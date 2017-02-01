Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Two Serving Corpers Wed In Abia State (Photos) (13446 Views)

The groom, Emeka is currently serving at Onitsha Military Cantonment medical reception station while our bride is serving at Delta state. They are both medical doctors.



Let's wish them a happy married life, please.



lalasticlala 2 Likes

Good, may they be blessed with love, health, wealth and unity on their journey to marital bliss.

Congratulations 1 Like

Ok

May God bless their home.

Lovely ,! However, i hold this false until i see them in their nysc uniforms !





Hungry bloggers be brewing fake news since 18BC 3 Likes

them don chop NYSC marital allowance them don chop NYSC marital allowance 3 Likes 1 Share



lovely couple I guess they couldn't wait for NYSC to be overlovely couple

Lovely couple....

. I wish you guys the best in ur union.. God bless your home...

Good, they will add the marriage certificate to there certificate. Congratulations to them and may the Almighty God open doors for them. HML 7 Likes

They didn't spend too much money and still look nice.....nice one

Hml

Nice I believe they will get support from NYSC







lalasticlala this could be us You guys look lovely.... Congrat... obiomamu Pls where in Abia state?lalasticlala this could be us

Good for them.Thank God I read the post by I comment, I for shout suffer head oo cos their pitiable allowance won't take them home.They have great future. Heartfelt congrats

D cat is officially yours... If u like put leg inside

Good News coming this time from the Ipobian part of kuvukiland

Nysc,national youth sex commission.

Sweet

Berlynn:







Still on his case? I like your spirit. Still on his case? I like your spirit.



















How I wish NYSC were to be WYSC

Worldwide Youth Service Corp

After you graduate, they post you to New York to serve, Post some to Dubai.



Then the middle east will be like the north east,

If they post you to Afgan, Syria or Iraq, you redeploy back to Jamaica, Brasil or Spain!



Kaii!! Then USA, Canada and UK Will be like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos...

where everyone is rushing!



Calabar and Uyo are like Caribbean and Hawaii

Omo you'll see Nigerian students taking school

very serious... so they can go and serve!



And if you serve well, they retain you maybe in Google Office, Or Facebook USA Blackberry Canada or Apple!



Hmm Guy Forget!!!







Laura ikeji again

Making it Legal to tidy

both of you should make sure, the money you get from the weeding you use it to open hospital

She is beautiful!

Dat bride smile though...her profession complement her beauty

God give me money becose l most marry dis year.

my bros

This pictures remind me of what I need to do soon

Hml