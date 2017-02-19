Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Concept Phone Created By A Nairalander (chido052) (5173 Views)

The Inspiration came to me on the 14th of February, 2017..... Decided to make it alive with the help of Photoshop....#DM...Here it is..... 4 Likes 1 Share

Keep ur dreams alive. 1 Like

Keep ur dreams alive. Thanks Man... Thanks Man...

Awesome. God bless u 1 Like

Too much weed intake 7 Likes

Kontinue

Nice one Mr. Op but remember lyf's eazi! 1 Like

Wow..really cool bro 1 Like

Nice graphics 1 Like

Nice one,bro...The sky is your footmat. 3 Likes

The phone looks dope

The Inspiration came to me on the 14th of February, 2017..... Decided to make it alive with the help of Photoshop....#DM...Here it is.....

Cool concept... i'll advice you too source for manufacturers on alibaba, create your biz plan and dis concept phone will be a best seller...

The Inspiration came to me on the 14th of February, 2017..... Decided to make it alive with the help of Photoshop....#DM...Here it is.....

Op, u no remember to put a propose price .....







Op, u no remember to put a propose price .....

Insert a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone where the index finger usually lies when one hold the phone 1 Like

How is this a "concept" phone? All phones already look like this... Nothing new here !! 12 Likes

Wait let me laugh small

weda egood or e no good, people go talk.....some people talking trash here cant even produce a kite, dream on bro！



Nothing 'concept' here. Is it bendable, transparent, 3mm thin, can last a month without charging? 1 Like

Dreamer







Such phone should cost nothing less than 300k

Too many inconsistencies in the phone specs. Did you place the sim slot on the side? What's on the top and bottom then? Where's the power button placed?











God know say i nogo buy phone with that name DM...dafuQ?

Dream come truth.... All a journey nids to start up is a starting point

Is there anything different about this phone aside the name?!





Just asking

hhow much last?

This op u funny gan, but it's good to dream



Firstly, there's nothing concept here. All phones already look like this.



Secondly, wtf r u doing? Snapdragon 835, 6gb of ram, qhd super AMOLED display, 21mp Sony camera with OIS, Android nougat, 128gb ROM, force touch. OK good but have u thought about the cost of production and how much u wanna sell this? For an unknown Brand? Bro business is not done this way. U need to start from small and gain people's trust before going big. Do u think tecno couldn't make falgship phones years ago? Of course they could but it would be a waste of resources without the market. They started from small and when they have gained a large portion of the market they went big. Even Nokia as popular as they are are coming back into the Android market with cheaper phones to gain the trust of consumers. With this ur specs this phone will cost around 300k... So who in his right sense I'll buy an unknown brand for 300k. I don't think anybody would. U need to start from small.



Bro invest in this project and na gbese u go put on ur head. 2 Likes

make it white]

Are you looking for endorsement from Mr. Ezi

Cool concept... i'll advice you too source for manufacturers on alibaba, create your biz plan and dis concept phone will be a best seller...



Seun can help him Seun can help him