...most nigerians love these celebs more than themselves..shitty celebs for that matter!!!!!! 14 Likes

CaroLyner:

Thought i ws the only one that saw that

So, Malawi don join list of Naija's haters?



Its not their fault sha. 2 Likes

But wait oh! I think say Malawi na code name for 'babe' just like the others; Barney, Ella, Ob, Shima, etc. 1 Like 1 Share

Naija twitter warriors na no go area ohh. You don't always get what you bargained for.





Oh no she didn't...







There... we clapped back! #GWYWUWGAYEUDGSBSVSJSVZJSBSVDJXBDBDJSBSBSJDJDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHThere... we clapped back! 8 Likes

where is malawi located?

are the white or blacks?

We have zero chill sha! 1 Like

Nigerians are better united against common enemies 12 Likes 1 Share

that lady is a fool , who is d hell is she talking about

See as trouble de chill, yanga go de disturb am #Wahala. 1 Like

how did the Nigerians even see her tweet... I don't know anyone in Malawi let alone have them on my tweeter. 1 Like

..... 3 Likes

And your president welcomes the likes of Psquare, Wizkid, Davido and Dbanj at the airport 13 Likes

I know what Malala means... sorry I don't know Malawi tho. please what's it?

omo ehn if twitter World Cup dey ni... I for bet all my last card untop Naija TWITTER WARLORDS

She came for the wrong Crowd.

olaxx:

Nigerians are better united against common enemies

I'm telling you.



We go dey insult ourselves o. But when person insult us, we go join head together insult the person.



Naija my country I'm telling you.We go dey insult ourselves o. But when person insult us, we go join head together insult the person.Naija my country 13 Likes 1 Share

Hurray !! So Malawi have celebrities tooHurray !!

I no blame the person wey tweet. The whole celebrity for their country no reach AJ celebrity.

The Dam got served