After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ijustdey: 3:16pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 42-year-old woman simply identified as Nkechi (surname withheld), who was forced to marry at the tender age of 17, has dumped her 70-year old husband and remarried her lover, 25 years after they were forcefully separated.

The incident happened in Mgbidi in Ihiala Local Government in Anambra State, while the then little Nkechi was married to her estranged husband in Imo State where he hailed from.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Nkechi’s parents died at her tender age and left many properties in choice cities in Nigeria.

However, Nkechi was the only child her parents had and her parents was aware of the Igbo culture that women do not inherit anything in the family.

Our correspondent learnt from Nkechi, before her father died, he called members of the family and told them that if anything happen to him, they should ensure that they train his daughter up to the university level.

But it was not the case when he passed on as the family, rather got her a husband who was much older than her while they all shared her parents’ property.

It was gathered that while she was married to her erstwhile husband, Nkechi had five children but had no peace in her life because all her desire to be educated was wished away by her father’s family.

She said when she could not cope any longer with her miserable marriage, she fled and ran to Delta State where she reunited with her lover who sent her to Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO where she studied Economics up to Masters Degree level.

While in the university, she had another two children for her lover. At a point, she took her lover and their two children to her family to inform them of her new husband and the children.

Our correspondent gathered that this became an issue on the paternity of the children since the lover did not properly married her by returning her bride price to the family of her former husband as tradition demands.

However, the former husband told Nkechi’s family not to bother and agreed to let his former wife be since she had found happiness in her new relationship.

He consented and allowed them to have the children in question.

It was then the family returned the bride price and got Nkechi properly married to her lover fortnight ago in her home town in Mgbidi.

http://pmexpressng.com/25-years-woman-dumped-70-year-old-hubby-first-love/

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ghostdvirus(m): 4:34pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ichommy(m): 4:34pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by unclezuma: 4:34pm
They will soon be here to derail this post with hate and vile xenophobic turd.

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by soberdrunk(m): 4:34pm
Marketed worldwide by Amaco Investments!!!! 1 pound road Aba, 1/2b Samtex plaza Idumota Lagos, Grab your copy...............".!! angry

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by pennywys: 4:35pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Explorers(m): 4:35pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Rells(m): 4:35pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Adventurist(m): 4:35pm
what was she waiting for for the whole 25years?

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ekems2017(f): 4:35pm
Indeed LOVE IS WICKED!!!

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Deeypeey(m): 4:35pm
when the D is failing and u need reinforcements,... grin grin

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Realedu: 4:35pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by sleeknick(m): 4:35pm
Well, she is nkechi innit?

What do i know anyway...

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by slurryeye: 4:35pm
I thought forced marriage is only done in Northern Nigeria.

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Toyincash1: 4:35pm
Dedicated to all the Women in d world. #Weldone ma

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by nabegibeg: 4:36pm
eba and okro soup journalism

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by jejemanito: 4:36pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by optional1(f): 4:36pm
she dey mad?

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by AngelicBeing: 4:36pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by theway83: 4:36pm
it's lost is not love

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:36pm
yeebos yeebos fear them grin

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by nikkypearl(f): 4:36pm
iranu oshi




After women, fear women again and again!

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by LegalBaby(f): 4:36pm
70years can't get down nomore grin

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by wunmi590(m): 4:37pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by laurel03: 4:37pm
d baba no fit service d engine wella

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Endtimesmith: 4:37pm
Love in vendetta.

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by mickeyrova(m): 4:37pm
Good...
Happiness is all that really matters in this life!
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ichommy(m): 4:37pm
YOUNGrapha:
yeebos yeebos fear them grin


Everything is not about Tribal stuffs Sir. undecided

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Neaman(m): 4:38pm
Economics in FUTO. I smell lies...

Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by sweetval: 4:38pm
I no know say FUTO dey do Economics o.. undecided
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by swtman: 4:38pm
Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by philchudi: 4:39pm
Telemundo in action.



Love and peace is like...... abeg Zuma two fingers

