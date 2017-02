Two serving corps members tied the knot yesterday in Abia state and shared photos with us, guys.The groom, Emeka is currently serving at Onitsha Military Cantonment medical reception station while our bride is serving at Delta state. They are both medical doctors.Let's wish them a happy married life, please.



















How I wish NYSC were to be WYSC

Worldwide Youth Service Corp

After you graduate, they post you to New York to serve, Post some to Dubai.



Then the middle east will be like the north east,

If they post you to Afgan, Syria or Iraq, you redeploy back to Jamaica, Brasil or Spain!



Kaii!! Then USA, Canada and UK Will be like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos...

where everyone is rushing!



Calabar and Uyo are like Caribbean and Hawaii

Omo you'll see Nigerian students taking school

very serious... so they can go and serve!



And if you serve well, they retain you maybe in Google Office, Or Facebook USA Blackberry Canada or Apple!



Hmm Guy Forget!!!







