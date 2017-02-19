₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,252 members, 3,374,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 06:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love (14505 Views)
I Have Not Seen My Husband For 10 Years, Woman Tells Court / A Heartless Woman Dumped This Baby Latelast Night (pics) / My Husband Denied Me Sex For 8 Years, Woman Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ijustdey: 3:16pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/25-years-woman-dumped-70-year-old-hubby-first-love/
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ghostdvirus(m): 4:34pm
Which kind love be dat
Thank God I m not the type dat shout FTC
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ichommy(m): 4:34pm
In TuBaba voice, I'm Officially Blind...........
I’m officially blind
Girl your love for me is so crazy
I’m officially blind
The way your loving me is blinding me
I’m officially blind
Baby this is no democracy
I’m officially blind
Na only you wey I dey see
Na only you wey I dey look oh
9 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by unclezuma: 4:34pm
They will soon be here to derail this post with hate and vile xenophobic turd.
7 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by soberdrunk(m): 4:34pm
Marketed worldwide by Amaco Investments!!!! 1 pound road Aba, 1/2b Samtex plaza Idumota Lagos, Grab your copy...............".!!
23 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by pennywys: 4:35pm
Story like a movie
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Explorers(m): 4:35pm
Funny.
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Rells(m): 4:35pm
Kai. ..some type of way
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Adventurist(m): 4:35pm
seriously?
what was she waiting for for the whole 25years?
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ekems2017(f): 4:35pm
Indeed LOVE IS WICKED!!!
2 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Deeypeey(m): 4:35pm
when the D is failing and u need reinforcements,...
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Realedu: 4:35pm
Still reading
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by sleeknick(m): 4:35pm
Well, she is nkechi innit?
What do i know anyway...
2 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by slurryeye: 4:35pm
I thought forced marriage is only done in Northern Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Toyincash1: 4:35pm
Dedicated to all the Women in d world. #Weldone ma
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by nabegibeg: 4:36pm
eba and okro soup journalism
2 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by jejemanito: 4:36pm
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by optional1(f): 4:36pm
she dey mad?
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by AngelicBeing: 4:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by theway83: 4:36pm
it's lost is not love
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:36pm
yeebos yeebos fear them
4 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by nikkypearl(f): 4:36pm
iranu oshi
After women, fear women again and again!
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by LegalBaby(f): 4:36pm
70years can't get down nomore
5 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by wunmi590(m): 4:37pm
.
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by laurel03: 4:37pm
d baba no fit service d engine wella
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Endtimesmith: 4:37pm
Love in vendetta.
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by mickeyrova(m): 4:37pm
Good...
Happiness is all that really matters in this life!
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by ichommy(m): 4:37pm
YOUNGrapha:
Everything is not about Tribal stuffs Sir.
1 Like
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by Neaman(m): 4:38pm
Economics in FUTO. I smell lies...
3 Likes
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by sweetval: 4:38pm
I no know say FUTO dey do Economics o..
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by swtman: 4:38pm
K
|Re: After 25 Years, Woman Dumped 70-year-old Hubby For First Love by philchudi: 4:39pm
Telemundo in action.
Love and peace is like...... abeg Zuma two fingers
1 Like 1 Share
Help Find Missing Ayobami Jaiyeola!!!! / Urgent Help Needed Pls. My Wife Wants To Get Pregnant! / Woman Kills Neighbour Over Bench
Viewing this topic: Awoo88, Mammangaddafi(m), Kexcellency, iamdapsyj(m), dukeobi, belloabd1914(m), lysiana, agentjude(m), bamidelekay89, tnenge(m), chuka5000(m), chibzu, lailo, Tpresh(f), Lukay99, Harry4cas(m), gudxson, juliebest(f), Aniedi30(m), slowpoison1(m), kabawa, Truthinlife, micskales(m), chelsea4su(f), simplygreat(m), erasergozy, Atk01(f), profemz(m), Ridens(f), Emmytrill(m), majour(m), Noni60, mbasharon(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17