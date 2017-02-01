₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,342 members, 3,374,405 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) (13446 Views)
Nigerian Couple About To Wed After 10 Years Of Dating Share Before & After Photo / Two Nairalanders Set To Wed. / Dwarf Couple Wed In Ebonyi At Catholic Church (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by ObiOmaMu: 4:41pm
Two serving corps members tied the knot yesterday in Abia state and shared photos with us, guys.
The groom, Emeka is currently serving at Onitsha Military Cantonment medical reception station while our bride is serving at Delta state. They are both medical doctors.
Let's wish them a happy married life, please.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/two-serving-corp-members-lailas-blog.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by ObiOmaMu: 4:42pm
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by sosexy111: 4:42pm
Good, may they be blessed with love, health, wealth and unity on their journey to marital bliss.
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by HungerBAD: 4:42pm
Ok
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:43pm
May God bless their home.
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by HARDDON: 4:43pm
Lovely ,! However, i hold this false until i see them in their nysc uniforms !
Hungry bloggers be brewing fake news since 18BC
3 Likes
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:44pm
them don chop NYSC marital allowance
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Berbierklaus(f): 4:45pm
I guess they couldn't wait for NYSC to be over
lovely couple
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 4:49pm
Lovely couple....
. I wish you guys the best in ur union.. God bless your home...
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by ufuosman: 4:49pm
Good, they will add the marriage certificate to there certificate. Congratulations to them and may the Almighty God open doors for them. HML
7 Likes
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Preca(f): 4:52pm
They didn't spend too much money and still look nice.....nice one
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by chordrylateral: 4:55pm
Hml
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by mercenary: 5:09pm
Nice I believe they will get support from NYSC
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Berlynn(f): 5:14pm
You guys look lovely.... Congrat... obiomamu Pls where in Abia state?
lalasticlala this could be us
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:19pm
Good for them.Thank God I read the post by I comment, I for shout suffer head oo cos their pitiable allowance won't take them home.They have great future. Heartfelt congrats
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 5:27pm
D cat is officially yours... If u like put leg inside
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Rayfield: 9:05pm
Good News coming this time from the Ipobian part of kuvukiland
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Longcucumber(m): 9:06pm
Nysc,national youth sex commission.
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by knacker(m): 9:06pm
Sweet
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Haute: 9:06pm
Berlynn:
Still on his case? I like your spirit.
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Dandsome: 9:06pm
Sweet and lovely. I wish them a blissful marriage.
How I wish NYSC were to be WYSC
Worldwide Youth Service Corp
After you graduate, they post you to New York to serve, Post some to Dubai.
Then the middle east will be like the north east,
If they post you to Afgan, Syria or Iraq, you redeploy back to Jamaica, Brasil or Spain!
Kaii!! Then USA, Canada and UK Will be like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos...
where everyone is rushing!
Calabar and Uyo are like Caribbean and Hawaii
Omo you'll see Nigerian students taking school
very serious... so they can go and serve!
And if you serve well, they retain you maybe in Google Office, Or Facebook USA Blackberry Canada or Apple!
Hmm Guy Forget!!!
I'm out of here
12 Likes
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Backinfront(m): 9:06pm
Laura ikeji again
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by chimchim1(m): 9:07pm
Making it Legal to tidy
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by brightadekunle: 9:07pm
Get connected to the national Whatsapp group. Inbox me @ 09039649750 to be added
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by kiltoko1(m): 9:08pm
both of you should make sure, the money you get from the weeding you use it to open hospital
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 9:08pm
She is beautiful!
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:09pm
Dat bride smile though...her profession complement her beauty
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by afamaustin(m): 9:10pm
God give me money becose l most marry dis year.
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by gatti23(m): 9:11pm
my bros
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by watered(m): 9:11pm
This pictures remind me of what I need to do soon
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by Histrings08(m): 9:11pm
Hml
|Re: Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:13pm
Longcucumber:Or National year of suffering and confusion
Which State Pays Doctor Corpers Highest Salary / Nysc Osun State Coordinator / Pls Which Ghana Universities Does NYSC Accepts
Viewing this topic: benardj3(m), bossvinqualad25(m), dapzo340, Samuelakoji(m), Jime88, shemite, Alibature, Eemeekaa(m), Girltee1(f), Kenzzycruz, stevebent(m), pizapato(m), hardbody, TimmyPapa, bjhaid, icubeguitar(m), wykcool(m), Collinsc252, fairlyusedpant, LordJeco, knowledge2015, KaizenO(m), LUCAS99, jenna2, Cityfirstborn(m), xakakes, CaptainSkillz, abfan(m), ouigy99(m), Solopy20(m), Mekateka, Twista0(m), mrnuur(m), dfrost, Frank3n2(m), Realone619(m), Fessy09(m), destino24(m), Evidence1000(m), adelekeaka, RockHard, Plenteousjoy, YoungRichRuler(m), tana4gud(f), Emexnairaland(m), figur, BCJAY(f), simrot, Akaraiwe(m), Obanz2(f), BBPIA(m), ambassadorgozie(m), Chidizman(m), engineerboat(m), vislabraye(m), portablechizzy(f), samogo1, temmy6996(m), tombla(m), dimanche4real(m), Sunnelzky(m), NatureBoy91, robinzaga(m), drnoel, chaxking(m), Geop(m), nogasimplicity, Jcob(m), mamachizzy(f), Adegbulugbe(m), shogz89, omigreat, musa7m(m), Haboseyday(f), eraly(m), STENON(f), LookitzMrB, kboycrew, nnokwa042(m), panpan(m), tpman206, visijo(m), hopper480 and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9