The 2017 Febuary edition is of blue impression adorned by the controversial nollywood actress and Oasis lead star Rosaline Meuer! Sure, All hail the Queen. The viewers choice Nollywood diva who has impressed in these movies Red Card, The Getaway, Broken Bond, In the Cupboard, Vendetta‎, Open Marriage, Spellboard etc including Oasis has top 10 facts x-rayed about her. She Nigerian/ Dutch bi-racial model and actress acknowledged the publication on her instagram: @rosymeurer.



The publication is said to have impressive readership base of 42 pages, from airports, embassies, ministries, plazes, shopping malls, flights, hotels etc is is set to take the

entertainment print media world by storm. One enviable fact about Attention Magazine is, while they have the touch of a foreign concept we keep it Nigerian....motto :..its all about making fame with you!! follow @attentionmagng



Nollywood actress?

What movie did she feature in? 22 Likes 1 Share

I don't know her apart from the fact that she purposely collected Tonto dikeh's husband. 15 Likes



What a tag The poster above me thoughWhat a tag 2 Likes

SECONDED



ToriBlue:

I don't know her apart from the fact that she purposely collected Tonto dikeh's husband.

CONTROVERSIAL Actress Seeking ATTENTION. if you know what I mean

Tonto Dikeh will never read this magazine. 1 Like

E don reach fp be dat?

Hmm

Everybody is na claiming "Controversial"

The kind way wey people take they blow nowadays is alarming.... Controversial nonsense 2 Likes

Jxn

Nollywood? Ion even know her.

ToriBlue:

I don't know her apart from the fact that she purposely collected Tonto dikeh's husband. If that's your pic on your dp,then you are the true definition of beauty If that's your pic on your dp,then you are the true definition of beauty

there is a huge difference between a career woman and a Hoe..but only few men can see this.. there is a huge difference between a career woman and a Hoe..but only few men can see this..

Fame, everybody now wasn't fame by all means to get endorsements and ....

this one sef don turn celeb.... To become a celebrity in Nigeria is now very cheap...

someone shud tell me hw to become a Nairaland celeb... perhaps i can start from dea... 1 Like

Why she no go collect tonto husband? She too dy well abeg, no vex!

It can't be!



Never!





Okro soup will forever be more delicious, sumptuous and nutritious than Ogbono soup.



Ogbono will "NEVER" be in th league, or close to the podium where Okro soup stands.





#TeamOkroSoup

Husband Snatching Made Me Knw Her

Who is she??

CaroLyner:

Nollywood actress?

What movie did she feature in? She's an actress in the soap opera "oasis". Moet Abebe, Monalisa Chinda, Temi Tedela and some others also feature in it. You can also watch it unless you don't like Nigerian soaps She's an actress in the soap opera "oasis". Moet Abebe, Monalisa Chinda, Temi Tedela and some others also feature in it. You can also watch it unless you don't like Nigerian soaps

why will she not grace attention magazine when she is engrossed in controversy? efcc over to you

This one sef na celeb?

chukelvin:



If that's your pic on your dp,then you are the true definition of beauty

Don't be deceived, that's not her, such a girl won't have time to comment on Nairaland Don't be deceived, that's not her, such a girl won't have time to comment on Nairaland 1 Like

Yuneehk:



She's an actress in the soap opera "oasis". Moet Abebe, Monalisa Chinda, Temi Tedela and some others also feature in it. You can also watch it unless you don't like Nigerian soaps oh didn't notice.

thanks. oh didn't notice.thanks.

Yuneehk:



She's an actress in the soap opera "oasis". Moet Abebe, Monalisa Chinda, Temi Tedela and some others also feature in it. You can also watch it unless you don't like Nigerian soaps

Ah! I like Nigerian soaps o.

Premier Cool, Black Soap, canoe and the others....





Smart NLers please don't come for my head. Ah! I like Nigerian soaps o.Premier Cool, Black Soap, canoe and the others....Smart NLers please don't come for my head. 5 Likes

Mowoe:



Ah! I like Nigerian soaps o. Premier Cool, Black Soap, canoe and the others....



Smart NLers please don't come for my head.

what about okin soap? what about okin soap?

Mowoe:





Ah! I like Nigerian soaps o.

Premier Cool, Black Soap, canoe and the others....





Smart NLers please don't come for my head. what a comic what a "funny comedy"what a comic