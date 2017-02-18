₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,790 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) (8423 Views)
Olakunle Churchill And Rosaline Meurer Step Out (Throwback Photos) / Rosaline Meurer Speaks On Allegation Of Sleeping With Tonto Dikeh's Husband / Ebony Hair Celebrates Rosaline Meurer & Yvette Meurer, Its Ambassadors (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:06am
Ouch! Did I say you should mind what you wear, what you say or what you do, Because our camera lenses are beaming search lights all over looking for the sassy, the sizzling and the boldly dressed and our hands itching to put online worthy event news. Attention Magazine is subsidiary of Amity Global Network, which covers and carries entertainment, celebrity, political and sports news.
The 2017 Febuary edition is of blue impression adorned by the controversial nollywood actress and Oasis lead star Rosaline Meuer! Sure, All hail the Queen. The viewers choice Nollywood diva who has impressed in these movies Red Card, The Getaway, Broken Bond, In the Cupboard, Vendetta, Open Marriage, Spellboard etc including Oasis has top 10 facts x-rayed about her. She Nigerian/ Dutch bi-racial model and actress acknowledged the publication on her instagram: @rosymeurer.
The publication is said to have impressive readership base of 42 pages, from airports, embassies, ministries, plazes, shopping malls, flights, hotels etc is is set to take the
entertainment print media world by storm. One enviable fact about Attention Magazine is, while they have the touch of a foreign concept we keep it Nigerian....motto :..its all about making fame with you!! follow @attentionmagng
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/visibility-controversial-nollywood.html?m=0
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 11:09am
Nollywood actress?
What movie did she feature in?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:12am
Follow @attentionmagng
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 11:29am
I don't know her apart from the fact that she purposely collected Tonto dikeh's husband.
15 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Berbierklaus(f): 11:39am
The poster above me though
What a tag
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:10pm
SECONDED
ToriBlue:
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 12:10pm
CONTROVERSIAL Actress Seeking ATTENTION. if you know what I mean
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by bigboyk(m): 12:10pm
Tonto Dikeh will never read this magazine.
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by PetrePan(m): 12:11pm
E don reach fp be dat?
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by musco4me: 12:11pm
Hmm
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by WilliamKhan(m): 12:11pm
Everybody is na claiming "Controversial"
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Swizdoe(m): 12:11pm
The kind way wey people take they blow nowadays is alarming.... Controversial nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Adonis3(f): 12:12pm
Jxn
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 12:12pm
Nollywood? Ion even know her.
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by chukelvin(m): 12:12pm
ToriBlue:If that's your pic on your dp,then you are the true definition of beauty
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by BCISLTD: 12:13pm
there is a huge difference between a career woman and a Hoe..but only few men can see this..
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 12:13pm
Fame, everybody now wasn't fame by all means to get endorsements and ....
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 12:15pm
this one sef don turn celeb.... To become a celebrity in Nigeria is now very cheap...
someone shud tell me hw to become a Nairaland celeb... perhaps i can start from dea...
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by ekwelive: 12:16pm
Why she no go collect tonto husband? She too dy well abeg, no vex!
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 12:16pm
It can't be!
Never!
Okro soup will forever be more delicious, sumptuous and nutritious than Ogbono soup.
Ogbono will "NEVER" be in th league, or close to the podium where Okro soup stands.
#TeamOkroSoup
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by profhezekiah: 12:16pm
Husband Snatching Made Me Knw Her
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 12:23pm
Who is she??
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 12:32pm
CaroLyner:She's an actress in the soap opera "oasis". Moet Abebe, Monalisa Chinda, Temi Tedela and some others also feature in it. You can also watch it unless you don't like Nigerian soaps
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by itzemar(m): 12:32pm
why will she not grace attention magazine when she is engrossed in controversy? efcc over to you
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Amebo1(m): 12:40pm
This one sef na celeb?
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 12:42pm
chukelvin:
Don't be deceived, that's not her, such a girl won't have time to comment on Nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 12:49pm
Yuneehk:oh didn't notice.
thanks.
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Mowoe(m): 1:06pm
Yuneehk:
Ah! I like Nigerian soaps o.
Premier Cool, Black Soap, canoe and the others....
Smart NLers please don't come for my head.
5 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by IntroVAT: 1:50pm
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Senorprinz(m): 1:51pm
Mowoe:
what about okin soap?
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by DrDope(m): 1:58pm
what a "funny comedy"
Mowoe:what a comic
|Re: Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 2:16pm
Mowoe:LOL. You're not okay
(0) (Reply)
Awkward Celebrity Pictures / Photo Of The Lady That Was Mistaken For Mammy Water In Church / How I Cope With Stardom - Osita Iheme (Paw Paw)
Viewing this topic: sulexrio, kurupt1, chikeze(m), skeletine(m), Fresia01(f), peerless2(m), Moonb(f), opeyemiieblog(m), mamasoljas(f), IRobot7(m), Mzgracie(f), somehowpenis(m), chill86, boyscout, repogirl(f) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12