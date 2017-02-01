₦airaland Forum

Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by 360frolic(m): 12:45pm
Yes! it a known fact that Nigerians don’t take it well when others (from whatever part of the world you claim to be from) come for one of their own on twitter…scratch that, on any and all available social media platform existing; so it was no wonder that the tweet below caused a rather expected backlash.



Loasha, a Malawian fan of Gifty from the on-going Big Brother Naija #BBNaija tweeted this two days ago

“So in Nigeria, it’s a must to know/worship their celebrities. In Malawi, we don’t give a Bleep #BbNaija”





See the tweets that followed

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nigerians-come-for-malawian-who-tweeted.html

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by maynation(f): 12:51pm
Hahaha!! Wait is Malawi a country?? I thought it was a slang for irrelevant! cheesy cheesy cheesy Wicked

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by dorry62(f): 12:57pm
What is a Malawi?grin grin
Issssorait.

Been a while i heard of Malawi tho.




Anyways Nigerians should let fifty gifty
alone please.Instead of whining on 
the internet, they can get her evicted.
To me that's no big deal. .

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by CaroLyner(f): 1:02pm
maynation:
Hahaha!! Wait is Malawi a country?? I thought it was a slang for irrelevant! cheesy cheesy cheesy Wicked
Thought i ws the only one that saw that grin

12 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by DozieInc(m): 1:02pm
Try Naija and see
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:04pm
dorry62:
.

The question now is what is the meaning of this "."

Girls sef angry
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by IamOpemipo(m): 1:04pm
The trailer jam gangan

10 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by TwerkingSquirrel(m): 1:45pm
undecided truth is....I don't know why Big Brother Naija or Africa and their activities keep making waves!!!!! poo is too crappy!!!!!
.
.
As for worshiping of celebs? Ummmh...most nigerians love these celebs more than themselves..shitty celebs for that matter!!!!!!

14 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by maynation(f): 2:07pm
CaroLyner:
Thought i ws the only one that saw that grin
cheesy
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by Noblesoul123: 4:20pm
So, Malawi don join list of Naija's haters?

Its not their fault sha.

2 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by Vickiweezy(m): 4:20pm
But wait oh! I think say Malawi na code name for 'babe' just like the others; Barney, Ella, Ob, Shima, etc.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by Agimor(m): 4:21pm
Naija twitter warriors na no go area ohh. You don't always get what you bargained for.
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by sugarbelly4: 4:21pm
we're here fighting while Americans are doing vagina contest. See photos Adults biko ohh.. shocked
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by unclezuma: 4:21pm
grin grin grin grin

Oh no she didn't...



#GWYWUWGAYEUDGSBSVSJSVZJSBSVDJXBDBDJSBSBSJDJDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDHDH

There... we clapped back!

8 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by Young03: 4:21pm
where is malawi located?
are the white or blacks?
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by tchidi(f): 4:21pm
We have zero chill sha! cheesy cheesy cheesy grin grin

1 Like

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by olaxx: 4:21pm
Nigerians are better united against common enemies

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by wizzlyd(m): 4:22pm
grin
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by toyinjimoh(m): 4:23pm
that lady is a fool , who is d hell is she talking about
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by kings09(m): 4:23pm
See as trouble de chill, yanga go de disturb am #Wahala. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by meezynetwork(m): 4:24pm
H
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by Drazeen(m): 4:24pm
how did the Nigerians even see her tweet... I don't know anyone in Malawi let alone have them on my tweeter.

1 Like

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by geopreneur(m): 4:25pm
.....

3 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by uncleabbey(m): 4:25pm
And your president welcomes the likes of Psquare, Wizkid, Davido and Dbanj at the airport

13 Likes

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by mcb60(m): 4:26pm
I know what Malala means... sorry I don't know Malawi tho. please what's it?
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by pweshboi(m): 4:26pm
omo ehn if twitter World Cup dey ni... I for bet all my last card untop Naija TWITTER WARLORDS
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by DNA9(m): 4:26pm
She came for the wrong Crowd.
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by VickyRotex(f): 4:27pm
olaxx:
Nigerians are better united against common enemies

I'm telling you. cheesy

We go dey insult ourselves o. But when person insult us, we go join head together insult the person.

Naija my country grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by HYOTHi(m): 4:28pm
So Malawi have celebrities too angry Hurray !!
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by sexy74(m): 4:28pm
I no blame the person wey tweet. The whole celebrity for their country no reach AJ celebrity.
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by nNEOo(m): 4:28pm
The Dam got served grin
Re: Malawian Lady: "Nigerians Worship Their Celebrities". Nigerians React by tdayof(m): 4:30pm
LOL. You can't worship what you don't have. Hitpoint.

