|What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by englishmart(m): 4:59pm
just wondering if there's still anything that can be gotten for just #5 ... Here in Abuja, I don't think there's anything worth #5...
Where do you stay and what can you buy with #5 in your location?
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by englishmart(m): 5:00pm
lalasticlala, long time bro
1 Like
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by AK6464(m): 5:05pm
Bubble gum
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by engrMikemd(m): 5:42pm
5 naira and 10 naira are useless for now
1 Like
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Yuneehk(f): 5:45pm
Nothing! Absolutely nada !!
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by themonk(m): 8:12pm
N5 can only buy fight in my area.
7 Likes
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by ephi123(f): 8:13pm
Inflation has rubbished the naira unfortunately.
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Lukmann1: 8:13pm
i don't thinked there is anything 5 naira can bought.
1 Like
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by afolwalex20(m): 8:13pm
Which kain question b dis self
U get #5 wey u wan spend
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Landmark445: 8:13pm
5 naira? Nothing. 10 naira? Pure water!
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by aminho(m): 8:14pm
Pure water maiduguri alewwa and local cucumber
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by SmartMugu: 8:14pm
Kolanut in northern Nigeria.
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by princeonx: 8:14pm
Nothing.
3 Likes
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Biggty(m): 8:14pm
Nothing, have been carrying a five naira note in my wallet for the past one month.
That currency is the most useless in the whole world right now, Tafa Balewa must be turning in his grave.
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by HeavenlyBang(m): 8:14pm
Fvck all. Jack $hit. Nothing.
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by curvilicious: 8:14pm
Ice water with particles inside Ajegunle
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Idrismusty97(m): 8:14pm
Some useless sweets. Right now the only tangible used of N5 is to complete money to buy something. Like adding N5 to N15 or N95.
1 Like
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by bush112(m): 8:14pm
banana chew gum
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by hemartins(m): 8:14pm
I only keep 5 naira for those BRT ticketers
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by badaoyeyemi(f): 8:14pm
There re stuff u can get for twenty five naira
Nd tomtom in ma area is still #5
Ohhh I forgot Baba dudu is also #5
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Rilwan20(m): 8:14pm
Perhaps Trouble
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by ekems2017(f): 8:15pm
Sweet
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by OkoYiboz: 8:15pm
You can use it to wrap weed.
4 Likes
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by eddywisdom: 8:15pm
noting here in p.h
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 8:15pm
I can buy nothing
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Vorpal: 8:15pm
Yuneehk:
I admire girls with long fingers except for the nails. Too much phone handling has made you pinky finger awkward.
You look good.
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by tubouncen(m): 8:15pm
The only usefulness is to add it to 995 to make it complete 1000... Lol
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by xynerise(m): 8:16pm
I have not seen N5 for almost a year
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Arewa12: 8:16pm
U can only use 2 5 naira to bu chewing gum nd a sachet of water
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by ovieigho(m): 8:16pm
engrMikemd:fear God na! #10 is still balling, it can buy 1pure water ...lol
|Re: What Can You Buy With #5 At Your Location? by Dudeweedlmao(m): 8:16pm
Lukmann1:
lol, wtf
