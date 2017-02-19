₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 10:11 AM
|Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Chido052(m): 9:25pm On Feb 18
The Inspiration came to me on the 14th of February, 2017..... Decided to make it alive with the help of Photoshop....#DM...Here it is.....
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by kllinxman(m): 9:29pm On Feb 18
Keep ur dreams alive.
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Chido052(m): 9:36pm On Feb 18
kllinxman:Thanks Man...
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Vision4God: 11:16pm On Feb 18
Awesome. God bless u
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Iphone5: 8:29am
Too much weed intake
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by habex005(m): 8:58am
Kontinue
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Tintinnoty(m): 8:58am
Nice one Mr. Op but remember lyf's eazi!
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by AbbasJR(m): 8:58am
Wow..really cool bro
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by chemystery: 8:59am
Nice graphics
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Endtimesmith: 8:59am
Nice one,bro...The sky is your footmat.
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by lordsharks(m): 8:59am
The phone looks dope
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by fashrola(m): 9:00am
Chido052:
Cool concept... i'll advice you too source for manufacturers on alibaba, create your biz plan and dis concept phone will be a best seller...
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by haywire1: 9:01am
Chido052:
Op, u no remember to put a propose price .....
#
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by kabayomi(m): 9:01am
Insert a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone where the index finger usually lies when one hold the phone
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by adecz: 9:02am
How is this a "concept" phone? All phones already look like this... Nothing new here !!
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by henrydadon(m): 9:02am
Wait let me laugh small
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by videomaid: 9:04am
weda egood or e no good, people go talk.....some people talking trash here cant even produce a kite, dream on bro！
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Akanniade(m): 9:05am
Nothing 'concept' here. Is it bendable, transparent, 3mm thin, can last a month without charging?
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by firstolalekan(m): 9:14am
Dreamer
Such phone should cost nothing less than 300k
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by ollah1: 9:15am
Too many inconsistencies in the phone specs. Did you place the sim slot on the side? What's on the top and bottom then? Where's the power button placed?
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by driand(m): 9:16am
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:16am
God know say i nogo buy phone with that name DM...dafuQ?
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by MVLOX(m): 9:17am
Dream come truth.... All a journey nids to start up is a starting point
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Briz(m): 9:20am
space for saleh
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by 9jabox(m): 9:21am
Is there anything different about this phone aside the name?!
Just asking
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by piperson(m): 9:22am
hhow much last?
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by greenhulk: 9:22am
This op u funny gan, but it's good to dream
Firstly, there's nothing concept here. All phones already look like this.
Secondly, wtf r u doing? Snapdragon 835, 6gb of ram, qhd super AMOLED display, 21mp Sony camera with OIS, Android nougat, 128gb ROM, force touch. OK good but have u thought about the cost of production and how much u wanna sell this? For an unknown Brand? Bro business is not done this way. U need to start from small and gain people's trust before going big. Do u think tecno couldn't make falgship phones years ago? Of course they could but it would be a waste of resources without the market. They started from small and when they have gained a large portion of the market they went big. Even Nokia as popular as they are are coming back into the Android market with cheaper phones to gain the trust of consumers. With this ur specs this phone will cost around 300k... So who in his right sense I'll buy an unknown brand for 300k. I don't think anybody would. U need to start from small.
Bro invest in this project and na gbese u go put on ur head.
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by RedRubberDucky(f): 9:24am
make it white]
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by Southjobs: 9:28am
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by ChappyChase(m): 9:29am
Are you looking for endorsement from Mr. Ezi
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by sonofLuci(m): 9:30am
fashrola:
Seun can help him
|Re: Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) by temiprinciple(m): 9:31am
just passing
