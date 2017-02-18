Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? (927 Views)

just wondering if there's still anything that can be gotten for just #5 ... Here in Abuja, I don't think there's anything worth #5...

Where do you stay and what can you buy with #5 in your location?

lalasticlala, long time bro 1 Like

Bubble gum

5 naira and 10 naira are useless for now 1 Like

Nothing! Absolutely nada !!

N5 can only buy fight in my area. 7 Likes

Inflation has rubbished the naira unfortunately.

i don't thinked there is anything 5 naira can bought. 1 Like



Which kain question b dis self



5 naira? Nothing. 10 naira? Pure water!

Pure water maiduguri alewwa and local cucumber

Kolanut in northern Nigeria.

Nothing. 3 Likes

Nothing, have been carrying a five naira note in my wallet for the past one month.



That currency is the most useless in the whole world right now, Tafa Balewa must be turning in his grave.

Fvck all. Jack $hit. Nothing.

Ice water with particles inside Ajegunle

Some useless sweets. Right now the only tangible used of N5 is to complete money to buy something. Like adding N5 to N15 or N95. 1 Like

banana chew gum

I only keep 5 naira for those BRT ticketers

There re stuff u can get for twenty five naira

Nd tomtom in ma area is still #5

Ohhh I forgot Baba dudu is also #5

Perhaps Trouble

Sweet

You can use it to wrap weed. 4 Likes

noting here in p.h

I can buy nothing

The only usefulness is to add it to 995 to make it complete 1000... Lol

I have not seen N5 for almost a year

U can only use 2 5 naira to bu chewing gum nd a sachet of water

