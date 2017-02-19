CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 42-year-old woman simply identified as Nkechi (surname withheld), who was forced to marry at the tender age of 17, has dumped her 70-year old husband and remarried her lover, 25 years after they were forcefully separated.



The incident happened in Mgbidi in Ihiala Local Government in Anambra State, while the then little Nkechi was married to her estranged husband in Imo State where he hailed from.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Nkechi’s parents died at her tender age and left many properties in choice cities in Nigeria.



However, Nkechi was the only child her parents had and her parents was aware of the Igbo culture that women do not inherit anything in the family.



Our correspondent learnt from Nkechi, before her father died, he called members of the family and told them that if anything happen to him, they should ensure that they train his daughter up to the university level.



But it was not the case when he passed on as the family, rather got her a husband who was much older than her while they all shared her parents’ property.



It was gathered that while she was married to her erstwhile husband, Nkechi had five children but had no peace in her life because all her desire to be educated was wished away by her father’s family.



She said when she could not cope any longer with her miserable marriage, she fled and ran to Delta State where she reunited with her lover who sent her to Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO where she studied Economics up to Masters Degree level.



While in the university, she had another two children for her lover. At a point, she took her lover and their two children to her family to inform them of her new husband and the children.



Our correspondent gathered that this became an issue on the paternity of the children since the lover did not properly married her by returning her bride price to the family of her former husband as tradition demands.



However, the former husband told Nkechi’s family not to bother and agreed to let his former wife be since she had found happiness in her new relationship.



He consented and allowed them to have the children in question.



It was then the family returned the bride price and got Nkechi properly married to her lover fortnight ago in her home town in Mgbidi.

http://pmexpressng.com/25-years-woman-dumped-70-year-old-hubby-first-love/ 1 Like